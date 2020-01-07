The Hon'ble Supreme Court of India in its recent
judgment1 set aside a judgment of the High Court of
Madhya Pradesh rejecting an application for appointment of
arbitrator under Section 11 of the Arbitration and Conciliation
Act, 1996 ("Act") on the ground that
claims of the petitioner- contractor were barred by limitation. The
Hon'ble Supreme Court held that after the 2015 amendments to
the Act, court is only required to examine the existence of
arbitration agreement. All other preliminary or threshold issues
are to be decided by the arbitral tribunal under Section 16 of the
Act.
In yet another decision2 , reversing the judgement of
Delhi High Court, the Supreme Court held that once parties
consciously and with full understanding executed an amendment of
agreement ("AOA"), whereby the contractor gave up all his
claims and consented to the new arrangement specified in AOA
including that there will be no arbitration for the settlement of
any claims by the contractor in future, it is not open for the
contractor to take recourse to arbitration process or to resurrect
the claim which has been resolved in terms of the amended
agreement. Accordingly, the Arbitration Petition for appointment of
arbitrator was dismissed.
Again in another matter3 relating to appointment of
arbitrator arising out of a judgement of Delhi High Court, the
Supreme Court refused to accept the plea that by singing a "no
claim" certificate the contractor is barred from demanding
arbitration. Leaving the merits of the contention for the arbitral
tribunal to decide, the Supreme Court directed for appointment of
arbitrator as per the parameters provided in the contract and set
aside appointment of independent arbitrator by the High Court.
Footnotes
1 Uttarakhand Purv Sainik Kalyan Nigam Limited Versus
Northern Coal Field Limited reported in 2019 (6) Arb. LR 237
(SC)
2 WAPCOS Ltd. vs Salma Dam Joint Venture & Another;
2019 (6) Arb. LR 247 (SC)
3 UOI Vs. BM Construction Company; 2019 (6) Arb. LR 284
(SC)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
