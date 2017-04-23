Will it matter if the company previously registered at the
address has not been cancelled?
Under applicable law, only one company can be registered at one
address; in other words, if the registration of the previous
company at the address has not been cancelled, no new company can
be registered at the same address. In the example case, the fact
that the previous company could not be cancelled due to its huge
tax default and was unable to relocate to another location
prevented Jin's new company from applying for a business
license.
Will the upgrade of firefighting equipment influence the
opening of the company?
For certain special industries (e.g. catering), strict
requirements are imposed by the fire and sanitation departments on
the fire safety and sanitation facilities of business premises.
Only when design requirements have been met and fire safety and
sanitation approvals have been obtained will the premises be
permitted to publicly operate. For this reason, when selecting the
company's address, the fire safety and sanitation conditions of
the premises and the cost for any necessary upgrades must be taken
into consideration.
What issues should be noted with respect to the company's
decorations?
Since premises to be leased for office space may include
existing interior decorations, before the new occupier begins
redecorating, it should confirm the extent of the original
decorations with the landlord. If this is not done, the new
occupier will not be able to evaluate the residual value of the
original decorations if it should be involved in a subsequent
lawsuit against the landlord, and any claim for compensation of its
decoration expenses is likely to be rejected.
What preparations should be made before signing an office lease
agreement?
1. Conduct a property rights investigation at the Real Estate
Exchange Center to confirm the type of premises and the zoning of
the land, and to ensure that the landlord holds good title to the
premises or has been authorized by title holder in a legal
document.
2. Conduct an AIC check on company registration with respect to
the premises. If a company is already registered therein, make sure
to have that company cancel its registration or relocate to another
address; otherwise the new tenant may have trouble registering a
new business license.
3. If the tenant engages in a restricted industry, it also needs
to learn about the restrictions that apply to that particular
industry from the public security or fire department. Only when the
tenant is recognized and granted the appropriate license by the
relevant authority will it be able to commence legitimate public
business operations.
Several issues to be specially noted when signing a lease
agreement
1. Clarify the purpose of the contract in order to avoid the
occurrence of force majeure events that might influence future
normal production and operational activities. By doing so in the
lease agreement, the tenant will be able to terminate the agreement
on the ground that the purpose of the contract cannot be realized,
thereby mitigating its losses.
2. When a special industry is involved, the obligations and
duties of the landlord at the time of application for the relevant
licenses should be clarified in order to avoid arguments over
liability in the event of a dispute.
3. Link the payment schedule and the amount of the rental with
the approval application progress, to effectively prevent the
tenant from remaining liable for full payment of the rental even if
the premises fail to obtain approval and cannot be used for
business operations.
4. Clarify how to deal with the residual value of the
decorations. It is also advisable to agree on the positions of
advertising or shop signage in order to determine the means of
evaluation and the compensation for the residual value when the
contract expires or is early terminated.
(Abstracted from Why Do Companies Take Pains in Selecting
Addresses? by Lifei Jiang)
华诚律师事务所（Watson&Band）
