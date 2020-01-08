Worldwide: Caribbean Legal Update - The Judicial Committee Of The Privy Council ("Privy Council") In London

Last Updated: 8 January 2020
Article by Kai McGriele

The Judicial Committee of the Privy Council ("Privy Council") in London, which is the highest appeal court for many Caribbean jurisdictions, decided three appeals in 2019 that are of keen interest to the insolvency community. All of the cases concerned preference payments – favoured payments to creditors shortly before the filing of a bankruptcy petition. These payments are typically made by a bankrupt/insolvent company with "an intention to prefer" a creditor or class of creditor over other creditors of the company.

In certain jurisdictions, courts have the power to set aside these payments where they are voidable under legislation. The courts can also make orders to put the company back in the position it would have been in had the payments not been made. The issues raised in these cases include when legislation can be used outside of its own jurisdiction and what elements make up an "intention to prefer."

Each of the three Privy Council decisions concerns a different jurisdiction with different legislation:

The first, "AWH Fund," was an appeal from the Court of Appeal of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas ("Bahamas"). In that case, the defendant sought to overturn the decision to allow service out of the jurisdiction in proceedings by a liquidator who attempted to set aside alleged preference payments.1

The second, "Fairfield Sentry," was an appeal from the Court of Appeal of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court of the British Virgin Islands ("ECCA"). This case concerned an attempt to stop BVI liquidators from bringing statutory avoidance claims under BVI legislation in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.2

The third, "SEB," where my firm acted for the appellants, was an appeal from the Court of Appeal of the Cayman Islands ("CICA"). It raised issues about whether payments made were unlawful preferences.3

The AWH Decision

The AWH decision involved whether the liquidator for AWH Funds Ltd. could serve proceedings out of the jurisdiction of the Bahamas by asking the court for an order that payments from AWH to ZCM Asset Holdings ("ZCM"), a Bermuda-incorporated company, could be declared void as undue or fraudulent preference payments under section 160 of the International Business Companies Act 2000 ("IBCA") of The Bahamas. The Liquidator wanted ZCM to repay the money.

Section 160 provides that a transaction is void if it is made within three months of a person becoming insolvent with intent to prefer that creditor. The Liquidator brought proceedings against ZCM in the Bahamas by way of a summons issued within the liquidation proceedings. ZCM appealed against service of those proceedings in Bermuda on the grounds of lack of jurisdiction and lack of a good arguable case on the merits.

The first issue was whether the summons could be served outside the jurisdiction. Having examined the various rules and considered United Kingdom legislation and precedent, the Privy Council said it did not need to identify a "jurisdictional gateway" for the Liquidator to bring a claim that the payment to ZCM was fraudulent. The Privy Council, however, did accept that the Liquidator needed to establish some connection between the foreign respondent, ZCM in Bermuda, and the jurisdiction of the Courts of the Bahamas.

Even without specific reference to legislation or rules to allow a claim to be brought against a company out of the jurisdiction, the Privy Council found that where an international business company is in liquidation in the Bahamas, it is proper in appropriate cases for the Bahamian courts to rely on other sources of jurisdiction to entertain proceedings to enforce a claim vested in the liquidator. The Privy Council said it is desirable that such claims should be heard by the Bahamian courts in the interests of ensuring that the purposes of the winding up of the company are fully achieved.

The Fairfield Sentry Decision

The Fairfield Sentry appeal to the Privy Council came from the Court of Appeal of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, which upheld a lower court decision not to grant an anti-suit injunction that would have restrained Fairfield Sentry Ltd.'s liquidators from pursuing proceedings in the United States under section 249 of the British Virgin Islands Insolvency Act 2003 ("BVI Insolvency Act"). The Privy Council found that BVI insolvency legislation could be applied by a court outside BVI if the foreign court decided that was appropriate. The Privy Council also found that the U.S. proceedings were not unjust, vexatious or oppressive and that an anti-suit injunction to stop them was neither appropriate nor necessary.

Under section 249, the BVI High Court has the power to set aside voidable transactions, such as a preference payment or a transaction at an undervalue (i.e., less than fair market). The section also confers powers on the court to make orders to restore the company in liquidation to the position it would have been in had it not entered into the transactions.

The background to the decision was that in December 2008, the BVI High Court made orders to wind up three BVI-based feeder funds that invested in Bernie L. Madoff Investment Securities ("BLMIS"). One of those funds was Fairfield Sentry. As in other Madoff proceedings, one of the issues raised by the Liquidators was that the Net Asset Value ("NAV") of redeemable shares in BLMIS holdings were set using fraudulent reports created by BLMIS. Fairfield Sentry's administrator used the false BLMIS reports to set the value of redemption payments made by Fairfield Sentry when investors who held shares redeemed them. As a result, hundreds of investors redeemed their shares at values based on BLMIS's fraudulent reports and thus received payments based on a valuation that was fraudulent as a result of external fraud (by BLMIS), rather than fraud which originated within Fairfield Sentry. Those redemption payments are what the Liquidators of Fairfield Sentry were looking to recover.

The U.S. Bankruptcy Court allowed the Liquidator's statutory avoidance claims under section 249 to proceed. But the potential defendant ("UBS") applied to the BVI High Court for an anti-suit injunction to stop the Liquidators from proceeding with their claims in the United States. The BVI High Court and the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal ("ECCA") refused to grant the anti-suit injunction, and UBS appealed to the Privy Council.

UBS argued that the section 249 power could not be delegated to a foreign court. To allow such a delegation would be oppressive to the interests of alleged debtors of an insolvent BVI company. UBS suggested that as an alternative to an anti-suit injunction, the Privy Council could declare that only the court charged with supervising Fairfield's winding up (i.e., the BVI High Court) had the right to exercise the power under section 249.

The Liquidators argued that the U.S. Bankruptcy Court should decide whether to apply BVI insolvency law in dealing with their applications. The Liquidators added that it was not unusual for courts to assist foreign liquidation proceedings by applying the law of those foreign proceedings, including applying a statutory power to adjust or reverse voidable transactions. The Privy Council said that section 249 did not confer an exclusive jurisdiction on the BVI High Court. There was no express prohibition on a foreign court from exercising the powers in section 249 at the request of a BVI liquidator or other office holder, and the Privy Council said it was not necessary to imply such a prohibition. It agreed with the Liquidators that it is not uncommon for the courts in one country to apply the insolvency laws of another when giving assistance to foreign liquidators or other officers.

The SEB decision

In the case of SEB, the Privy Council considered whether redemption payments made by an insolvent company ("Weavering") were preferences over other creditors of the company under section 145(1) of the Companies Law (2016 Revision) ("Law") in the Cayman Islands.

The payments had been made to Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken ("SEB"), as a bare nominee, which had passed on payments from Weavering to its principals. It was then discovered that the redemption payments had been based on an incorrectly-set NAV which had been the result of an internal fraud. This differed from the situation in the previous decision of the Privy Council in Fairfield Sentry, where the fraud which gave rise to the incorrect NAV was carried out by others external to the company.

Weavering was an open-ended investment company, established as an exempted company with limited liability under Cayman law. SEB bank held redeemable "Participating Shares" in Weavering as a nominee on behalf of two mutual funds. SEB received payment under two redemption notices. Then, in March 2009, Weavering entered liquidation. The Liquidators appointed to Weavering argued that the redemption payments to SEB were Preference Payments and as such invalid under section 145(1) of the Law. The Liquidators applied to the Cayman Grand Court for an order that SEB repay them. The Grand Court found the redemption payments were invalid as Preference Payments and therefore ordered SEB to repay the Liquidators with interest and costs.

SEB's appeal to the Court of Appeal for the Cayman Islands ("CICA") was dismissed, and SEB then appealed to the Privy Council. SEB raised a number of issues, including whether Weavering's payments to SEB were Preference Payments when there were no other creditors over which it was preferred. This argument followed the line that because the NAV published by Weavering was set incorrectly (as a result of fraud from within Weavering), the NAV was not binding. None of the redemptions had taken place in accordance with Weavering's Articles of Association, SEB argued, and therefore no redeemers had ever become creditors of Weaving within the meaning of section 145(1). If there were no creditors, then no payment could prefer one creditor over the other.

The Privy Council, however, decided that the payments SEB received were indeed Preference Payments. Section 145(1) of the law renders invalid any transactions, made at a time the company could not pay its debts, and which were made in favour of a creditor "with a view" to giving such a creditor a preference over other creditors. SEB had cited the observations of Lord Justice Greene In re M Kushler Ltd. [1943]4 that an inference of an intention to prefer needed to have at least "a taint of dishonesty." SEB argued that although at the time the payments were made, Weavering knew that later redeemers would not be paid, the payments to SEB were not made "with a view" to giving a preference. Furthermore, Weavering's payment policy applied equally to all the shareholders who
redeemed in December 2008. SEB argued that mere knowledge that the other redeemers would not be paid was not enough to demonstrate an intention to prefer SEB. But the Privy Council disagreed. It found that whilst there was a valid payment policy in place at Weavering for the December redeemers, that policy was not evenly applied, with the result that some redeemers were preferred.

As in the AWH Fund case, the Privy Council said it was potentially open to SEB to recover the monies from those to whom it had passed them. In SEB's circumstances, however, that was not possible because the underlying mutual funds no longer existed in their original form. The Privy Council recognised that this situation gave rise to a "harsh result." It observed that legislation in other jurisdictions had mitigated against this type of result. Without that legislation, it means a harsh result for all nominee shareholders in Cayman companies, who will now be vulnerable to preference claims. They should take advice on ways to protect their position to avoid a similar result.

Conclusion

All three cases show that the Privy Council generally supports the proposition (and the public policy) that a domestic court may in certain circumstances delegate powers to a foreign court by allowing liquidators/receivers to effect an extraterritorial reach as they seek to recover money for investors.

Author - Kai McGriele. This article first appeared in The Receiver newsletter, December 2019, issue 9. Published by the National Association of Federal Equity Receivers.

Footnotes

1 AWH Fund Ltd (In Compulsory Liquidation) (Respondent) v ZCM Asset Holding Company (Bermuda) Ltd (Appellant) (Bahamas) [2019] UKPC 37Privy Council Appeal No 0033 of 2018.

2 UBS AG New York and others (Appellants) v Fairfield Sentry Ltd (In Liquidation) and others (Respondents) (British Virgin Islands) [2019] UKPC 20 Privy Council Appeal No 0082 of 2018.

3 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ) (Appellant) v Conway and another (as Joint Official Liquidators of Weavering Macro Fixed Income Fund Ltd) (Respondents) (Cayman Islands) [2019] UKPC 36.

4 In re M Kushler Ltd [1943] Ch 248, CA.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.

Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.

Authors
 
Some comments from our readers…
“The articles are extremely timely and highly applicable”
“I often find critical information not available elsewhere”
“As in-house counsel, Mondaq’s service is of great value”
Related Topics
 
Related Articles
 
Up-coming Events Search
Tools
Print
Font Size:
Translation
Channels
Mondaq on Twitter
Free News Alert
 
News Alert| Login| Register
Mondaq Free Registration
Gain access to Mondaq global archive of over 375,000 articles covering 200 countries with a personalised News Alert and automatic login on this device.
Mondaq News Alert (some suggested topics and region)
Select Topics
More
Registration (please scroll down to set your data preferences)

Mondaq Ltd requires you to register and provide information that personally identifies you, including your content preferences, for three primary purposes (full details of Mondaq’s use of your personal data can be found in our Privacy and Cookies Notice):

  • To allow you to personalize the Mondaq websites you are visiting to show content ("Content") relevant to your interests.
  • To enable features such as password reminder, news alerts, email a colleague, and linking from Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to your website.
  • To produce demographic feedback for our content providers ("Contributors") who contribute Content for free for your use.

Mondaq hopes that our registered users will support us in maintaining our free to view business model by consenting to our use of your personal data as described below.

Mondaq has a "free to view" business model. Our services are paid for by Contributors in exchange for Mondaq providing them with access to information about who accesses their content. Once personal data is transferred to our Contributors they become a data controller of this personal data. They use it to measure the response that their articles are receiving, as a form of market research. They may also use it to provide Mondaq users with information about their products and services.

Details of each Contributor to which your personal data will be transferred is clearly stated within the Content that you access. For full details of how this Contributor will use your personal data, you should review the Contributor’s own Privacy Notice.

Please indicate your preference below:

Yes, I am happy to support Mondaq in maintaining its free to view business model by agreeing to allow Mondaq to share my personal data with Contributors whose Content I access
No, I do not want Mondaq to share my personal data with Contributors

Also please let us know whether you are happy to receive communications promoting products and services offered by Mondaq:

Yes, I am happy to received promotional communications from Mondaq
No, please do not send me promotional communications from Mondaq
Terms & Conditions

Mondaq.com (the Website) is owned and managed by Mondaq Ltd (Mondaq). Mondaq grants you a non-exclusive, revocable licence to access the Website and associated services, such as the Mondaq News Alerts (Services), subject to and in consideration of your compliance with the following terms and conditions of use (Terms). Your use of the Website and/or Services constitutes your agreement to the Terms. Mondaq may terminate your use of the Website and Services if you are in breach of these Terms or if Mondaq decides to terminate the licence granted hereunder for any reason whatsoever.

Use of www.mondaq.com

To Use Mondaq.com you must be: eighteen (18) years old or over; legally capable of entering into binding contracts; and not in any way prohibited by the applicable law to enter into these Terms in the jurisdiction which you are currently located.

You may use the Website as an unregistered user, however, you are required to register as a user if you wish to read the full text of the Content or to receive the Services.

You may not modify, publish, transmit, transfer or sell, reproduce, create derivative works from, distribute, perform, link, display, or in any way exploit any of the Content, in whole or in part, except as expressly permitted in these Terms or with the prior written consent of Mondaq. You may not use electronic or other means to extract details or information from the Content. Nor shall you extract information about users or Contributors in order to offer them any services or products.

In your use of the Website and/or Services you shall: comply with all applicable laws, regulations, directives and legislations which apply to your Use of the Website and/or Services in whatever country you are physically located including without limitation any and all consumer law, export control laws and regulations; provide to us true, correct and accurate information and promptly inform us in the event that any information that you have provided to us changes or becomes inaccurate; notify Mondaq immediately of any circumstances where you have reason to believe that any Intellectual Property Rights or any other rights of any third party may have been infringed; co-operate with reasonable security or other checks or requests for information made by Mondaq from time to time; and at all times be fully liable for the breach of any of these Terms by a third party using your login details to access the Website and/or Services

however, you shall not: do anything likely to impair, interfere with or damage or cause harm or distress to any persons, or the network; do anything that will infringe any Intellectual Property Rights or other rights of Mondaq or any third party; or use the Website, Services and/or Content otherwise than in accordance with these Terms; use any trade marks or service marks of Mondaq or the Contributors, or do anything which may be seen to take unfair advantage of the reputation and goodwill of Mondaq or the Contributors, or the Website, Services and/or Content.

Mondaq reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to take any action that it deems necessary and appropriate in the event it considers that there is a breach or threatened breach of the Terms.

Mondaq’s Rights and Obligations

Unless otherwise expressly set out to the contrary, nothing in these Terms shall serve to transfer from Mondaq to you, any Intellectual Property Rights owned by and/or licensed to Mondaq and all rights, title and interest in and to such Intellectual Property Rights will remain exclusively with Mondaq and/or its licensors.

Mondaq shall use its reasonable endeavours to make the Website and Services available to you at all times, but we cannot guarantee an uninterrupted and fault free service.

Mondaq reserves the right to make changes to the services and/or the Website or part thereof, from time to time, and we may add, remove, modify and/or vary any elements of features and functionalities of the Website or the services.

Mondaq also reserves the right from time to time to monitor your Use of the Website and/or services.

Disclaimer

The Content is general information only. It is not intended to constitute legal advice or seek to be the complete and comprehensive statement of the law, nor is it intended to address your specific requirements or provide advice on which reliance should be placed. Mondaq and/or its Contributors and other suppliers make no representations about the suitability of the information contained in the Content for any purpose. All Content provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. Mondaq and/or its Contributors and other suppliers hereby exclude and disclaim all representations, warranties or guarantees with regard to the Content, including all implied warranties and conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title and non-infringement. To the maximum extent permitted by law, Mondaq expressly excludes all representations, warranties, obligations, and liabilities arising out of or in connection with all Content. In no event shall Mondaq and/or its respective suppliers be liable for any special, indirect or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever resulting from loss of use, data or profits, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tortious action, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Content or performance of Mondaq’s Services.

General

Mondaq may alter or amend these Terms by amending them on the Website. By continuing to Use the Services and/or the Website after such amendment, you will be deemed to have accepted any amendment to these Terms.

These Terms shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of England and Wales and you irrevocably submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales to settle any dispute which may arise out of or in connection with these Terms. If you live outside the United Kingdom, English law shall apply only to the extent that English law shall not deprive you of any legal protection accorded in accordance with the law of the place where you are habitually resident ("Local Law"). In the event English law deprives you of any legal protection which is accorded to you under Local Law, then these terms shall be governed by Local Law and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with these Terms shall be subject to the non-exclusive jurisdiction of the courts where you are habitually resident.

You may print and keep a copy of these Terms, which form the entire agreement between you and Mondaq and supersede any other communications or advertising in respect of the Service and/or the Website.

No delay in exercising or non-exercise by you and/or Mondaq of any of its rights under or in connection with these Terms shall operate as a waiver or release of each of your or Mondaq’s right. Rather, any such waiver or release must be specifically granted in writing signed by the party granting it.

If any part of these Terms is held unenforceable, that part shall be enforced to the maximum extent permissible so as to give effect to the intent of the parties, and the Terms shall continue in full force and effect.

Mondaq shall not incur any liability to you on account of any loss or damage resulting from any delay or failure to perform all or any part of these Terms if such delay or failure is caused, in whole or in part, by events, occurrences, or causes beyond the control of Mondaq. Such events, occurrences or causes will include, without limitation, acts of God, strikes, lockouts, server and network failure, riots, acts of war, earthquakes, fire and explosions.

By clicking Register you state you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions