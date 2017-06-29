The Irish Revenue Commissioners ("Irish
Revenue") has relaunched its cooperative compliance
framework ("CCF") for large cases
division ("LCD") taxpayers with effect
from January 1 2017.
The CCF is designed to promote open communication between Irish
Revenue and larger taxpayers, reflecting the mutual interest in
being certain about tax liabilities and ensuring there are no
surprises in later reviews. It is entirely voluntary.
Ireland originally introduced the CCF in 2005 with a view to
managing the tax risks of LCD taxpayers in a more efficient and
effective manner. However, following a review of the current
operation of the CCF, it was decided to relaunch it. The review
included an analysis of feedback received from taxpayers, case
managers within Irish Revenue and also the evaluation of best
international practice and other frameworks. The results of the
review demonstrated that there was a lack of clarity among
taxpayers, agents and Irish Revenue case managers regarding the CCF
process and what was involved. It was also perceived that there was
no clear distinction between taxpayers who opted into the CCF and
those who didn't.
The CCF envisages a relationship based on trust and cooperation
between Irish Revenue and large businesses where both parties work
together to achieve the highest possible level of tax compliance.
The main benefits of CCF participation for taxpayers include a
dedicated case manager, a reduced level of compliance intervention,
an annual face-to-face meeting and an annual risk review plan
agreed between the taxpayer and Irish Revenue. On the other hand,
taxpayers who do not participate in the CCF will not have a
dedicated case manager and instead will be required to route
queries or submissions to the Irish Revenue Commissioners through
the general LCD customer service team.
The taxpayer has a number of responsibilities under the CCF that
include:
Compliance with all tax obligations;
Performance of self-reviews and to inform Irish Revenue where
risks or errors are identified;
Consultation with Irish Revenue in advance of undertaking any
restructurings, reorganisations or major transactions; and
Informing Irish Revenue of economic and sectoral
changes/insights.
Irish Revenue has recently undertaken a campaign encouraging
eligible taxpayers to sign up to the CCF. Taxpayers wishing to
participate in the CCF must make an application to the Irish
Revenue LCD division. Acceptance by Irish Revenue of the CCF
request is subject to the taxpayer meeting certain compliance
criteria and providing certain requested information to the Irish
Revenue.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
