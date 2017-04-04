BlackBerry once a phone innovator, was considered a game changer
in 1999 when its mobile phone allowed on-the-go business people to
access email wirelessly. BlackBerry devices were popular for a long
time almost a decade. But with the introduction of the iPhone in
2007 and Google's android in 2008 BlackBerry lost its market as
a consequence of errors in its strategy and vision.
Blackberry is striving to get back into the smartphone market
for which it is strategically using third parties to manufacture
and market the Blackberry smartphones. India being the
fastest-growing smartphone market in the world, everybody is
looking at India as a huge landing ground. Trying to capture Asian
smartphone market BlackBerry has signed a long term licensing deal
with Delhi based Optiemus Infracom to manufacture and market
smartphones in the South Asian countries like India, Bangladesh,
Sri Lanka and Nepal.
Optiemus will focus on BlackBerry handsets priced between Rs
12,000 to Rs 20,000, which is the fastest growing segment in India.
Under this aggrement Optiemus Infracom will perform all the
services for Blackberry starting from manufacturing to selling the
Blackberry smartphones in South Asia. Optiemus will provide all the
customer support needed for the users. The Delhi-based firm is
expecting to sell two million handsets in one year.
BlackBerry will also license its security software and service
suite to Optiemus whereby it will launch BlackBerry smartphones
running on Google Android operating system and position them as
"secured" handsets. The handsets will also receive
security updates directly from BlackBerry.
The agreement between BlackBerry and Optiemus also supports the
Indian Government's "Make in India" initiative, which
aims to create local manufacturing and job opportunities. As per
the agreement, Optiemus will follow BlackBerry's recent global
licensing agreement with TCL Communication and PT BlackBerry.
With this, BlackBerry now have licensees all over the world, in
all markets to manufacture BlackBerry branded devices, proving the
firm is delivering on its licensing strategy and accelerating its
transition to be a 'future-proof' security software and
services company.
