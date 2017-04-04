India: Cairn Energy Loses Retrospective Tax Case Before Indian Appellate Tribunal

Last Updated: 4 April 2017
Article by Ran Chakrabarti, Palecanda M. Chinnappa and Prashant Sreenivasan

1. INTRODUCTION

The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (the "ITAT") recently upheld a capital gains tax levy of INR 10,247 Crore (approximately USD 1.56 billion) against Cairn U.K Holdings Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of UK based Cairn Energy PLC, in an order dated 9 March 20171 (the "ITAT Order") in relation to a group restructuring of Indian operating assets.

This article discusses and analyses the ITAT Order, though before we turn to the substantive conclusions reached by the ITAT and its determination of the transaction, it's important to understand the broader context and approach by the Tax Authorities and the Government of India to the thorny issue of the indirect transfer of revenue generating business in India.

2. CONTEXT

In early 2012, the Supreme Court of India delivered a landmark judgement in Vodafone International Holdings BV v. Union of India2 ("Vodafone") ruling that the transfer of shares of a foreign company from one non-resident to another would not attract tax in India, even if the object of the transfer is to acquire the Indian assets of the foreign company.

Critical to the judgment of the Supreme Court in Vodafone was an analysis of section 9(1) (i) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 (the "Act") which dealt with income accruing or arising, whether directly or indirectly, through the transfer of a capital asset situate in India. The Supreme Court, correctly stated that section 9(1)(i) of the Act would only apply to capital assets situated in India and since there was no transfer of a capital asset situated in India, the section did not apply. It therefore rejected the look through argument.

While the judgment was technically correct and reflected general principles of the international taxation regime concerning cross border mergers and acquisitions, the judgement nevertheless dealt a massive blow to the Government, which believed that such indirect transfers of assets situated in India ought to be taxable under Section 9(1)(i) of the Act.

Post Vodafone, the Government therefore amended Section 9(1) (i) of the Act through the Finance Act, 2012 to explicitly clarify that indirect transfers which derive substantial value from assets located in India will be subject to tax in India.

This amendment effectively and controversially overruled the Supreme Court's decision in Vodafone. However, the larger controversy that surrounded this amendment was that it was enacted with retrospective effect from 1st April, 1962.

This retrospective amendment created negative sentiment amongst investors and the current Prime Minister of India labelled the practices of the tax authorities under the previous administration as "tax terrorism"3 and has provided various oral assurances to investors regarding the tax-friendly nature of his administration.

Despite these oral assurances, the retrospective amendment has neither been repealed nor amended in any way whatsoever and is currently being used by the Tax Authorities to levy taxes on past transactions.

It is under this retrospective amendment that the Income Tax Department has levied a claim of INR 29,102 crores (approximately USD 2.87 billion) against Cairn, consisting of INR 10,247 crores (approximately USD 1.56 billion) as capital gains taxes and the remainder as back dated penalties and interest from 2006.

3. THE TRANSACTION

Prior to the initial public offering ("IPO") of Cairn India Limited ("CIL") in 2006, Cairn U.K. Holdings Ltd. (the "Appellant") transferred its entire shareholding in 9 Indian subsidiaries to Cairn India Holding Limited ("CIHL"), a company incorporated in Jersey, in return for 100% shareholding in CIHL. Through share purchase and subscription agreements, CIL acquired 100% shareholding of CIHL from the Appellant and in return, paid cash and issued shares of CIL to the Appellant (the "Transaction").

The Assessing Officer reassessed the Appellant in 2015 and held that short term capital gains arose from the sale of shares of CIHL by the Appellant to CIL and hence, chargeable to tax in India at the rate of 40%, amounting to INR 10,247 Crore (approximately USD 1.56 billion) excluding interest for the assessment year 2007-2008.

This assessment was upheld by an order dated 25 January 2016 of the dispute resolution panel constituted under the Income Tax Act. The Appellant appealed against this order before the ITAT.

The decision of the ITAT is discussed below under the following five headings.

  • Whether the transaction entered into by the Appellant, transferring its 100% shareholding in CIHL to CIL in October 2006 was liable to be taxed in India, in light of the retrospective amendment to the Income Tax Act as introduced by the Finance Act 2012? ("Issue 1")
  • Whether an internal reorganization within group companies, without any change in controlling interest or increase in wealth, was taxable? ("Issue 2")
  • If a capital gain was applicable, how is the cost of acquisition of the Appellant to be determined? ("Issue 3")
  • Given that the Appellant is resident in the UK, did the taxation of any determined capital gain benefit from the provisions of the 1994 India UK Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (the "DTAA") and would Indian law applicable before the enactment of the Finance Act, 2012 determine the issue in light of the DTAA? ("Issue 4")
  • Whether the Appellant was liable to pay any interest under Section 234-A and 234-B of the Income Tax Act? ("Issue 5")

4. ISSUE 1

The ITAT began by noting that the question as to whether the transaction entered into by the Appellant, transferring its 100% shareholding in CIHL to CIL in October 2006 was liable to be taxed in India, in light of the retrospective amendment to the Income Tax Act as introduced by the Finance Act 2012 was the precise issue which lay before them.

The ITAT gave preliminary consideration to whether the retrospective amendment to the Income Tax Act introduced by the Finance Act 2012 was bad in law and ultra vires, but rejected this contention on the ground that the ITAT was not the appropriate forum for challenging the validity of the provisions of the Income Tax Act.4

5. ISSUE 2

The ITAT went on to consider whether an internal reorganization within group companies, without any change in controlling interest or increase in wealth, was taxable.

The Appellant contended that the transaction was part of a series of transactions to internally reorganize its group companies, with the view of bringing the entire Indian business operations of the Cairn group under one Indian company. The Appellant further contended that there was no third party involved in the transaction whatsoever besides the group companies. The Appellant also highlighted that there was no change in controlling interest or increase in wealth as a result of this internal reorganization.

The ITAT however, found that the Appellant held rights in the control and management of 9 Indian subsidiaries engaged in the core business in India, and this property was transferred to CIL for a combination of cash and shares. These series of transactions entered into by the group culminated with the IPO of CIL. Part of the purchase price for CIHL paid by CIL to the Appellant arose out of the proceeds from the IPO. Besides this, the Appellant also divested a portion of its stake in CIL to institutional investors and the general public.

The ITAT, hence, rejected the claim that there was no increase in wealth of the Appellant as it unlocked the value of its holdings of CIL through the IPO and the increased value is derived from the book building process. The ITAT, therefore, further rejected the contention of the Appellant that the transaction was part of a mere internal reorganization of its group companies.5

The ITAT further considered whether there was an accrual of real income and referred to the Appellant's financial statements for the years ending 2006 and 2007, which stated that the sale of CIHL to CIL generated an exceptional gain of GBP 1.361 billion for the Appellant.6

Furthermore, the Appellant's financial statements also disclosed that no tax had been provided for this exceptional gain. The ITAT observed that:

"In view of this, the argument of the assessee that there is no increase in the wealth of the appellant and there is no real income earned by the assessee does not deserve to be accepted. In fact, the assessee has earned substantial gain on sale of the shares and also has gained on account of taxes too as according to the assessee itself such gain is not chargeable to tax. Therefore, the assessee has earned the real income on account of sale of its shares in Cairn India Holdings Ltd to Cairn India Ltd."

Hence, the ITAT rejected the contention of the Appellant that no real income was earned.7

6. ISSUE 3

In considering the computation of capital gains and the determination of the cost of acquisition, the ITAT considered whether an exchange or a sale had occurred, though concluded that it was irrelevant, since the full value of the consideration amount was not disputed.

The ITAT clarified further that even when the agreements do not specify the consideration in monetary terms alone, it would be possible to calculate the cost and sale consideration of the transaction and compute the capital gains, observing that:

"....merely because the consideration is not stated in monetary terms in the various agreements and deed, it cannot be said that sales consideration as well as the cost cannot be determined of the transfer of the property for working capital gain."8

In determining the cost of acquisition, section 48 of the Act sets out the calculation for capital gains on the transfer of an asset by essentially taking the difference between: (1) the cost of acquisition of the asset plus costs spent on improving it; and (2) the full value of the consideration received.

The Appellant contended that the cost of acquisition was equal to the full value of the consideration received, resulting in zero capital gains. The Appellant further claimed that as there was no timing difference between the acquisition and disposal of shares, the full value of the consideration received and the cost of acquisition were equal.

In contrast, the Assessing Officer argued that the cost of acquisition was far less than the full value of the consideration received, resulting in large capital gains.

The ITAT noted that section 55 of the Act provides for the definition of cost of acquisition for specialized scenarios under section 48 and 49 of the Act. However, the ITAT held that since the present scenario did not fit in with these provisions, the prescribed formula in section 48 applied.

The ITAT thereafter disagreed with the Appellant's contention that the cost of acquisition and the full value of the consideration were the same as there was no timing difference between them. The ITAT then concluded that the computation made by the Assessing Officer was deemed to be correct.9

7. ISSUE 4

The ITAT went on to consider whether the taxability of the capital gain should be determined under the DTAA, or Indian law applicable prior to the enactment of the Finance Act, 2012, though it dismissed the contentions of the Appellant on the ground that the DTAA merely provided that capital gains tax will be levied according to each country's domestic laws.

The ITAT further observed that the interpretation taken by the Appellant would be absurd and result in the DTAA making domestic law static with respect to taxability of capital gains, even when both countries have unequivocally left it to domestic law to determine the issues in this regard.10

8. ISSUE 5

In addressing the question as to whether the Appellant was liable to pay any interest under Section 234-A and 234-B of the Income Tax Act (and whether the Appellant was liable to pay any interest on taxes, which arose due to the retrospective amendment made by the Finance Act 2012), the ITAT accepted the contention of the Appellant.

The ITAT held that the Appellant neither could have, nor could have been expected to visualize its liability for payment of advance tax in the year of the transaction. Therefore, the ITAT ruled that the Appellant could not be called upon to pay any interest under section 234-A and 234-B of the Act.11

9. CONCLUSION

The ITAT's approach reveals that despite oral assurances from the new Central Government on the retrospective tax amendment, companies, especially multinationals, continue to be vulnerable to potential prosecution for past transactions by the Tax Department.

It's indeed interesting that the ITAT rejected the demand for default interest on the basis that the Appellant could not have known about the liability at the time of entering into the Transaction. Arguably, the same logic might apply to the general question of retrospective taxation.

One of the key takeaways from this case is that the Tax Department is leveraging admissions in financial statements of companies to contradict arguments advanced by the companies. To illustrate, in this case, the following two items in the Appellant's financial statements proved fatal to its claims.

Firstly, the ITAT focused on where the subsidiary companies were incorporated and operated, concluding that the capital assets of CIHL were deemed to be situated in India, as they derived their value substantially from the assets situated in India. As a result, the ITAT ruled it fell within the amended Section 9 of the Income Tax Act.

Secondly, the admission of an exceptional gain by the Appellant on the sale of CIHL to CIL, formed the basis for the ITAT's finding that the Appellant had contradicted its own claim that the transaction was a mere internal reorganization without any real gain in income or wealth.

This will have repercussions for multi-national corporate filings in particular. A much more conservative and prudent approach to drafting and disclosing only statutorily mandated and necessary details in financial statements is likely to follow.

Out of abundant caution and towards being better prepared against any potential tax recovery proceedings, it may also be advisable to review financial statements and other relevant records pertaining to transactions of a similar nature and contingency plan for similar claims.

Another key takeaway from this matter is that it might be advisable to allow for a cooling off period of at least one year (i.e. falling within the definition of long term capital gains) between such internal reorganizations and an event such as an IPO. This might bolster counter-arguments and mitigate harsh levies for short-term capital gains taxes.

It's perhaps also important to highlight the limitations of the DTAA. One of the factors that the ITAT used to determine the levy of capital gains tax on the Appellant in India was the exemption of tax in the UK.12 Essentially, the ITAT reiterated that the DTAA is simply a mechanism to avoid the multiplicity of taxation globally of an assessee. Since the transaction may have been tax exempt under the laws of jurisdiction of incorporation of the Appellant that does not mean that it would be tax exempt in other jurisdictions. Put otherwise, the Appellant would only have been able to take the benefit of tax paid in other jurisdictions to off-set its liabilities in India. Having no liabilities elsewhere, therefore, essentially increased its taxable liability in India.

Would a similar conclusion have been reached if the transaction had been subject to a tax (even a nominal amount) in the UK? Our view is that the Appellant would have benefitted from any tax payable in the UK, which would potentially have off-set its total liabilities in India. Needless to say, this opens up a Pandora's box in terms of tax planning for multinational entities.

Lastly, another interesting question that is left open is whether similar internal reorganizations by multinationals, if not followed by an IPO, would be treated similarly to the Appellant when a similar contention of no real income or gain accrual is argued? It might be said that the IPO itself was a red herring and the key issue was that cash (or cash equivalents) were paid for the Transaction and that a gain was recorded in the books of account. The IPO was simply a source of funds for part of the Transaction (and one of potentially many other sources).

The ITAT's order does seem to provide an insight into the Tax Department's mindset, in targeting what it considers to be untaxed profiteering of the public through the IPO, essentially underpinned by the value of Indian assets. The filing with the Jersey Financial Services Commission clearly stated that CIL would purchase a substantial amount of the shares of CIHL through the funds raised from the IPO of CIL. The ITAT, therefore, chose to look at the transaction as a whole (including the subsequent increase in value of CIL's shares through the IPO) before upholding the demand for over USD 1.5 billion from the Appellant.

The decision will no doubt reverberate in the boardrooms of multi-nationals and it remains to be seen to what international arbitration under the UK-India Bilateral Investment Treaty will say generally on the retrospective application of domestic legislation.

Footnotes

1. Cairn U.K. Holdings v. DCIT, (International Tax) Delhi ITA no. 1669/Del/2016; available at: http://119.226.207.85:8080/itat/upload/-200506499233809084113$5%5E1REFNOCairn_U_K_holdings_Limited_ITA_No_1669_del_2016_AY_2007-08_Final.pdf. Last Accessed on 4th April 2017.

2. Vodafone International Holdings BV v. Union of India (2012) 6 SCC 613

3. All you wanted to know about Tax terrorism HINDU BUSINESSLINE, 13th October, 2014.

Available at: http://www.thehindubusinessline.com/opinion/columns/all-you-wanted-to-know-about-tax-terrorism/article6497495.ece. Last Accessed on 23 March 2017.

4. ITAT Order page 133 Paragraph 36 i.

5. ITAT Order page 135-136, Paragraph 36 ii.

6. ITAT Order page 137-138, Paragraph 36 iii.

7. ITAT Order page 138, Paragraph 36 iii.

8. ITAT Order page 143, Paragraph 36 iv.

9. ITAT Order page 149-150, Paragraph 36 iv.

10. ITAT Order page 153, Paragraph 36 v.

11. ITAT order page 165-166, Paragraph 41.

12. ITAT Order page 152, Paragraph 36 v.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.

Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.

Authors
 
In association with
Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co
Recently viewed items tracks each article you read and gives you a quick link back to that article if you need to review it again.
To activate recently viewed, you just need to login or register with us above.
Related Video
Up-coming Events Search
Tools
Print
Font Size:
Translation
Channels
Mondaq on Twitter
Free News Alert
 
News Alert|Login|Register
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).
 
Email Address
Company Name
Password
Confirm Password
Position
Mondaq Topics -- Select your Interests
 Accounting
 Anti-trust
 Commercial
 Compliance
 Consumer
 Criminal
 Employment
 Energy
 Environment
 Family
 Finance
 Government
 Healthcare
 Immigration
 Insolvency
 Insurance
 International
 IP
 Law Performance
 Law Practice
 Litigation
 Media & IT
 Privacy
 Real Estate
 Strategy
 Tax
 Technology
 Transport
 Wealth Mgt
Regions
Africa
Asia
Asia Pacific
Australasia
Canada
Caribbean
Europe
European Union
Latin America
Middle East
U.K.
United States
Worldwide Updates
Check to state you have read and
agree to our Terms and Conditions

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Statement

Mondaq.com (the Website) is owned and managed by Mondaq Ltd and as a user you are granted a non-exclusive, revocable license to access the Website under its terms and conditions of use. Your use of the Website constitutes your agreement to the following terms and conditions of use. Mondaq Ltd may terminate your use of the Website if you are in breach of these terms and conditions or if Mondaq Ltd decides to terminate your license of use for whatever reason.

Use of www.mondaq.com

You may use the Website but are required to register as a user if you wish to read the full text of the content and articles available (the Content). You may not modify, publish, transmit, transfer or sell, reproduce, create derivative works from, distribute, perform, link, display, or in any way exploit any of the Content, in whole or in part, except as expressly permitted in these terms & conditions or with the prior written consent of Mondaq Ltd. You may not use electronic or other means to extract details or information about Mondaq.com’s content, users or contributors in order to offer them any services or products which compete directly or indirectly with Mondaq Ltd’s services and products.

Disclaimer

Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers make no representations about the suitability of the information contained in the documents and related graphics published on this server for any purpose. All such documents and related graphics are provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers hereby disclaim all warranties and conditions with regard to this information, including all implied warranties and conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title and non-infringement. In no event shall Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers be liable for any special, indirect or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever resulting from loss of use, data or profits, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tortious action, arising out of or in connection with the use or performance of information available from this server.

The documents and related graphics published on this server could include technical inaccuracies or typographical errors. Changes are periodically added to the information herein. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers may make improvements and/or changes in the product(s) and/or the program(s) described herein at any time.

Registration

Mondaq Ltd requires you to register and provide information that personally identifies you, including what sort of information you are interested in, for three primary purposes:

  • To allow you to personalize the Mondaq websites you are visiting.
  • To enable features such as password reminder, newsletter alerts, email a colleague, and linking from Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to your website.
  • To produce demographic feedback for our information providers who provide information free for your use.

Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) do not sell or provide your details to third parties other than information providers. The reason we provide our information providers with this information is so that they can measure the response their articles are receiving and provide you with information about their products and services.

If you do not want us to provide your name and email address you may opt out by clicking here .

If you do not wish to receive any future announcements of products and services offered by Mondaq by clicking here .

Information Collection and Use

We require site users to register with Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to view the free information on the site. We also collect information from our users at several different points on the websites: this is so that we can customise the sites according to individual usage, provide 'session-aware' functionality, and ensure that content is acquired and developed appropriately. This gives us an overall picture of our user profiles, which in turn shows to our Editorial Contributors the type of person they are reaching by posting articles on Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) – meaning more free content for registered users.

We are only able to provide the material on the Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) site free to site visitors because we can pass on information about the pages that users are viewing and the personal information users provide to us (e.g. email addresses) to reputable contributing firms such as law firms who author those pages. We do not sell or rent information to anyone else other than the authors of those pages, who may change from time to time. Should you wish us not to disclose your details to any of these parties, please tick the box above or tick the box marked "Opt out of Registration Information Disclosure" on the Your Profile page. We and our author organisations may only contact you via email or other means if you allow us to do so. Users can opt out of contact when they register on the site, or send an email to unsubscribe@mondaq.com with “no disclosure” in the subject heading

Mondaq News Alerts

In order to receive Mondaq News Alerts, users have to complete a separate registration form. This is a personalised service where users choose regions and topics of interest and we send it only to those users who have requested it. Users can stop receiving these Alerts by going to the Mondaq News Alerts page and deselecting all interest areas. In the same way users can amend their personal preferences to add or remove subject areas.

Cookies

A cookie is a small text file written to a user’s hard drive that contains an identifying user number. The cookies do not contain any personal information about users. We use the cookie so users do not have to log in every time they use the service and the cookie will automatically expire if you do not visit the Mondaq website (or its affiliate sites) for 12 months. We also use the cookie to personalise a user's experience of the site (for example to show information specific to a user's region). As the Mondaq sites are fully personalised and cookies are essential to its core technology the site will function unpredictably with browsers that do not support cookies - or where cookies are disabled (in these circumstances we advise you to attempt to locate the information you require elsewhere on the web). However if you are concerned about the presence of a Mondaq cookie on your machine you can also choose to expire the cookie immediately (remove it) by selecting the 'Log Off' menu option as the last thing you do when you use the site.

Some of our business partners may use cookies on our site (for example, advertisers). However, we have no access to or control over these cookies and we are not aware of any at present that do so.

Log Files

We use IP addresses to analyse trends, administer the site, track movement, and gather broad demographic information for aggregate use. IP addresses are not linked to personally identifiable information.

Links

This web site contains links to other sites. Please be aware that Mondaq (or its affiliate sites) are not responsible for the privacy practices of such other sites. We encourage our users to be aware when they leave our site and to read the privacy statements of these third party sites. This privacy statement applies solely to information collected by this Web site.

Surveys & Contests

From time-to-time our site requests information from users via surveys or contests. Participation in these surveys or contests is completely voluntary and the user therefore has a choice whether or not to disclose any information requested. Information requested may include contact information (such as name and delivery address), and demographic information (such as postcode, age level). Contact information will be used to notify the winners and award prizes. Survey information will be used for purposes of monitoring or improving the functionality of the site.

Mail-A-Friend

If a user elects to use our referral service for informing a friend about our site, we ask them for the friend’s name and email address. Mondaq stores this information and may contact the friend to invite them to register with Mondaq, but they will not be contacted more than once. The friend may contact Mondaq to request the removal of this information from our database.

Security

This website takes every reasonable precaution to protect our users’ information. When users submit sensitive information via the website, your information is protected using firewalls and other security technology. If you have any questions about the security at our website, you can send an email to webmaster@mondaq.com.

Correcting/Updating Personal Information

If a user’s personally identifiable information changes (such as postcode), or if a user no longer desires our service, we will endeavour to provide a way to correct, update or remove that user’s personal data provided to us. This can usually be done at the “Your Profile” page or by sending an email to EditorialAdvisor@mondaq.com.

Notification of Changes

If we decide to change our Terms & Conditions or Privacy Policy, we will post those changes on our site so our users are always aware of what information we collect, how we use it, and under what circumstances, if any, we disclose it. If at any point we decide to use personally identifiable information in a manner different from that stated at the time it was collected, we will notify users by way of an email. Users will have a choice as to whether or not we use their information in this different manner. We will use information in accordance with the privacy policy under which the information was collected.

How to contact Mondaq

You can contact us with comments or queries at enquiries@mondaq.com.

If for some reason you believe Mondaq Ltd. has not adhered to these principles, please notify us by e-mail at problems@mondaq.com and we will use commercially reasonable efforts to determine and correct the problem promptly.