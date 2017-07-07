In two last-minute decisions, the German Parliament
(Bundestag) will likely adopt the WiFi Act (Entwurf
eines Drittes Gesetz zur Änderung des Telemediengesetzes)
and the Hate Speech Act (Entwurf eines Gesetzes zur
Verbesserung der Rechtsdurchsetzung in sozialen Netzwerken) in
the last session of the current legislative term. The parliament
will vote on both bills on 30 June 2017.
Scope of the WiFi Act
The WiFi Act shall contribute to increase the availability of
open WiFis across Germany and is available online in German here. The bill will change the current
provisions in the German Telemedia Act. Providers of open WiFis
shall not be liable as intermediaries (so-called
"Störerhaftung") anymore if a user of a
WiFi violates intellectual property rights by using the WiFi.
Criticism of the WiFi Act
Some serious concerns about the WiFi Act have previously been
raised:
Rightholders of intellectual property
rights can request the blocking of websites, if they were used to
infringe the rights of the rightholder. Those blocking orders,
however, might lead to massive overblocking.
Providers may provide the WiFi
without a registration process or a password. Open WiFis may be
used easily by criminals. The possibility of using WiFis
anonymously may hinder a sufficient criminal prosecution.
German Parliament to vote on Hate Speech Act
In addition, the German Parliament will vote on the Hate Speech
Act, which is available in German here, on 30 June 2017. We have previously
reported on the scope of the bill
here, and the criticism it has gained
here.
Comment
Germany will have its general elections on 24 September 2017.
The government is trying to push the WiFi Act and the Hate Speech
Act across the finish line in the German Parliament's last
session within the current legislative period. However, the
government should drop such a swift passage. Both acts would have
devastating consequences. After the prominent criticism of the Hate
Speech Act, it is highly likely that its constitutionality will be
challenged.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
In this vlog Deirdre Moynihan discusses what we call "software over-deployment". It is the use by a customer of licensed software beyond what is contractually permitted in its agreement with the...
Some comments from our readers… “The articles are extremely timely and highly applicable” “I often find critical information not available elsewhere” “As in-house counsel, Mondaq’s service is of great value”
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).