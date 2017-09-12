European Union (EU) member states can provide their
nationalities to any individual in the world they choose. In this
sense many member states saw a window of "opportunity" in
providing "Citizenship by Investment" programs to rich
individuals enabling them to acquire the EU passport.
These investment programs were mainly introduced for boosting
the Governments' Revenue and at the same time to enable the
ailing property and service sectors to re-emerge from a time of
recession. Indeed, by introducing the investment schemes for their
citizenships EU member states have improved their short term
finances and prospects i.e. Cyprus had investments of €4
billion in the last years.
But what about the negative impact? Have governments realized
the negative effects of introducing such a scheme?
By selling an EU passport and giving
it a "price tag" you simply undermine its status and
prestige.
As above locals may feel exploited
and exposed of having a passport whose power and image wears down
as time passes.
Even though authorities scrutinize
the applicant's background heavily, there is always a chance of
providing a back door to criminals and Tax evaders.
Voices within the EU claim that the
Schengen System's integrity is threatened by offering the EU
passports on ''sale''.
Schemes that support investment in
real estate properties allow the market to keep its high
prices.
Even though a small number of these
expensive properties exists for this kind of investors, it allows
the prolongation / creation of a ''bubble'' in this
segment of the market.
Selling passports to rich people
which are in the top 1% wealthiest people does bring money to
service providers but simultaneously
''opportunists'' are involved within the market
charging clients with hilarious and excessive service charges.
Loosing ''equality''.
It's a fact that these programs give a sense to rich people
that ''money buys everything''. The dilemma for
governments involved in these programs is how to treat
''normal'' applications from immigrants wanting to
obtain the EU passport and who have lived for long periods in these
countries.
States may impose new visa /
citizenship restrictions on passports from these EU issuing
countries.
But going through the numbers the question really is not who is
offering a citizenship to a rich individual but how this is
done.
It is unacceptable to provide passports to individuals who
don't know where even the EU member states are on the map; to
grant passports to individuals who upon receipt of the underlying
citizenship will live behind them ghost towns (as done already); to
travel to the EU member states just when is needed and to leave
just enough funds to keep the citizenship "alive".
In real essence countries involved in this investment options
need to ensure that passports are offered to individuals with a
clean criminal record, ready to invest to these countries not only
the minimum to meet the criteria but truly to live and expand their
business operations in these European Countries.
Great minds, innovators, entrepreneurs and scholars who are
ready to offer to these countries their knowledge, wisdom and
culture are the type of individuals for citizenships to be
granted.
EU member states and their nations' passports are not for
sale.
Citizenship is granted on terms of not minimum requirements but
of a maximum cultural affair.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
The Council of Ministers of the Republic of Cyprus approved the Cyprus Start Visa for non-EU citizens aiming at promoting investments in Cyprus in the fields of innovation and, research and development.
Pursuant to the Immigration Law (2015 Revision) (the "Immigration Law") and accompanying regulations, the Chief Immigration Officer of the Cayman Islands may grant two distinct categories of residency...
With increasing globalisation comes the need for ease of movement in relation to work, education, residence, retirement or recreation.
Some comments from our readers… “The articles are extremely timely and highly applicable” “I often find critical information not available elsewhere” “As in-house counsel, Mondaq’s service is of great value”
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).