In Feilin v Baidu, the Beijing Internet Court considered whether
copyright subsists in a report generated using software for
searching case judgments and generating comparison tables and
charts.
In this case, Feilin brought a copyright infringement claim
against Baidu for republishing a report that Feilin initially
posted on WeChat. The report was produced using a piece of
software, Wolters Kluwer China Law & Reference, and the
defendant, Baidu, argued that this meant copyright does not subsist
in the report.
Was the report at issue produced entirely by software?
Feilin stated that the report had been produced initially using
Wolters Kluwer China Law & Reference to search for judgments
and generate drawings based on criteria provided by the their
employees. Their employees then modified the drawings and analysed
the statistics provided by the platform in order to create the
report. The defendant, however, contended that the entire report
was generated by the platform, stating that Feilin did not collect
the presented data or create the drawings.
To settle the issue, Feilin used the platform (following
instructions provided by the defendant, Baidu) to produce a
reference report for determining the extent to which the output of
the platform was modified to produce the disputed report. Although
there were differences between the reference report and the report
in question, however, Baidu argued that these differences arose as
a consequence of the software continually updating over time.
The Court disagreed, however, stating that the differences
between the reference report (the output of the software) and the
report published by Feilin indicated that the report at issue was
created by Feilin's team. As a result, copyright was deemed to
subsist in the work.
What if the report had been created entirely by the
platform?
The Court did not stop there, however, and went on to comment on
whether copyright also subsisted in the reference report created by
the platform. According to the Copyright Law of the People's
Republic of China and the Regulations for the Implementation of the
Copyright Law of the People's Republic of China, copyright
subsists in a work if it is original, can be reproduced in a
tangible form, and can be considered to be an intellectual creation
resulting from intellectual activities.
In the present case, the Court stated that a work only qualifies
for copyright protection if it is produced by a natural person.
Thus, even if a work is deemed to be original, copyright will not
subsist unless it is authored by a natural person. This, in turn,
begs the question – what contribution must a natural person
make in order to be considered to be an author of the work?
For example, could a software developer who created the platform
be considered to be an author of the reference report generated by
the platform? Not according to the Beijing Internet Court, which
determined that the reference report did not pass on any original
expression of the developer, and thus could not be considered to be
authored by the developer of Wolters Kluwer China Law &
Reference. Similarly, the Court determined that a software user
could not be considered to be an author, as the reference report
was generated automatically and did not convey an original
expression of idea or feeling from the software user.
This case suggests that, in China, copyright will only be
considered to subsist in a work if it conveys an original
expression of an idea or feeling made by a natural person. It is
not yet clear how this lines up with the Resolution adopted at the
AIPPI (International Association for the Protection of Intellectual
Property) World Congress London in September 2019, which states
that AI generated works should only be eligible for protection by
copyright if there is human intervention in the creation of the
work.
Although many countries have established provisions for
copyright in computer-generated works, this case illustrates some
of the issues that can arise when considering whether or not
copyright subsists in a work generated using artificial
intelligence. This issue is not limited to copyright, however, as
various patent offices are now considering the issue of AI
inventorship. Increasingly, there are calls to adopt similar
provisions to those already in place for copyright in
computer-generated works for inventions generated by AI. However,
as this case and the Resolution adopted by the AIPPI show, the
issue of authorship for AI-generated works is far from settled.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
