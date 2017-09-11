India: Labour Law Amendments 2016-2017*

Last Updated: 11 September 2017
Article by Namita Chadha, Rahul Chadha and Savita Sarna

INTRODUCTION

There is a view that the Indian Labour Legislation has vowed its commitment to the welfare of workers alone. Despite numerous legislations, the enforceability always seemed to lack in India, thus defeating the very purpose. Labour market flexibility is a very important factor that influences the flow of foreign direct investment in any country. A need was seen for having fewer laws, like a unified labour code and ensuring better enforcement.

This approach has not only made India's rank in World Bank's ranking of countries for "Ease of Doing Business" better, but it has also been in furtherance of the 'Make in India' campaign by the Prime Minister.

In order to make India a business friendly nation in line with changing market conditions, initiatives have been undertaken by the government since 2014, and have been going on; with the most recent amendment in maternity and child labour law and some are in the pipeline, simplifying and consolidating laws dealing with industrial relation, wages, social security, industrial safety and welfare.

These reforms have given a breather to industry and have drawn many foreign investors.

I. The Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act, 2017

The Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act, 2017 has come into force on March 28, 2017 after receiving the assent from the President on March 27, 2017. The major changes brought by the amended Act, compared with the provisions of the earlier Act, are given hereunder:

Particulars The Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act, 2017
Duration of maternity leave
  • Increases the duration of the maternity leave from 12 to 26 weeks which can be availed prior to 8 weeks from the date of expected delivery (earlier it was 6 weeks prior).
  • From third child onwards, maternity leave to be for 12 weeks which can be availed 6 weeks prior1.

The following new provisions have added by the amendment:

Maternity leave for adoptive and commissioning mothers
  • Maternity leave of 12 weeks to:
    1. Adoptive mothers (adopts a child below 3 months of age);
    2. Commissioning mother2 .
  • This period to be calculated from the date the child is handed over to the said mothers.3
Crèche facilities
  • To be provided by an establishment with 50 or more employees within a prescribed distance. 4 visits in a day to crèche should be allowed.
Option to work from Home
  • Employer to permit a woman to work from home, if the nature of work permits her to do so and the same can be availed after the completion of her maternity leave for a duration mutually decided.4
Employer to inform the woman of maternity benefits
  • Woman to be informed at the time of appointment, of the maternity benefits available, either in writing or electronically.5

Analysis:

It is anticipated that as now the employer will have to pay full wages for 26 weeks. The aforesaid amendments may have an adverse impact on job opportunities for women. The amendment is silent on paternity leave. The women who work in the unorganised sectors are not covered due to their unstructured employment conditions.

II. The Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2016

The Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2016 has come into force on July 30, 2016. The major changes brought by the amended Act compared with the provisions of the earlier Act, are given hereunder:

Particulars The Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2016
New Category of person called "Adolescent"
  • A person between 14 to 18 years of age6.
  • Prohibition7 of employment in any hazardous occupations and processes as specified in the Schedule.
Definition of child
  • A person who is less than 14 years of age or of age given under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, whichever is more.8
Prohibition of employment of children in any occupation and process.
  • Prohibits employment of a child in all occupations except where the child helps his family after school hours.9
Power of Central Govt.
  • To add or omit any hazardous occupation and process from the list as included in the amendment.10
Regulation of work Conditions of Adolescent
  • Provides for regulation of work conditions viz. working hours limited to 6 hours in a day, 1 hours rest after every 3 hours of work, no overtime etc.
Penalty
  • Enhanced penalty for violation of the provisions of the amended Act:
    Imprisonment: 6 months to 2 years (earlier it was 3 months to 1 year)
    Fine: INR 20,000 to 50,000 (earlier it was INR 10,000 to 20,000)
Schedule- List of hazardous occupations and processes
  • As per the amendment:
    Prohibition is only on occupations related to mining and explosives/inflammable substances. (earlier the list contained 18 occupations).
    Hazardous processes as mentioned under the Factories Act, 1948 (earlier the list contained 65 processes).

Analysis:

  • Regulation will be a challenge as the amendment does not provide the criteria to determine if an enterprise is a family enterprise or not.
  • Amendment legalises child labour in "family business" and is silent on regulation of working hours, overtime, weekly holidays etc. for such child labour, thereby, making this provision exploitable for employment of child labour.

III. The Employees' State Insurance (Central) Amendment Rules, 2016

The Employees' State Insurance Rules, 1950 ensure implementation of the provisions of the Employees' State Insurance Act, 1948. The Rules have been amended 4 times since June 2016.

The major changes brought by the various amendments are as under:

Amendments with effect from Particulars Change by Amendment
June 14, 2016 Employee exempted from contribution
  • An employee whose average daily wage is upto INR 137 is exempted from contribution (earlier it was INR 100).11
October 6, 2016 Rates of employer's and employee's contribution
  • In areas where the Act is implemented for the first time, the rates of contribution for initial 24 months:
    Employer - 3% of the wages
    Employee - 1% of the wages.12
December 22, 2016 Wage limit for coverage of an employee
  • Wage limit for coverage of an employee has been enhanced from INR 15,000 to 21,00013
January 20, 2017 Insured Mother
  • Includes a commissioning mother and an adopting mother.14

Analysis:

  • Amendments to have a financial impact on employer's contribution as they cover more employees due to increase in the wage limit and the benefits will have to be provided to insured women as well.

IV. The Payment of Wages (Amendment) Act, 2017

The Payment of Wages (Amendment) Act, 2017 changes the method of payment of wages to the employees. Now the employer can pay wages to its employees by the following modes without obtaining written authorisation (as required earlier):

  1. in coin or currency notes; or
  2. by cheque; or
  3. by crediting them into his bank account.

The relevant government may notify establishments, whereby the employer should pay the wages only by cheque or crediting the wages in employees' bank account (and not through cash).15

V. Ease of Compliance Rules, 2017

In order to facilitate the ease of doing business in India, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has notified the Ease of Compliance rules to maintain registers under various labour laws, which have been in effect since February 21, 2017.

Prior to the aforesaid amendment, almost every labour statute required the employer to maintain registers providing details of employees, working hours, overtime, wages, leaves, etc. Thus, compliances under every statute resulted in multiple efforts by the employer in maintaining separate registers, which was a major drawback under the Indian Labour Laws. Therefore, in order to avoid overlapping/ redundant fields and to save costs and efforts, maintenance of combined registers was introduced by way of these new rules, thereby ensuring better compliances of labour laws.

Further, the rules provide that combined registers may be maintained either electronically or otherwise, without obtaining any prior permission. The enactments on which these rules would be applicable are:

  1. Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1996
  2. Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970
  3. Equal Remuneration Act, 1976
  4. Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1979
  5. Mines Act, 1952
  6. Minimum Wages Act, 1948
  7. Payment of Wages Act, 1936
  8. Sales Promotion Employees (Conditions of Service) Act, 1976 and
  9. Working Journalists and Other Newspaper Employees (Conditions of Service) and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1955

VI. Other initiatives by the Central Government16

In furtherance to the "Ease of Doing Business" initiative, the Government of India is keenly following the benchmarks set by Doing Business Project of the World Bank to improve the business environment in India. The Ministry of Labour & Employment has introduced online registration process for the Employees' Provident Fund Origination ("EPFO") and the Employee's State Insurance Corporation ("ESIC"), with no registration cost and manual intervention. Also, on the discretion of the employer, registration for both EPFO and ESIC can be done through the common registration form which is available at the e-Biz Portal of Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion ("DIPP") since March 9, 2016. Establishments can also file online a common Electronic Cum Challan Receipt ("ECR") for both EPFO and ESIC on Shram Suvidha Portal.

The Ministry has also launched common registration service on the e-biz Portal of DIPP for 5 Central Labour Laws including Employees Provident Fund & Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, Employees State Insurance Act, 1948, Building & Other Construction Workers (Regulations of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1996, Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970 and Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulations of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1979.

Further, single online common Annual Return under 9 Central Labour Acts has been made operational on Shram Suvidha Portal since April 24, 2015 to ensure simplified filings of the single online return by the establishments instead of filing separate returns, under the said 9 Acts.

Footnotes

* These amendments are only Central Amendments and do not include the State Amendments

1 Section 5(3)

2 Biological mother who uses her egg to have a surrogate child

3 Section 5(4)

4 Section 5(5)

5 Section 11A

6 Section 2 (ia)

7 Section 3A

8 Section 2 (ii)

9 Section 3

10 Section 4

11 Rule 52

12 Rule 51B

13 Rule 50

14 Rule 2 (6A)

15 Section 6

16 http://www.labour.nic.in/sites/default/files/Ease%20of%20Doing%20Business‐%20MoLE%20initiatives‐09.03.2017.pdf

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.

Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.

Authors
 
In association with
Vaish Associates Advocates
Vaish Associates Advocates
Recently viewed items tracks each article you read and gives you a quick link back to that article if you need to review it again.
To activate recently viewed, you just need to login or register with us above.
Up-coming Events Search
Tools
Print
Font Size:
Translation
Channels
Mondaq on Twitter
Free News Alert
 
News Alert|Login|Register
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).
 
Email Address
Company Name
Password
Confirm Password
Position
Mondaq Topics -- Select your Interests
 Accounting
 Anti-trust
 Commercial
 Compliance
 Consumer
 Criminal
 Employment
 Energy
 Environment
 Family
 Finance
 Government
 Healthcare
 Immigration
 Insolvency
 Insurance
 International
 IP
 Law Performance
 Law Practice
 Litigation
 Media & IT
 Privacy
 Real Estate
 Strategy
 Tax
 Technology
 Transport
 Wealth Mgt
Regions
Africa
Asia
Asia Pacific
Australasia
Canada
Caribbean
Europe
European Union
Latin America
Middle East
U.K.
United States
Worldwide Updates
Check to state you have read and
agree to our Terms and Conditions

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Statement

Mondaq.com (the Website) is owned and managed by Mondaq Ltd and as a user you are granted a non-exclusive, revocable license to access the Website under its terms and conditions of use. Your use of the Website constitutes your agreement to the following terms and conditions of use. Mondaq Ltd may terminate your use of the Website if you are in breach of these terms and conditions or if Mondaq Ltd decides to terminate your license of use for whatever reason.

Use of www.mondaq.com

You may use the Website but are required to register as a user if you wish to read the full text of the content and articles available (the Content). You may not modify, publish, transmit, transfer or sell, reproduce, create derivative works from, distribute, perform, link, display, or in any way exploit any of the Content, in whole or in part, except as expressly permitted in these terms & conditions or with the prior written consent of Mondaq Ltd. You may not use electronic or other means to extract details or information about Mondaq.com’s content, users or contributors in order to offer them any services or products which compete directly or indirectly with Mondaq Ltd’s services and products.

Disclaimer

Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers make no representations about the suitability of the information contained in the documents and related graphics published on this server for any purpose. All such documents and related graphics are provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers hereby disclaim all warranties and conditions with regard to this information, including all implied warranties and conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title and non-infringement. In no event shall Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers be liable for any special, indirect or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever resulting from loss of use, data or profits, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tortious action, arising out of or in connection with the use or performance of information available from this server.

The documents and related graphics published on this server could include technical inaccuracies or typographical errors. Changes are periodically added to the information herein. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers may make improvements and/or changes in the product(s) and/or the program(s) described herein at any time.

Registration

Mondaq Ltd requires you to register and provide information that personally identifies you, including what sort of information you are interested in, for three primary purposes:

  • To allow you to personalize the Mondaq websites you are visiting.
  • To enable features such as password reminder, newsletter alerts, email a colleague, and linking from Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to your website.
  • To produce demographic feedback for our information providers who provide information free for your use.

Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) do not sell or provide your details to third parties other than information providers. The reason we provide our information providers with this information is so that they can measure the response their articles are receiving and provide you with information about their products and services.

If you do not want us to provide your name and email address you may opt out by clicking here .

If you do not wish to receive any future announcements of products and services offered by Mondaq by clicking here .

Information Collection and Use

We require site users to register with Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to view the free information on the site. We also collect information from our users at several different points on the websites: this is so that we can customise the sites according to individual usage, provide 'session-aware' functionality, and ensure that content is acquired and developed appropriately. This gives us an overall picture of our user profiles, which in turn shows to our Editorial Contributors the type of person they are reaching by posting articles on Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) – meaning more free content for registered users.

We are only able to provide the material on the Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) site free to site visitors because we can pass on information about the pages that users are viewing and the personal information users provide to us (e.g. email addresses) to reputable contributing firms such as law firms who author those pages. We do not sell or rent information to anyone else other than the authors of those pages, who may change from time to time. Should you wish us not to disclose your details to any of these parties, please tick the box above or tick the box marked "Opt out of Registration Information Disclosure" on the Your Profile page. We and our author organisations may only contact you via email or other means if you allow us to do so. Users can opt out of contact when they register on the site, or send an email to unsubscribe@mondaq.com with “no disclosure” in the subject heading

Mondaq News Alerts

In order to receive Mondaq News Alerts, users have to complete a separate registration form. This is a personalised service where users choose regions and topics of interest and we send it only to those users who have requested it. Users can stop receiving these Alerts by going to the Mondaq News Alerts page and deselecting all interest areas. In the same way users can amend their personal preferences to add or remove subject areas.

Cookies

A cookie is a small text file written to a user’s hard drive that contains an identifying user number. The cookies do not contain any personal information about users. We use the cookie so users do not have to log in every time they use the service and the cookie will automatically expire if you do not visit the Mondaq website (or its affiliate sites) for 12 months. We also use the cookie to personalise a user's experience of the site (for example to show information specific to a user's region). As the Mondaq sites are fully personalised and cookies are essential to its core technology the site will function unpredictably with browsers that do not support cookies - or where cookies are disabled (in these circumstances we advise you to attempt to locate the information you require elsewhere on the web). However if you are concerned about the presence of a Mondaq cookie on your machine you can also choose to expire the cookie immediately (remove it) by selecting the 'Log Off' menu option as the last thing you do when you use the site.

Some of our business partners may use cookies on our site (for example, advertisers). However, we have no access to or control over these cookies and we are not aware of any at present that do so.

Log Files

We use IP addresses to analyse trends, administer the site, track movement, and gather broad demographic information for aggregate use. IP addresses are not linked to personally identifiable information.

Links

This web site contains links to other sites. Please be aware that Mondaq (or its affiliate sites) are not responsible for the privacy practices of such other sites. We encourage our users to be aware when they leave our site and to read the privacy statements of these third party sites. This privacy statement applies solely to information collected by this Web site.

Surveys & Contests

From time-to-time our site requests information from users via surveys or contests. Participation in these surveys or contests is completely voluntary and the user therefore has a choice whether or not to disclose any information requested. Information requested may include contact information (such as name and delivery address), and demographic information (such as postcode, age level). Contact information will be used to notify the winners and award prizes. Survey information will be used for purposes of monitoring or improving the functionality of the site.

Mail-A-Friend

If a user elects to use our referral service for informing a friend about our site, we ask them for the friend’s name and email address. Mondaq stores this information and may contact the friend to invite them to register with Mondaq, but they will not be contacted more than once. The friend may contact Mondaq to request the removal of this information from our database.

Security

This website takes every reasonable precaution to protect our users’ information. When users submit sensitive information via the website, your information is protected using firewalls and other security technology. If you have any questions about the security at our website, you can send an email to webmaster@mondaq.com.

Correcting/Updating Personal Information

If a user’s personally identifiable information changes (such as postcode), or if a user no longer desires our service, we will endeavour to provide a way to correct, update or remove that user’s personal data provided to us. This can usually be done at the “Your Profile” page or by sending an email to EditorialAdvisor@mondaq.com.

Notification of Changes

If we decide to change our Terms & Conditions or Privacy Policy, we will post those changes on our site so our users are always aware of what information we collect, how we use it, and under what circumstances, if any, we disclose it. If at any point we decide to use personally identifiable information in a manner different from that stated at the time it was collected, we will notify users by way of an email. Users will have a choice as to whether or not we use their information in this different manner. We will use information in accordance with the privacy policy under which the information was collected.

How to contact Mondaq

You can contact us with comments or queries at enquiries@mondaq.com.

If for some reason you believe Mondaq Ltd. has not adhered to these principles, please notify us by e-mail at problems@mondaq.com and we will use commercially reasonable efforts to determine and correct the problem promptly.