The Cyprus Visa (Investment Permanent Residency Program), called
Category F Cyprus visa, is the most popular and most attractive to
foreign investors. It compares the most favorable among all other
investments immigration programs offered by other countries.
Cyprus government decided to simplify and shortened the process
to obtain Cyprusvisa (Category
F), making it very attractive to foreign investors. In
order for the government to issue immigration permit to applicants,
who are third country nationals, they must fulfill the following
criteria:
1. MINIMUM ANNUAL INCOME OF €30,000
The applicant must prove that he has at his disposal a secured
minimum annual income of €30.000, from sources other than
employment in Cyprus. The required income of €30.000 could
derive from salaries of employment abroad and not in Cyprus,
pensions, stock shares, rents, etc. The necessary minimum annual
income is increased by €5.000 for each dependent person.
2. OWNERSHIP OF PROPERTY IN CYPRUS VALUE €300,000
The applicant must submit the application form accompanied with
a Title of ownership or contract of sale, of a property in Cyprus,
a house, apartment or other building, of a minimum market value of
€300.000 and proof of payment for at least
€200,000. The contract of sale should already have been
submitted to the Department of Lands and Surveys.
The applicant must submit a confirmation letter from a Cypriot
Bank stating that
he has deposited a minimum capital of €30.000 in an
account, which will be pledged at least for a three year
period.
It is noted that the amounts mentioned in paragraphs (2) and (3)
should be proven to have been transferred to Cyprus from
abroad.
4. CRIMINAL RECORD CERTIFICATE
The applicant must submit a Criminal Record Certificate (if the
applicant resides abroad), which must be issued by the Authorities
in his country of origin, and he should not constitute in general
any threat against public order or security in Cyprus.
5. STATEMENT FOR NOT DOING BUSINESS OR WORK IN CYPRUS
The applicant should submit a Statement that he does not intent
to work or be engaged in any form of business in Cyprus.
6. VISIT CYPRUS AT LEAST ONCE EVERY TWO YEARS
The applicants should visit Cyprus at least once every two
years.
CYPRUSVISA BENEFITS:
Simple, fast and easy to complete and
obtain Cyprus visa in less than 60 days;
The visa covers not only the
applicant but also the applicant's family members less than 18
years of age;
Allows the holder to come and go
without restrictions and lasts forever;
Compatible with other government
incentive programs, 1) Reduction of
VAT on buying properties from 19% to 5% and 2) Waive in total
the
Title Transfer Fee (around 6-7% depending on property value).
This means significant savings of about 19-20% in government fees
are enjoyed by the property buyer.
(Published: 2014)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
