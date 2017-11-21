The Ministry of Home Affairs (hereinafter referred to as the
"MHA") has amended the Arms Rules, 2016
(hereinafter referred to as the "Parent Rules) vide
notification G.S.R. 1342(E) dated October 27,
2017, and has subsequently brought into force the Arms (Amendment)
Rules, 2017 (hereinafter referred to as the "Amendment
Rules).1 The Amendment Rules have been liberalized
to boost "Make in India" manufacturing
policy of the Government as well as to promote employment
generation in the field of manufacturing of arms and
ammunition.
Applicability of the Amendment Rules:
The Arms Rules, 2016, have been amended to define
"existing manufacturers" to mean any
manufacturer holding manufacturing license under the Arms Rules,
1962 or under the Industrial Development (Regulation) Act, 1951.
Therefore, the Amendment Rules shall now apply to licenses granted
by MHA for small arms & ammunition and licenses granted by
Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, under powers
delegated to them, for tanks and other armored fighting vehicles,
defence aircrafts, space crafts, warships of all kinds, arms and
ammunition and allied items of defence equipment other than small
arms.
Validity of Licenses
The Amendment Rules now state that licenses granted to licensee
companies for manufacture of arms are now valid for life-time of
the company. The requirement of renewal of the license after every
5 years under Rule 54 (2) of the Parent Rules has been done away
with.
However, the life-time validity of the license is subject to the
following conditions:
The licensee shall be required to
setup the facility for manufacture or proof test of arms and/or
ammunition, recruit technical and administrative staff, develop and
proof test prototypes of arms and ammunition, conduct trial runs
and any other activity related to the setting up of the facility
for the manufacture or proof-test of arms and ammunition, within a
period of seven years from the date of grant of a licence
The licensing authority may extend
the period of seven years by a further period of three years, on
the basis of a written representation received from the
licensee.
If during the period of seven years
or the extended period of three years, the licensee fails to setup
the manufacturing or proof-test facility or is unable to take other
operating steps required for starting commercial production, the
licence shall be suspended or revoked.
Sale and export of small arms and light weapons:
The Parent Rules had prescribed that small arms and light
weapons produced by manufacturers would be sold to the Central
Government or the State Governments with the prior approval of MHA.
However, this condition has been done away in the Amendment Rules.
However, the rules with respect to export of small arms and light
weapons remains the same, i.e., they may be allowed for export
subject to the approval of MHA in consultation with the Ministry of
External Affairs, Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Commerce, on
a case to case basis.
Enhanced production:
The Amendment Rules have introduced a new provision with respect
to enhanced annual production of firearms and ammunitions by a
licensee company, wherein licensee companies will be permitted to
have enhanced production capacity up to 15% of the quantity
approved under licence by giving only prior intimation to the
licensing authority in this regard.
License Fees:
The licence fee for manufacture of arms has been reduced
significantly. The previous licence fee was INR 500 per firearm
which added up to very large sums and was a deterrent to seeking
manufacturing licenses. The licence fee will now range from INR
5,000 to the maximum of INR 50,000. Further, the fee for
manufacturing licence shall be payable at the time of grant of
license rather than at the time of application.
Takeaway:
The Amendment Rules have been relaxed considerably to encourage
manufacturing of arms. The provisions of doing away with renewal of
licence every five years, allowing increase in capacity up to 15 %
without prior permission and introducing a one-time licence fee is
envisaged to encourage investment in the manufacturing of arms and
ammunition and weapon systems in the country, and hence will
generate more employment in this field. The liberalized Rules are
expected to encourage the manufacturing activity and facilitate
availability of world class weapons to meet the requirement of
Armed Forces and Police Forces in sync with country's defence
indigenization programme.2
