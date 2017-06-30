1.1 What legislation governs the establishment and operation of
Alternative Investment Funds?
The Securities and Investment Business Act, 2010, as amended
("SIBA") and its subsidiary legislation, including the
Securities and Investment Business (Incubator and Approved Funds)
Regulations, 2015, provides for the regulation of open-ended mutual
funds, among other matters. Responsibility for regulation under
SIBA rests with the Financial Services Commission (the
"Commission") of the British Virgin Islands (the
"BVI").
In addition, the Mutual Fund Regulations, 2010 (the
"MFR") provide further detail regarding the obligations
of mutual funds. Public funds are also subject to the Public Funds
Code, 2010.
1.2 Are managers or advisers to Alternative Investment Funds
required to be licensed, authorised or regulated by a regulatory
body?
A manager or advisor which is established or, in the case of a
foreign company, registered in the BVI and which conducts
"investment business", whether or not that investment
business is carried on in the BVI, will also fall within the scope
of SIBA. Managers and advisors holding a full licence under SIBA
are regulated by the Commission and are subject to the Regulatory
Code, 2009 (the "Code"); managers and advisors approved
under the Investment Business (Approved Managers) Regulations,
2012, as supplemented by the Approved Managers (Amendment)
Regulations, 2013 (the "Approved Managers Regulations"),
are regulated by the Commission, but are not subject to the
Code.
"Investment business" is defined as being engaged, by
way of business, in any activity which is of a kind that is
specified in Schedule 2 Part A and is not excluded by Schedule 2
Part B to SIBA. Those activities include managing investments
belonging to another person on a discretionary basis, acting as the
manager or investment advisor of a mutual fund and advising in
relation to investments, if the advice is given to someone in their
capacity as investor or potential investor or in their capacity as
agent for an investor or a potential investor and the advice is on
the merits of that person (whether acting as principal or agent)
buying, selling, subscribing for or underwriting a particular
security or exercising any right conferred by a security to buy,
sell, subscribe for or underwrite a security.
"Investments" are defined in Schedule 1 to SIBA and
include most forms of shares and stock, debt instruments, options,
futures, contracts for differences, and derivatives.
Any person conducting investment business in, or from within,
the BVI must be licensed by the Commission or be an approved
investment manager or advisor under the Approved Managers
Regulations, unless that person is exempt from holding a licence. A
licence may be restricted (meaning that securities investment
business may only be transacted with particular clients) or
unrestricted. A licence may also be issued subject to conditions or
may be unconditional.
Schedule 2 Part B to SIBA specifically excludes certain
activities from the definition of investment business, although
those exclusions are unlikely to apply to a person conducting
discretionary investment management or investment advisory
activities for a mutual fund.
Under Schedule 2 Part C to SIBA, a person carrying on investment
business may be excluded from the requirement to obtain a licence
or to be approved under the Approved Managers Regulations. It is
unlikely that such exclusions would apply to a person conducting
discretionary investment management or investment advisory
activities for a mutual fund.
An "Excluded Person" includes:
a company carrying on investment
business exclusively for one or more companies within the same
group;
a person who is a participant in a
joint enterprise and conducts such investment business for the
purposes of, or in connection with, the joint enterprise;
a person who is a partner in a
partnership and conducts such investment business for the purposes
of, or in connection with, the partnership; and
a person who is a director of a
company and conducts such investment business for the purposes of,
or in connection with, the company,
in each case, provided that the person does not otherwise carry
on or hold himself out as carrying on investment business, and does
not receive remuneration for carrying on the investment business
separate from the remuneration the person receives for acting in
the relevant capacity specified.
