Qualcomm and the Chinese consumer electronics company Meizu
recently announced that they had signed a licensing deal with each
other. With this deal, they ended a yearlong infringement suit
which was filed by Qualcomm against the Chinese company.
In the October of 2016, we came to know that Qualcomm (the
largest chipmaker in the world) has filed patent infringement suits
against the Chinese smartphone maker Meizu in the US International
Trade Commission, the Mannheim regional Court in Germany and in
France. The two went under a tiff when Qualcomm claimed that Meizu
is refusing to negotiate the patent licensing deals for the
chipmaker's 3G and LTE technologies.
Qualcomm's technology licensing (QTL) business owns a
massive portfolio of wireless technologies and generates a
lion's share of its operating profits also. This portfolio
allows it to generate a 3-5% profit over the wholesale price of
every smartphone which is sold worldwide. This deal was widely
accepted when the smartphone sales were booming but as the prices
fell down, smartphone makers complained that the royalties were
impacting the already small margins. In response to Qualcomm's
licensing fees, many companies in china started underreporting
their shipments to pay the less licensing fee to Qualcomm. The
Chinese government in return also slapped Qualcomm with a $975
million antitrust fine and forced it to lower its licensing
rates. Due to this, Qualcomm had to renegotiate new licensing
agreements with the companies on its own. Most of the major Chinese
companies negotiated new terms with the chipset maker but Meizu was
not ready to do this as they said they are not using Qualcomm's
chips in its lower segment phones and mainly puts MediaTek chips in
them and Samsung's Exynos chips in higher end devices.
After all this tussle, the two recently signed a patent
licensing deal with each other. Under this deal, Qualcomm is
granting Meizu, a worldwide royalty-bearing patent license for
developing, manufacturing and selling certain 3G and 4G smartphones
following the terms that the royalties produced by Meizu in China
should adhere to the terms and conditions of the rectification plan
which Qualcomm has submitted to the country's National
Development and reform Commission.
