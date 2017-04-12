A new spring and many new developments on taxation in Asia. This
edition of the Asia Tax Bulletin discusses the main tax
developments over the past three months in Southeast Asia, India,
China, Japan and Korea. A lot is happening, ranging from the new
guidelines on foreign investment in the PRC to guidance on the
application of the general anti avoidance rules in the PRC and
India. Countries are also moving on the BEPS (Base Erosion and
Profit Shifting) front: both Singapore and Hong Kong have been
actively signing and promulgating new tax treaties with other
countries in order to allow for automatic exchange of information
on financial matters. Indonesia and Vietnam have issued new
transfer pricing decrees, which in the case of Indonesia focus
primarily on the related party documentation requirements which
have dramatically lowered the threshold for documentation
requirements. Malaysia has announced that is fully committed to
adopting the BEPS principles and its minimum standards on dealing
with tax treaty abuse and transfer pricing. Singapore has
fine-tuned its transfer pricing guidelines based on the latest BEPS
standards. Taiwan is looking to reform its dividend imputation
system and to introducing a VAT registration for offshore ecom
businesses.
We hope you will find this useful for your purposes and as
always we appreciate hearing from you if you have questions or need
help with respect to the matters discussed in this tax
bulletin.
