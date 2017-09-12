The list of regulators signaling that initial coin offerings, or
"ICOs," may involve securities is growing on an
international scale. As previously discussed here and here, regulators in the U.S. and Canada,
respectively, have already announced that they may consider certain
cryptocurrency tokens sold in ICOs to be "securities,"
subject to regulation under applicable securities laws. This week,
in response to "an increase in the use of [ICOs] to raise
funds in Hong Kong and elsewhere," regulators in Hong Kong
have issued a similar warning.
In its "Statement on initial coin offerings," the
Securities and Futures Commission ("SFC") stated that
"digital tokens that are offered or sold [in ICOs] may be
'securities,'" and therefore subject to the securities
laws of Hong Kong. The SFC called out three types of arrangements
under which, in its view, the issuance of digital tokens could be
considered a security. The first type is where tokens
"represent equity or ownership interests in a
corporation," and thus may be considered "shares."
The second is where tokens "are used to create or to
acknowledge a debt or liability owed by the issuer," which may
be considered "debentures." The third—interests in
"collective investment schemes"—involve "token
proceeds . . . managed collectively by the ICO scheme operator to
invest in projects with an aim to enable token holders to
participate in a share of the returns provided by the
project." Under Hong Kong law, the SFC explained, instruments
that qualify as shares, debentures, and interests in collective
investment schemes are all deemed "securities."
Like the statements issued by other regulators, the SFC's
warning was not a blanket declaration that all ICOs are necessarily
going to involve securities. To the contrary, the SFC expressly
noted that whether digital tokens are securities will depend on
"the facts and circumstances of an ICO." However, beyond
its allusions to "shares," "debentures," and
"collective investment schemes," it did not specify any
characteristics likely to trigger a determination that a token is a
security. Nor did it identify any examples of ICOs it deemed to
involve an offering of securities. To further complicate the
matter, the SFC cautioned that, if a token is a security, those
engaged in secondary trading of such tokens, including on
cryptocurrency exchanges, may also be subject to regulation under
Hong Kong's securities laws. Thus, as regulatory watchdogs the
world over turn their focus to ICOs, uncertainty mounts for token
developers and potential purchasers alike.
