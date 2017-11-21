The Ministry of Finance imposed anti-dumping duty on import of
Sodium Chlorate from Canada, People's Republic of China and
European Union vide Notification1 No. 53/2017-Customs
(ADD), dated November 2, 2017, wherein it stated that there is
dumping of Sodium Chlorate in India and import of it from these
countries is suppressing the prices of the domestic industry.
Background:
M/s Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited and Teamec Chlorates
Limited filed an application before the Designated Authority in
accordance with the Customs Tariff Act, 1975, for initiation of
anti-dumping investigation concerning imports of "Sodium
Chlorate" originating in or exported from Canada, China and
EU.
Evidence was provided by both the petitioners regarding material
injury as a result of the alleged dumping in terms of increase in
imports in absolute terms, deterioration in profitability and
return on capital employed. The petitioner has also claimed adverse
price effects evidenced by price depression and suppression.
In furtherance of sufficient prima facie evidence to the same,
an investigation was initiated2 on May 12, 2016 by the
Indian Directorate General of Anti-dumping & Allied Duties,
Ministry of Commerce and Industry which recommended the Ministry of
Finance to impose this anti-dumping duty in order to remove injury
to the domestic industry. On the basis of this recommendation, the
Ministry of Finance has now imposed the anti-dumping duty.
The effects of imposition:
It can be said that this duty is intended to effectively protect
the domestic industry of India from cheap dumped imports. The
Ministry also mentioned in the notification that the price injury
to domestic industry has been caused by dumped imports, with a
significant positive injury margin due to price suppression.
Further, the imposition of these duties balances out the price
injury to domestic market.
Time for a Chinese Anti-dumping duty? :
Fair-trading practices need to be ensured in order to safeguard
domestic producers so that they can improve and expand and give
competition to such foreign exporters one day. Imposition of
anti-dumping measures on products imported from Canada and EU is a
rare case but it is not the first time India has imposed an
anti-dumping duty on products imported from China.
India has already imposed anti-dumping duties on other
chemicals, fabrics and steel imported from China. China's low
manufacturing cost of products can arguably intimidate any domestic
producer. Anti-dumping duties are imposed in order to ensure a
level-playing ground for domestic industry but there should not
always be a significant positive injury margin to domestic industry
due to price suppression in order to impose such a duty.
Legislature can make a move and can come up with an anti-dumping
duty against Chinese products which are significantly cheaper than
average price of domestic products.
Not only India but even other countries, especially neighboring
countries should at least consider imposition of such a tax against
Chinese products to encourage production from domestic industry.
This could be a massive incentive for domestic industry. It can,
however, be said that if such a duty is imposed, it should exclude
from its purview medical instruments and essential goods of public
utility as low manufacturing costs of China of such products can
actually benefit the country in need.
The rapid growth of global economy has led to widespread international trade and this expansion in international trade has brought with it increasing possibilities of cross border insolvency proceedings.
The Amendment of Rule 76 of the SEZ Rules, 1976 on January 3, 2017 to allow Law and Accountancy Firms to set up shops in SEZs, though short in content, is arguably big on implications for domestic and foreign Law Firms.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).