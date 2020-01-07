If you're reading this, there is a strong chance that you
are one of the many people who have divided their careers between
France and the United States and are now wondering how to go about
claiming your retirement benefits.
The Social Security Administration (SSA) and the French
Sécurité Sociale are used to dealing with people who
have spent their entire career in one or the other country and they
can offer helpful advice about the best time to retire or how much
you can expect to receive from Social Security.
But getting reliable retirement advice when dealing with careers
split between both countries is far more difficult, as officials
from both administrations are generally not aware of how retirement
benefits work in the other country nor what is in the best interest
of the soon-to-be retiree.
When faced with a French-American career, these officials will
most often refer you to the U.S.-French Social Security Agreement
and its totalization system. This international agreement is a
double-edged sword as it can help your retirement benefits as much
as it can harm them.
The 1987 Agreement on Social Security between the United States
of America and the French Republic may help you increase your
retirement benefits by allowing for periods of coverage which are
credited under French laws to be taken into account for your Social
Security retirement benefits. Conversely, periods of coverage
completed under United States laws can also increase your French
retirement benefits.
Through its totalization mechanism of covered working periods,
the provisions of this agreement were clearly designed to protect
workers whose careers were shared between both countries and ensure
that they would not be penalized when they retired. However, these
provisions can backfire and precipitate you into one of the major
pitfalls of U.S.-French retirements: the Windfall Elimination
Provision, also known as "WEP".
The Windfall Elimination Provision is a piece of U.S.
legislation passed in 1983 to prevent government and non-profit
employees who were eligible for a pension based on earnings not
covered by Social Security from receiving a "windfall" of
Security Security benefits in addition to their pensions. The WEP
applies a formula to reduce the Social Security benefits
received by people in this situation.
While the WEP is not specifically targeted at people who have
worked overseas, the fact that your French employer (or yourself if
a freelancer) has not been withholding U.S. social security taxes
from your salary during your time spent working in France is very
likely to affect the calculation of your Social Security
benefits... in a bad way!
So, in the end, is it worth it to use the U.S.-French Social
Security Agreement?
Well ... it depends! Upon your earnings, your age, when you want
to retire and the time you have spent working in each country.
Also, bear in mind that while the United States has only one Social
Security Administration, France has no fewer than 35 compulsory
retirement schemes. Depending on whether you worked as a salaried
employee, freelancer, or as a doctor or an attorney, each
"caisse" will apply its own rules and calculation
methods.
For all these reasons, it is very important that you plan your
French-American retirement ahead of time and determine the best
strategy to optimize your retirement benefits. The advice of an
independent counsel who has your best interest at heart may be
helpful in plotting your course towards a comfortable
retirement.
The most daunting part of the entire process of claiming a
U.S.-French retirement is the following: once you start the process
of claiming your retirement benefits, you can't go back or make
changes – even if you were not properly informed and aware of
all your options. Even if you realize too late that your retirement
will be significantly reduced because you made the wrong choices.
There are no second chances.
Getting your retirement planning wrong can have dire
consequences for your personal financial situation as a retiree as
well as for your spouse, who may be entitled to all or part of your
retirement benefits if she or he survives you.
This is a once-in-a-lifetime decision, so get it right!
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
