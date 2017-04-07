As we had communicated earlier, the Ministry of Labour and
Employment, Government of India (Ministry of Labour) vide
Official Gazette notification dated 31 March 2017 (Notification)
had appointed 1 April 2017 as the date on which the Maternity
Benefit (Amendment) Act, 2017 (MB Amendment Act) would come into
force. However, the relevant provision in relation to the
"work from home" option under Section 3(5) of the MB
Amendment Act was scheduled to be made effective from 1 July
2017.
The rationale for designating a separate effective date for
implementing the "work from home" option was also
unclear, given the fact that "work from home" is an
enabling provision (and not a statutory requirement) to encourage
employers to provide such option depending upon nature of work
being handled by the concerned woman. Moreover, various aspects
relating to the crèche facility needed further clarity such
as the time period up to which the crèche facility could be
extended to the concerned woman, availability of crèche
facilities, possibility of provision of crèche facilities by
third parties, permissible distance of crèche facility from
workplace, dimensions, whether fees be charged for availing
crèche facility and other related aspects.
Corrigendum issued by Ministry of Labour
The Ministry of Labour has issued a corrigendum on 3 April 2017
in relation to the Notification. As per the Corrigendum, the
effective date of 1 July 2017 would be for crèche facilities
which was specified under Section 4 of the MB Amendment Act and
not for the provisions concerning the aspect of "work
from home" contained in Section 3(5).
Khaitan Comment
The corrigendum has provided further clarity on the MB Amendment
Act. Now, except for provisions relating to crèche
facilities, all other provisions of the MB Amendment Act have
become effective. All establishments covered under the MB Amendment
Act would be required to amend their existing maternity benefit
policies in accordance with the MB Amendment Act with effect from 1
April 2017.
With the provision concerning crèche facility now
scheduled to be effective from 1 July 2017, the Ministry of Labour
is expected to assess the practical difficulties and economic
implications which the implementation of crèche facility may
entail and accordingly come out with clarifications and rules on
the manner in which crèche facility may be extended to the
employees as also in respect of service outsourcing and cost
sharing.
The content of this document do not necessarily reflect the
views/position of Khaitan & Co but remain solely those of the
author(s). For any further queries or follow up please contact
Khaitan & Co at legalalerts@khaitanco.com
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
The Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Bill 2016 (MB Bill) to amend the Maternity Benefit Act 1961 (MB Act) was passed by the Lok Sabha (Lower House) on 9 March 2017 and was previously passed by Rajya Sabha (Upper House) on 11 August 2016,
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).