In a recent statement, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, declared
she will no longer oppose legislation to legalise equal marriage in
Germany, in contrast to the unconcealed opposition her party
Christian Democrat Union (CDU) has been supporting since 2005, when
she explicitly indicated that she feared negative consequences for
adopted children.
"I would like to steer the discussion more towards the
situation that it will be a question of conscience instead of me
forcing something through by means of a majority vote" the
German Chancellor declared three months before the general election
to be held on September 24th.
This entails that members of Merkel's CDU will no longer be
obliged to follow the party line and cast their preferences
according to her instruction but rather their personal
conscience.
Soon after the elections, it is expected that legislation on
equal marriage will be swiftly passed by parliament, as major
German parties have been demanding a legislation allowing same-sex
marriage. Several would-be CDU coalition partners might have
forced Angela Merkel's hand, demanding support for same-sex
marriage as a fundamental condition of their support.
Ms. Merkel refrains from openly supporting same-sex marriage, no
doubt to avoid creating discontent among her supporters,
already deprived of other pillars of CDU's political
agenda.
Although some German MPs suggested an early vote on the issue
later this week, this is likely to have to wait until the next
elections before it is actually discussed in parliament. Moreover,
some members of CDU's sister party CSU appear to still be
resistant to the idea of even considering discussing such topics in
Parliament.
Ms. Merkel's gear shift appears to have been encouraged by a
specific episode the Chancellor's private life, after accepting
a dinner invitation from a woman and her female partner who care
for eight foster children she was struck by the clear evidence that
the children were very well looked after, Angela Merkel came to the
conclusion that CDU's argument against same-sex marriage was no
longer valid.
Although this may only be perceived as a move to avoid harsh
political opposition (80% of Germans currently support same-sex
marriage), Angela Merkel's remarks set Germany on a path
allowing the country to catch up with the rest of European
countries that currently support same-sex marriage.
