Denmark has no longer been bound by any tax treaty with France
since 2009. So far, should a Danish company provide services in
France (unless through a French permanent establishment), the
remuneration of the services is likely to be subject to:
- A 33.33% withholding tax ("WHT") in France;
- A 22% corporate income tax ("CIT") in Denmark.
Some services are subject to the WHT (e.g. management fees and
IT fees), whereas some others are not (e.g. intellectual property
such as branding fees or patent royalties).
Inconveniences for Danish tax residents are twofold:
1. They are subject to an additional tax, which is not fully
offset against Danish CIT;
2. This WHT is computed on a gross amount, meaning that the
related expenses paid by the Danish company are not taken into
account for the calculation of this WHT. Yet, they would be allowed
to deduct these expenses for the calculation of the CIT due in
France, should they be French tax company.
The French company's point of view
If the French debtor fail to levy the WHT, it is personally
liable to pay in the place of the Danish provider on an increased
basis: since the payment is regarded as an "after WHT"
payment, the WHT must be levied at 50%. Today, French supreme court
"Conseil constitutionnel" stated that this WHT was
complying with the provisions of the French constitution (decision
#2019-784 QPC).
Refund process
Fortunately, French tax authorities ("FTA") provide a
reimbursement process, which may be initiated either by the French
paying company or by the Danish provider.
The reimbursement is subordinated to 2 cumulative
conditions:
- The Danish tax legislation does not allow the Danish provider
to totally offset the amount of the French WHT against Danish
CIT;
- The Danish provider is subject to a higher taxation in France
than the one he would have suffered, should it be a French tax
resident.
Based on our experience, both of these conditions are generally
met.
What to do?
The Danish company has to make 2 separate calculations to
determine the amount of the potential reimbursement:
1. The amount of the theoretical CIT the Danish company would
have paid as a French tax resident on the same French income.
2. The amount of the WHT that was not offset against Danish
tax.
Who can claim?
As mentioned, the claim can be filed either by the Danish
provider or by the French beneficiary of the services. The choice
of the claimant has a consequence on the time allowed for sending
the claim:
- A claim sent by the Danish provider must be filed by December
31st of the following year of the payment of the WHT;
- A claim sent by the French company must be filed by December
31st of the second following year (i.e. one more year).
For confidentiality purposes, we generally recommend to send the
claim on behalf of the Danish company, especially in case of
transactions between unrelated parties, since the claimant has to
analyse the accounts of the Danish company.
The FTA department in charge of examining the claim depends on
the identity of the claimant:
- If the Danish provider → the claim is filed before the
department in charge of foreign taxpayers ("Direction des
residents à l'étranger et des services
généraux");
- If the French company → the claim is filed before the tax
center of the French company.
Based on our experience, its takes around 4 to 6 months to get
refunded, generally around 95% of the WHT.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
