The Cyprus government has approved of new tax incentives in
order to enhance investment in the entrepreneurial and start up
business sector, by adopting practices and strategies in line with
other countries. It will open up doors of opportunity to
entrepreneurs where, as stated by the Undersecretary to the
President, Mr Constantinos Petrides, will "greatly assist
entrepreneurship and innovation in Cyprus".
Tax incentives were approved in July 2016 and put into force as
from January 2017, and are available to "qualifying
investors", under the new provisions of Article 9A of the ITL,
enabling an "innovative small and medium sized enterprise
(SME), making a "risk- finance investment", to deduct
costs of the investment from their income according to certain
criteria.
Such a qualifying investor must be an independent individual,
unrelated to the enterprise and must not be an existing shareholder
of the enterprise, unless they were one of the original founders of
the enterprise upon initial incorporation.
The risk-finance investment eligible, is defined as an
"equity investment", or a "loan" or
"quasi-equity investment", or a combination of any of
these, including guarantees or financial leases. The risk-finance
investment eligible may be a "follow-on investment" or an
initial investment to the enterprise, as explicitly defined by the
law.
The investor may invest either directly or via an
"investment fund" or "alternative trading
platform", as set out in the law. The investment must be held
for a minimum period of three years, otherwise the investment may
be refused by the Commissioner of Taxation, or in cases where
actions have abused the defined Laws.
The below tax deductions are in line with EU rules on state aid,
as outlined in the EU Regulations 651/2014:
Percentage Limit:
Tax deduction is limited to 50% of the investor's taxable
income, in the year that the investment is made, further to
allowable deductions for life insurance premium and provident fund
and other approved fund deductions as stated under Article 14 of
the ITL.
Annual limit:
Deductible costs are limited to a maximum of EUR 150,000 per
year.Carry forward: Any remaining investment costs not claimed may
be carried forward and claimed as deductions of taxable income from
a further five subsequent years, subject to restrictions as defined
by the Laws.
An innovative and qualifying SME is defined pursuant to Article
9A, and is no longer limited to research & development sectors,
provided it meets the following requirements:
Must operate in the Republic of
Cyprus and
Must be approved by the Ministry of
Finance or other qualifying authority as an innovative SME.
Must be an unlisted SME at time the
investment is made (unless listed as an alternative trading
platform), defined by its risk-finance business plan and must
fulfil at least one of the following criteria:
Does not operate in any market,
Has been in operation for less than
seven years from its first commercial sale, or
When entering a new geographical
market, where the investment is higher than 50% of its average
annual turnover in the following five years, where the initial
risk-free investment has a business plan, prepared in advance.
The risk-finance investment must not exceed EUR 15 million at
any time, otherwise the business will automatically lose its
innovative SME status.
The tax incentives mentioned above are granted to qualifying
investors and qualifying expenditure incurred by an innovative SME,
deductible on taxable income in the year the investment is incurred
and five years preceding the investment as stated in the carry
forward provision above.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
