The scheme is flexible,
straightforward and quick. Cyprus citizenship by investment process
takes approximately 3 months
There is no requirement for
applicants to be physically present in Cyprus,
Investor need not be fluent in Greek
language (local language) as opposed to other countries
There are no investors donations to
the Government as opposed to other countries
Spouse and dependent children can
also qualify with the applicant if they are up to 28 years
old,
Cyprus Citizenship can pass to future
generations without the need of additional investments
Dual citizenship is allowed
Cyprus citizenship is not reported to
other countries.
There is a wide choice of investment
options.
Major Cyprus Citizenship by investment options
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
Option 1. Cyprus Citizenship by Investment of 2.5 Million
Euros
The applicant must have invested in
2.5. Million Euros plus VAT where applicable for 3
years in residential property. After 3 years the applicant can
dispose the property and leave part for his own residence which
should equal to a cost value of 500.000 Euros plus
VAT where applicable or,
The applicant must have invested in
2.5. Millions plus VAT where applicable for 3
years in residential property. After 3 years the applicant can
dispose the entire property and replace with own residence which
should equal to a cost value of 500.000 Euros plus
VAT where applicable.
Residential property should be held for life.
Option 2. Cyprus Citizenship by Investment of 3 Million
Euros
The applicant must have invested in
2.5. Million Euros for 3 years in either or a combination of:
Bonds of the Republic of Cyprus
Financial assets of Cypriot companies
or Cypriot organizations (bonds/ securities/ debentures registered
and issued in the Republic of Cyprus). It is noted that these
financial assets can be purchased either at issuance, or
subsequently by the market.
Real estate, land development and
infrastructure projects, construction of buildings or for the
construction of other land development projects (residential or
commercial developments, developments in the tourism sector or
other infrastructure projects). Investment need not be one project.
It can be broken down to various investment projects thus giving
the change to the investor to achieve maximum return on investment.
Non developing land does not qualify. Where applicable, VAT is not
included.
Creation or participation in
Cyprus companies or Cyprus businesses based and operating in
Cyprus and
Own residential property in Cyprus
with a cost value of at least 500,000, Euros plus
VAT where applicable. Residential property should
be held for life.
Option 3. Cyprus Citizenship by Investment of 5.5 Million
Euros
