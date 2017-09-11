On August 31, 2017, the China Food and Drug Administration
("CFDA") announced the final revision to the 2002 Medical
Device Classification Catalogue ("2002 Catalogue"). The
revised version ("New Catalogue"), which will become
effective on August 1, 2018, updates the device classification
significantly and will have considerable impact on device
registration, manufacturing and distribution. Device companies will
need to check their current product portfolio against the New
Catalogue and develop transitional plans before the effective date
if any of their devices will be reclassified.
In China, medical devices are divided into three regulatory
classes based on the identified risks associated with the devices.
The level of regulatory control will be the highest if the devices
are classified as Class III. Device applicants can determine the
class of their devices by using the classification catalogue,
CFDA's device classification notices, and classification rules
for medical devices issued by CFDA in 2015. In addition, applicants
can submit device classification applications to seek
classification determination opinions for any new devices not
covered by the catalogue or notices. Therefore, the New Catalogue,
which is more comprehensive than the 2002 Catalogue, will provide
clear guidance to device applicants determining the level of
regulatory control for their devices.
Compared with the 2002 Catalogue, the New Catalogue introduces
the following changes:
Reduces the number of device
catalogues to 22 from the current 43 based on the functions and
clinical uses of the medical devices. For each catalogue, the New
Catalogue contains primary type, sub-type, device description,
intended use, device examples and classification (I, II &
III).
Reclassifies the current 260 device
types into 206 primary types, and further subdivides the 206
primary types into 1,157 sub-types of products.
Adds a detailed description of the
device features and intended uses for each sub-type. This change
would provide clear guidance to device applicants who want to
classify a specific device.
Includes 6,609 example devices in the
device example column, whilst the 2002 Catalogue only listed 1,008
example devices.
Down-classifies 40 devices to Class
II (e.g., fully automated immunodiagnostic system, fully automated
disposable biopsy needle) or Class I (e.g., orthodontics
spring).
Up-classifies certain types of
devices to Class III (e.g., automated blood bank system, active
breathing coordinator).
It is worth pointing out that the New Catalogue does not cover
classification catalogues for in vitro diagnostic reagents
("IVD"). Companies should refer to the specialized IVD
sub-catalogue issued by CFDA in 2013 and relevant scattered CFDA
notices when determining the classification for their IVD. In
addition, the New Catalogue is not applicable to any combination
device products.
Following the issuance of the New Catalogue, CFDA has announced
a circular (CFDA Order [2017] No.143) to instruct device companies
how to adapt to the reclassification issues arisen from the New
Catalogue during device registration application and renewal
process. We recommend that any device companies affected by the New
Catalogue make plans as required by this circular.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
E-pharmacies or online pharmacies have been a subject matter of debate in India for the last 3-4 years. Their offline counterparts have been lobbying to get a blanket ban on any online sale of drugs, whether prescription or over-the-counter.
The purpose of the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 (PCR) is to regulate pre-packaged commodities. Under the PCR, pre-packaged commodities must comply with certain mandatory labelling requirements.
India is at the cusp of establishing a robust and organized food sector. Many global players such as Amazon (USA), Nestle (Switzerland), Unilever (United Kingdom) and Yakult (Japan) are
playing a key role...
After the recent move to fix the price of the coronary stents, the Indian government has imposed a price ceiling on knee replacement systems for a period of one year by way of a notification dated August 17, 2017.
The ‘medical devices' sector has largely enjoyed a free hand from the regulators in India, as the sphere has largely gone unregulated thus far.
Some comments from our readers… “The articles are extremely timely and highly applicable” “I often find critical information not available elsewhere” “As in-house counsel, Mondaq’s service is of great value”
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).