The Hon'ble Supreme Court vide its judgment dated November
15, 2019 has cleared the way for Arcelor Mittal's takeover of
Essar Steel India Limited. Further, the Hon'ble Supreme Court
also dealt with and provided clarity on certain important concepts
of the IBC by the way of this judgment:
The Hon'ble Supreme Court laid down the following important
observations with respect to provisions of IBC:
The role of the resolution
professional under the IBC is administrative and not
adjudicatory.
The decision taken by the majority of
the committee of creditors would prevail in any case. NCLT or NCLAT
cannot take away this power of the committee of creditors. The
earlier decision of the NCLAT in this case which substituted its
wisdom for the commercial wisdom of the committee of creditors and
directed the admission of a number of claims which were made by the
resolution applicant, was set aside by the Hon'ble Supreme
Court.
Limited judicial review is available
to NCLT and NCLAT and they shall not trespass upon a business
decision of the majority of the committee of creditors. They can
look into whether the committee of creditors has taken into account
the fact that the corporate debtor needs to keep going as a going
concern during the CIRP; that it needs to maximise the value of its
assets; and that the interests of all stakeholders including
operational creditors has been taken care of, but it cannot
adjudicate on merits. Further, the Hon'ble Supreme Court noted
that NCLT and NCLAT can only review the fairness and equitability
of a resolution plan.
The Hon'ble Supreme Court
clarified that the amended Regulation 38 of the Insolvency and
Bankruptcy Board of India (Insolvency Resolution Process for
Corporate Persons) Regulations, 2016 ("CIRP
Regulations") does not put all the creditors at an
equal footing. Fair and equitable treatment of operational
creditors means that a resolution plan should protect their
interests but it did not mean proportionate payment of debts.
Treatment of unequals equally would violate the object and purpose
of the IBC. Secured and unsecured financial creditors were
differentiated in resolution plans and operational creditors are
viewed separately.
The committee of creditors has the
power to approve a resolution plan under section 30(4) of the IBC
and this power cannot be delegated to any other body by the
committee of creditors. Sub-committees can be formed for
administrative work but their acts need to be ratified by the
committee of creditors.
Section 31(1) of IBC laid down that
once a resolution plan is approved by the Committee of Creditors,
it shall be binding on all stakeholders, including guarantors.
The Hon'ble Supreme Court also
gave the legislature some freedom in the sphere of economic
legislations. The rule of presumption of constitutionality was
applied and it was laid down that the legislature had not directly
set aside the judgment of the NCLAT by the Amendment Act and hence
the Amendment Act could not be struck down.
The constitutional validity of
Section 30(2)(b) of IBC was upheld as the Hon'ble Supreme Court
held that there was no residual equity jurisdiction in the NCLT or
the NCLAT to interfere in the merits of a business decision taken
by the majority of the committee of creditors, as long as it was
otherwise in conformity with the provisions of the IBC and the CIRP
Regulations.
Distribution of profits made during
the CIRP would not go towards payment of debts of any
creditor.
The Hon'ble Supreme Court struck
down the word 'mandatorily ' from Section 12 of the IBC.
Section 12 posed a requirement to finish a CIRP compulsorily in a
certain number of days, which the court found to be violative of
Articles 14 and 19 of the Constitution of India. The effect of this
declaration was that ordinarily the time taken in relation to the
CIRP must be completed within the outer limit of 330 days from the
insolvency commencement date, including extensions and the time
taken in legal proceedings. However, if the delay is attributable
to the NCLT and/or the NCLAT itself, the time could be extended
beyond 330 days in exceptional cases.
