Legislation has been passed which will require each BVI licensed
registered agent to establish and maintain a dedicated database of
the BVI companies ("Companies") for which it acts.
Partnerships and foreign companies registered in the BVI as foreign
companies are not within scope.
The BVI Government is establishing a secure non-public
electronic platform which will allow access to each registered
agent's database only by a designated person, from a single
designated secure location within the BVI. Information will only be
shared upon the certified lawful request of specified BVI or UK law
enforcement authorities.
What do registered agents need to do?
Each registered agent is required to establish and maintain a
dedicated database and enter information obtained by it with
respect to each Company. Unless a Company falls within one of the
exemptions discussed below, each registered agent "shall take
reasonable steps to" identify the "beneficial
owners" and "registrable legal entities" of each
Company for which it acts. Identification and verification of
beneficial owners in accordance with BVI AML/CFT legislation shall
be regarded as "all reasonable steps" for these
purposes.
There is no need to identify any beneficial owner of a Company
who holds his or her interest through a registrable legal entity.
In other words, once the registered agent identifies a registrable
legal entity there is no need for it to look through it for a
beneficial owner.
What do Companies need to do?
Unless the Company falls within one of the exemptions discussed
below, it shall identify its beneficial owners and notify the
registered agent of such individuals (or of changes) within 15
days. The registered agent must similarly update its database
within 15 days.
Who are beneficial owners?
A beneficial owner is the individual who ultimately owns or
controls a Company. In the case of a legal person, this means an
individual who ultimately owns or controls, whether directly or
indirectly, 25% or more of the shares or voting rights in the legal
person (except where the legal person's securities are listed
on a recognized stock exchange) or who otherwise exercises control
over the management of the legal person. Beneficial owners may also
include partners who control partnerships and trustees who control
trusts.
What are registrable legal entities?
A registrable legal entity is one which would be a beneficial
owner if it were an individual and:
it is exempt (by virtue of falling
within one of the exemptions discussed below);
its securities are listed on a
recognised stock exchange;
it is a financial service
licensee;
it is a foreign regulated person;
or
it is a sovereign state or a wholly
owned subsidiary of a sovereign state.
Which Companies are exempt?
A Company is exempt from the requirement to identify its
beneficial owners and notify its registered agent of such owners if
it is:
a mutual fund under the Securities
and Investment Business Act, 2010 including an approved fund, an
incubator fund, a public fund, a professional fund and a private
fund;
a Company the shares of which are
listed on a recognised stock exchange;
a financial services licensee;
a subsidiary of a Company that falls
within (a) or (b) above; or
exempted by regulations.
Also, a legal entity will be a 'registrable legal
entity' if it falls within any of these above exemptions.
How are the requirements enforced?
Registered agents may be subject to robust penalties for
breaches of the new requirements.
Next steps
The new legislation, entitled the Beneficial Ownership Secure
Search System Act, 2017, is expected to come into force on 30 June
2017.
Walkers can assist with all aspects of the new legislation and
has significant experience of advising clients on the impact of
beneficial ownership requirements.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
