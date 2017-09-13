China: Twice In Two Days: China And Hong Kong Weigh In On Token Sales

Last Updated: 13 September 2017
Article by Joshua Ashley Klayman

Twice in as many days, powerhouse jurisdictions in Asia have weighed in on token sales.  China has halted them altogether, while Hong Kong has, in many ways, followed the path tread recently by the United States, Singapore and Canada, announcing that certain tokens may be securities.1  Given token sales' global reach, many, including the author and her colleagues, have predicted that more and more jurisdictions would provide guidance concerning token sales and that such guidance may, in some ways, be consistent with the SEC's statements and acknowledgement that certain tokens may be securities.2 The more jurisdictions around the world that weigh in on token sales and provide legal guidance, the fewer and fewer places would-be fraudsters and scam artists will be able to launch deceptive or fraudulent token sales. From that perspective, the Chinese ban on token sales and the announcement this week by Hong Kong may, in some ways, be viewed as a way to clear the path for those issuers that wish to launch legally compliant and responsible token sales. As nations around the globe weigh in and provide legal guidance concerning token sales, a more legitimate, responsible and sustainable token sale market may emerge.

Below are some thoughts regarding the Chinese and Hong Kong guidance, respectively:

Bull in a China Shop?  China Reportedly Halts Token Sales and Will Investigate Prior Chinese Token Launches

This year, token sales have been a big business in China, with Chinese media outlets reportedly stating in July that over US$397 million in the aggregate had been raised from 65 token sales, as reported by CNBC.3  On September 4, 2017, the Chinese government reportedly put a halt to token sales and announced that it will be investigating certain token sales that launched previously.4

Over the prior week or so, there had been rumblings on the Internet and elsewhere that Chinese regulators were looking closely at token sales and that the National Internet Finance Association of China had expressed concerns regarding fraudulent and misleading sales tactics, as well as sales of tokens that arguably were securities without complying with applicable securities laws.5 On August 31, 2016, Duncan Riley reported "China's Securities and Futures Commission, the China Banking Regulatory Commission and other regulators have held a number of meetings to discuss 'appropriate regulatory measures.' Those measures are said to include controls on how much an ICO can raise, regulations pertaining to information disclosure, supervision of ICOs and compulsory investment risk disclosure. The report adds that if ICOs are found to be considered too risky across the board, they make [sic] consider banning all ICOs outright until the concerns were addressed."6 Reports earlier this week that the Chinese government will require token issuers to return money to investors follow recent news in the United States regarding the SEC reportedly having contacted token issuer Protostarr, leading to the shutdown of the Protostarr token sale.7

While this author cannot speak or read Chinese and, accordingly, is reliant on media reports, the message from China – that some token sales may be sales of securities, that investors need to be wary of fraudsters and bad actors, and that token sales are not somehow exempt from the need to consider and comply with regulatory frameworks and laws – sounds somewhat consistent with the messages that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), the Canadian Securities Administrators (the "CSA") and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (the "MAS") recently have released.  Although China appears to have taken an additional step to ban token sales8 – at least for the time being – while the U.S., Canada and Singapore have not done so, China's actions this week may be an example of another government trying to understand, regulate and educate the public of the risks involved in this new form of capital raising.

It is interesting to consider whether the Chinese token sale stoppage will be a permanent one. A moving target often is more difficult to hit, and it is worth considering whether the Chinese government may be "pressing pause" on token sales in order to explore ways to assess and regulate future token sales, rather than issuing a permanent ban on all token sales. Perhaps this may lead to the maturation and development in China of legally compliant token sales under applicable law.

Hong Kong Joins the Pack: Certain Tokens May Be Securities

On September 5, 2017, Hong Kong made clear that certain tokens may be securities.9   In its release, Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) stated that it "has noticed an increase in the use of initial coin offerings (ICOs) to raise funds in Hong Kong and elsewhere. This statement serves to explain that, depending on the facts and circumstances of an ICO, digital tokens that are offered or sold may be "securities" as defined in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (SFO), and subject to the securities laws of Hong Kong."10

Explaining that, when a given digital token constitutes a "security" (a category that the SFC mentions includes debentures, interests in a collective investment scheme and shares) under Hong Kong law, dealing in or advising in connection with such token, or managing or marketing a fund that invests in such token, "may constitute a 'regulated activity'.[....] Parties engaging in a 'regulated activity' are required to be licensed by or registered with the SFC irrespective of whether the parties involved are located in Hong Kong, so long as such business activities target the Hong Kong public."11

In addition, the SFC sent a warning to token issuers, secondary traders of tokens and cryptocurrency exchanges that securities laws and other legal requirements may apply to them, including requirements for certain registrations and authorizations (unless an exemption applies). Among other things, the SFC stated:  "Parties engaging in the secondary trading of such tokens (eg, on cryptocurrency exchanges) may also be subject to the SFC's licensing and conduct requirements. Certain requirements relating to automated trading services and recognised exchange companies may be applicable to the business activities of cryptocurrency exchanges."12

The SFC ended its release by cautioning potential investors regarding the possibility of fraud, significant investment risks and potential lack of liquidity, but not before reminding issuers of anti-money laundering and similar matters.  Noting that tokens issued in token sales may be transacted or held on an anonymous basis, the SFC stated that "inherent and significant money laundering and terrorist financing risks" exist and referenced its January 16, 2014 circular reminding licensed corporations and associated entities "to take all reasonable measures to ensure that proper safeguards exist to mitigate these risks."13

Key Takeaways

While it is unclear which jurisdiction will be the next one to speak out about token sales, many issuers are beginning to realize that no token sale is an island, so to speak.  If an issuer is marketing, offering or selling digital tokens into a jurisdiction, ignorance of that jurisdiction's laws does not mean that laws do not apply.  A new token sale era arguably is beginning.

Footnotes

1 https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/sec-issues-investor-alert-warn-investors-ico-related-klayman-kuzar, https://www.investor.gov/additional-resources/news-alerts/alerts-bulletins/investor-alert-public-companies-making-ico-related https://www.mofo.com/resources/publications/170726-howey-got-here-sec-token-offerings.html , https://www.sec.gov/litigation/investreport/34-81207.pdf https://www.mofo.com/resources/publications/170802-singapore-token-offerings.htmlhttp://www.mas.gov.sg/news-and-publications/media-releases/2014/mas-to-regulate-virtual-currency-intermediaries-for-money-laundering-and-terrorist-financing-risks.aspxhttp://www.osc.gov.on.ca/en/SecuritiesLaw_csa_20170824_cryptocurrency-offerings.htmhttp://bloombergtv.ca/shows/bloomberg-markets-canada/bloomberg-markets-canada-episode/?epid=828&sgid=6, https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/bull-china-shop-reportedly-halts-token-sales-prior-klayman-kuzar 

2 https://www.blockchaintechnews.com/articles/attorneys-offer-perspective-on-sec-ruling/

3 https://www.cnbc.com/2017/08/31/new-cryptocurrencies-and-icos-create-financial-risk-says-chinas-national-internet-finance-association.html

4 http://www.atimes.com/article/60-ico-token-distribution-platforms-face-investigation/, https://siliconangle.com/blog/2017/09/03/china-bans-initial-coin-offerings-pending-reviewhttp://fortune.com/2017/09/04/ico-china-central-bank-ban/

5 https://siliconangle.com/blog/2017/08/31/chinese-regulators-consider-massive-crackdown-initial-coin-offerings/

6 https://siliconangle.com/blog/2017/08/31/chinese-regulators-consider-massive-crackdown-initial-coin-offerings/

7 http://www.iii.co.uk/articles/441171/cryptocurrencies-plunge-china-bans-initial-coin-offerings

8 https://siliconangle.com/blog/2017/09/03/china-bans-initial-coin-offerings-pending-review

9 http://www.sfc.hk/edistributionWeb/gateway/EN/news-and-announcements/news/doc?refNo=17PR117

10 http://www.sfc.hk/edistributionWeb/gateway/EN/news-and-announcements/news/doc?refNo=17PR117

11 http://www.sfc.hk/edistributionWeb/gateway/EN/news-and-announcements/news/doc?refNo=17PR117

12 http://www.sfc.hk/edistributionWeb/gateway/EN/news-and-announcements/news/doc?refNo=17PR117

13 http://www.sfc.hk/edistributionWeb/gateway/EN/news-and-announcements/news/doc?refNo=17PR117

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved

To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.

Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.

Authors
 
Some comments from our readers…
“The articles are extremely timely and highly applicable”
“I often find critical information not available elsewhere”
“As in-house counsel, Mondaq’s service is of great value”
Recently viewed items tracks each article you read and gives you a quick link back to that article if you need to review it again.
To activate recently viewed, you just need to login or register with us above.
Up-coming Events Search
Tools
Print
Font Size:
Translation
Channels
Mondaq on Twitter
Free News Alert
 
News Alert|Login|Register
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).
 
Email Address
Company Name
Password
Confirm Password
Position
Mondaq Topics -- Select your Interests
 Accounting
 Anti-trust
 Commercial
 Compliance
 Consumer
 Criminal
 Employment
 Energy
 Environment
 Family
 Finance
 Government
 Healthcare
 Immigration
 Insolvency
 Insurance
 International
 IP
 Law Performance
 Law Practice
 Litigation
 Media & IT
 Privacy
 Real Estate
 Strategy
 Tax
 Technology
 Transport
 Wealth Mgt
Regions
Africa
Asia
Asia Pacific
Australasia
Canada
Caribbean
Europe
European Union
Latin America
Middle East
U.K.
United States
Worldwide Updates
Check to state you have read and
agree to our Terms and Conditions

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Statement

Mondaq.com (the Website) is owned and managed by Mondaq Ltd and as a user you are granted a non-exclusive, revocable license to access the Website under its terms and conditions of use. Your use of the Website constitutes your agreement to the following terms and conditions of use. Mondaq Ltd may terminate your use of the Website if you are in breach of these terms and conditions or if Mondaq Ltd decides to terminate your license of use for whatever reason.

Use of www.mondaq.com

You may use the Website but are required to register as a user if you wish to read the full text of the content and articles available (the Content). You may not modify, publish, transmit, transfer or sell, reproduce, create derivative works from, distribute, perform, link, display, or in any way exploit any of the Content, in whole or in part, except as expressly permitted in these terms & conditions or with the prior written consent of Mondaq Ltd. You may not use electronic or other means to extract details or information about Mondaq.com’s content, users or contributors in order to offer them any services or products which compete directly or indirectly with Mondaq Ltd’s services and products.

Disclaimer

Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers make no representations about the suitability of the information contained in the documents and related graphics published on this server for any purpose. All such documents and related graphics are provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers hereby disclaim all warranties and conditions with regard to this information, including all implied warranties and conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title and non-infringement. In no event shall Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers be liable for any special, indirect or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever resulting from loss of use, data or profits, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tortious action, arising out of or in connection with the use or performance of information available from this server.

The documents and related graphics published on this server could include technical inaccuracies or typographical errors. Changes are periodically added to the information herein. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers may make improvements and/or changes in the product(s) and/or the program(s) described herein at any time.

Registration

Mondaq Ltd requires you to register and provide information that personally identifies you, including what sort of information you are interested in, for three primary purposes:

  • To allow you to personalize the Mondaq websites you are visiting.
  • To enable features such as password reminder, newsletter alerts, email a colleague, and linking from Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to your website.
  • To produce demographic feedback for our information providers who provide information free for your use.

Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) do not sell or provide your details to third parties other than information providers. The reason we provide our information providers with this information is so that they can measure the response their articles are receiving and provide you with information about their products and services.

If you do not want us to provide your name and email address you may opt out by clicking here .

If you do not wish to receive any future announcements of products and services offered by Mondaq by clicking here .

Information Collection and Use

We require site users to register with Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to view the free information on the site. We also collect information from our users at several different points on the websites: this is so that we can customise the sites according to individual usage, provide 'session-aware' functionality, and ensure that content is acquired and developed appropriately. This gives us an overall picture of our user profiles, which in turn shows to our Editorial Contributors the type of person they are reaching by posting articles on Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) – meaning more free content for registered users.

We are only able to provide the material on the Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) site free to site visitors because we can pass on information about the pages that users are viewing and the personal information users provide to us (e.g. email addresses) to reputable contributing firms such as law firms who author those pages. We do not sell or rent information to anyone else other than the authors of those pages, who may change from time to time. Should you wish us not to disclose your details to any of these parties, please tick the box above or tick the box marked "Opt out of Registration Information Disclosure" on the Your Profile page. We and our author organisations may only contact you via email or other means if you allow us to do so. Users can opt out of contact when they register on the site, or send an email to unsubscribe@mondaq.com with “no disclosure” in the subject heading

Mondaq News Alerts

In order to receive Mondaq News Alerts, users have to complete a separate registration form. This is a personalised service where users choose regions and topics of interest and we send it only to those users who have requested it. Users can stop receiving these Alerts by going to the Mondaq News Alerts page and deselecting all interest areas. In the same way users can amend their personal preferences to add or remove subject areas.

Cookies

A cookie is a small text file written to a user’s hard drive that contains an identifying user number. The cookies do not contain any personal information about users. We use the cookie so users do not have to log in every time they use the service and the cookie will automatically expire if you do not visit the Mondaq website (or its affiliate sites) for 12 months. We also use the cookie to personalise a user's experience of the site (for example to show information specific to a user's region). As the Mondaq sites are fully personalised and cookies are essential to its core technology the site will function unpredictably with browsers that do not support cookies - or where cookies are disabled (in these circumstances we advise you to attempt to locate the information you require elsewhere on the web). However if you are concerned about the presence of a Mondaq cookie on your machine you can also choose to expire the cookie immediately (remove it) by selecting the 'Log Off' menu option as the last thing you do when you use the site.

Some of our business partners may use cookies on our site (for example, advertisers). However, we have no access to or control over these cookies and we are not aware of any at present that do so.

Log Files

We use IP addresses to analyse trends, administer the site, track movement, and gather broad demographic information for aggregate use. IP addresses are not linked to personally identifiable information.

Links

This web site contains links to other sites. Please be aware that Mondaq (or its affiliate sites) are not responsible for the privacy practices of such other sites. We encourage our users to be aware when they leave our site and to read the privacy statements of these third party sites. This privacy statement applies solely to information collected by this Web site.

Surveys & Contests

From time-to-time our site requests information from users via surveys or contests. Participation in these surveys or contests is completely voluntary and the user therefore has a choice whether or not to disclose any information requested. Information requested may include contact information (such as name and delivery address), and demographic information (such as postcode, age level). Contact information will be used to notify the winners and award prizes. Survey information will be used for purposes of monitoring or improving the functionality of the site.

Mail-A-Friend

If a user elects to use our referral service for informing a friend about our site, we ask them for the friend’s name and email address. Mondaq stores this information and may contact the friend to invite them to register with Mondaq, but they will not be contacted more than once. The friend may contact Mondaq to request the removal of this information from our database.

Security

This website takes every reasonable precaution to protect our users’ information. When users submit sensitive information via the website, your information is protected using firewalls and other security technology. If you have any questions about the security at our website, you can send an email to webmaster@mondaq.com.

Correcting/Updating Personal Information

If a user’s personally identifiable information changes (such as postcode), or if a user no longer desires our service, we will endeavour to provide a way to correct, update or remove that user’s personal data provided to us. This can usually be done at the “Your Profile” page or by sending an email to EditorialAdvisor@mondaq.com.

Notification of Changes

If we decide to change our Terms & Conditions or Privacy Policy, we will post those changes on our site so our users are always aware of what information we collect, how we use it, and under what circumstances, if any, we disclose it. If at any point we decide to use personally identifiable information in a manner different from that stated at the time it was collected, we will notify users by way of an email. Users will have a choice as to whether or not we use their information in this different manner. We will use information in accordance with the privacy policy under which the information was collected.

How to contact Mondaq

You can contact us with comments or queries at enquiries@mondaq.com.

If for some reason you believe Mondaq Ltd. has not adhered to these principles, please notify us by e-mail at problems@mondaq.com and we will use commercially reasonable efforts to determine and correct the problem promptly.