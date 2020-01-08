The Supreme Court has upheld the constitutional validity of the
Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code after hearing a batch of petitions
filed by some 40 companies alleging discrimination against
operational creditors under the Code.
Division bench of Justice RF Nariman and Justice Navin Sinha
disposed off the petitions and held that there was no
discrimination against the operational creditors under Article 14
of the constitution.
While it was argued on behalf of the petitioners that
operational creditors do not have a say in the committee of
creditors, apex court observed that under the Code, the committee
of creditors is entrusted with the primary responsibility of
financial restructuring. They are required to assess the viability
of a corporate debtor by taking into account all available
information as well as to evaluate all alternative investment
opportunities that are available. The committee of creditors is
also required to evaluate the resolution plan on the basis of
feasibility and viability.
Whereas, financial creditors are in the business of money
lending. Banks and financial institutions are best equipped to
assess viability and feasibility of the business of the corporate
debtor. Even at the time of granting loans, these banks and
financial institutions undertake a detailed market study which
includes a techno-economic valuation report, evaluation of
business, financial projection, etc. Since this detailed study has
already been undertaken before sanctioning a loan, and since
financial creditors have trained employees to assess viability and
feasibility, they are in a good position to evaluate the contents
of a resolution plan. On the other hand, operational creditors, who
provide goods and services, are involved only in recovering amounts
that are paid for such goods and services, and are typically unable
to assess viability and feasibility of business, the bench
noted.
The apex court went on to classify the differences between
financial creditors and operational creditors -
A perusal of the definition of
financial creditor and financial debt makes it clear that a
financial debt is a debt together with interest, if any, which is
disbursed against the consideration for time value of money. It may
further be money that is borrowed or raised in any of the manners
prescribed in Section 5(8) or otherwise, as Section 5(8) is an
inclusive definition. On the other hand, and 'operational
debt' would include a claim in respect of the provision of
goods or services, including employment, or a debt in respect of
payment of dues arising under any law and payable to the Government
or any local authority.
Most financial creditors,
particularly banks and financial institutions, are secured
creditors whereas most operational creditors are unsecured,
payments for goods and services as well as payments to workers not
being secured by mortgaged documents and the like. The nature of
loan agreements with financial creditors is different from
contracts with operational creditors for supplying goods and
services. Financial creditors generally lend finance on a term loan
or for working capital that enables the corporate debtor to either
set up and/or operate its business. On the other hand, contracts
with operational creditors are relatable to supply of goods and
services in the operation of business Financial contracts generally
involve large sums of money. By way of contrast, operational
contracts have dues whose quantum is generally less.
In the running of a business,
operational creditors can be many as opposed to financial
creditors, who lend finance for the set up or working of business.
Financial creditors have specified repayment schedules, and
defaults entitle financial creditors to recall a loan in totality.
Contracts with operational creditors do not have any such
stipulations. The forum in which dispute resolution takes place is
completely different. Contracts with operational creditors can and
do have arbitration clauses where dispute resolution is done
privately.
Apart from this Court upheld the constitutional validity of
Section 29A, which deals with eligibility criteria for a resolution
applicant. The bench concluded that a resolution professional has
no adjudicatory powers and cannot act in a number of matters
without the approval of the committee of creditors under Section 28
of the Code.
