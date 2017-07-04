CIRC Compulsory Environmental Pollution Insurance Rules – Discussion Paper

On the 9th of June 2017, the China Insurance Regulatory
Commission (CIRC) published its Compulsory Environmental Pollution
Insurance Rules – Discussion Paper (Paper). The Paper invites
comments and submissions to CIRC prior to 10th July 2017. Key
points of the Paper are:
1. Scope
The Paper defines compulsory environmental pollution insurance
(CEPI) as that compulsory insurance which should be taken out by
those entities the production activities of which carry a high risk
of causing environmental pollution (High-Risk Entities), with
consequent compensation liability being borne by those High-Risk
Entities. All High-Risk Entities should take out CEPI cover, with
such cover being underwritten by China commercial insurers or
mutual insurers.
2. CEPI Policies
(1) Coverage
Coverage under CEPI policies extends to 1) third party personal
injury; 2) third party property losses; 3) ecological damage; and
4) costs incurred in provision of emergency services and
environmental clean-up.
(2) Policy Terms & Premium Rates
CEPI Policy terms and basic premium rates shall be unified and
standard. Further, all CEPI Policy terms and premium rates shall be
reviewed and approved by CIRC prior to release of such policies
onto the market.
(3) Policy Reporting & Filing
Upon execution of a CEPI policy by a High-Risk Entity，the
underwriting insurer shall provide written notice of the existence
of such CEPI policy to that local branch of the China Environmental
Protection Agency located where the insured High-Risk Entity has
its domicile ("EPA Branch").
Upon the lapsing of a CEPI policy, the insurer shall physically
recover such policy and shall notify the EPA Branch of such
lapsing.
(4) Risk Investigation
A CEPI policy shall contain terms requiring the adoption of
emergency environmental remediation measures by the insured.
(5) Policy Term
All CEPI Policies shall be annual policies. Upon the expiration
of a CEPI policy, the insured shall renew the policy in a timely
fashion.
3. Insureds & Underwriters
(1) Insureds
High-Risk Entities insured under CEPI policies may take out the
cover in their own right, or may be insured under a wider group
policy.
(2) Underwriters
No underwriter, without proper and reasonable cause, shall
refuse application for CEPI cover by any High-Risk Entity. All
underwriters of CEPI cover shall develop environmental risk
assessment systems, and shall produce policy-tailored environmental
risk assessment reports. These reports shall be incorporated, as
attachments, into the terms of each CEPI policy.
4. Indemnification Obligations
(1) Coverage Triggers
In the event of loss caused by an insured under a CEPI policy
during the term of that policy, then provided the party suffering
loss or damage lodges a claim with the insured either during the
term of the CEPI policy or within 3 years of the expiration of such
CEPI policy, and the insured accepts liability for such loss or
damage, the insurer shall pay such claim to the limit allowed.
(2) Payment of Benefits
The insurer may elect either 1) to pay benefits under the CEPI
policy to the insured; or 2) to pay the CEPI policy benefits
directly to parties suffering loss.
5. Legal Liability
In circumstances where a High-Risk Entity has not taken out, or
renewed, CEPI cover as prescribed in these rules, then the EPA
Branch shall have the right to require that such cover is taken
out, and fine the High-Risk Entity RMB 30,000 (thirty thousand
RMB)
In a landmark move, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) appointed an administrator to manage the affairs of Sahara India Life Insurance Company Limited with immediate effect.
The failure of a party to call a witness does not necessarily give rise to an adverse inference being drawn in accordance with Jones v Dunkel (1959) 101 CLR 298. An unfavourable inference is drawn only if evidence otherwise provides a basis on which that unfavourable inference can be drawn.
Some comments from our readers… “The articles are extremely timely and highly applicable” “I often find critical information not available elsewhere” “As in-house counsel, Mondaq’s service is of great value”
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).