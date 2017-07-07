Russia has recently introduced significant changes to
its tax code1 - dubbed the "deoffshorization
law"- intended to restrict the use of offshore corporate and
trust structures controlled by Russian taxpayers, by taxing profits
made through such structures, that have not otherwise been
distributed back into Russia.
Speed read: what happened?
From 1 January 2015, undistributed profits deemed made by a
foreign company, trust, or other structure controlled by a Russian
tax resident will be liable to profit tax in Russia, under new
controlled foreign company rules (the CFC Rules).
In addition, in certain circumstances foreign entities may
themselves be deemed Russian tax resident.
The CFC Rules are expected to result in the increased use of
foundations, private trust companies, cell companies and the like -
and jurisdictions offering same, such as Jersey, Guernsey and the
Cayman Islands - in the offshore arrangements of certain Russian
tax residents going forward.
The CFC rules
From 1 January 2015, a Russian tax resident must pay profits tax
on the undistributed profits of any foreign entity controlled by
it, in proportion to such controlling stake or participation, at
the rate of 13% (if an individual) or 20% (if a corporate
entity).
A Russian tax resident is deemed to have
Control of a foreign entity for the purposes of
the CFC Rules if, for the purposes of calculating tax in 2015, its
direct or indirect ownership stake or participation exceeds
50%.
From 2016 the threshold will be lower, with:
a direct or indirect stake or
participation which exceeds 25%; or
if the aggregate participation of
Russian tax residents in the foreign entity is greater than 50%, a
stake or participation which exceeds just 10%, sufficient to
establish control for the purposes of the CFC Rules.
Under the CFC Rules, a foreign entity is a
company, organisation or other structure that is not itself Russian
tax resident and is controlled (as above) by a Russian tax
resident.
Any tax due under the CFC Rules will be taxed in the Russian tax
year immediately following the end of the financial year in which
the profit was made.
There are detailed provisions in the CFC Rules regarding the
calculation of undistributed profit, and permitted adjustments,
which are outside the scope of this note.
Exemptions to the CFC rules
A number of exemptions to the CFC Rules were proposed as the
rules were being developed. Of those that made it into the final
version, the following are particularly of note:
Non-profit organisations; certain
non-corporate foreign entities where the right to receive or
control the distribution of profits is limited or prohibited
Foreign entities that can rely on an
applicable double tax treaty with the Russian Federation (provided
the relevant country is not on a 'blacklist' to be
developed by the Russian authorities), but only in certain
circumstances
Foreign entities established for the
issuance of Eurobonds, provided at least 90% of the income of such
entity directly relates to such issuance
Foreign entities that are part of
wider profit-sharing, licensing or service arrangements, provided
at least 90% of the income of such entity directly relates to such
arrangements.
Deemed Russian tax residency of a foreign entity
A foreign entity itself may find itself classified as a Russian
tax resident if its "place of effective management" is
deemed to be Russia. In broad terms, this might be the case
where:
the majority of board
meetings;or
senior management executive
functions; or
accounting and/or operational
management
of the foreign entity take place in Russia.
The substance of the arrangements is key and there are a number
of exemptions, including, for example, where preparatory work for
meetings takes place in Russia but a majority of the actual
meetings are held outside the country.
Initial Notification Requirements
Tax residents must generally notify the Russian tax authorities
of any existing direct or indirect participation in foreign
entities by 1 April 2015.
What do you need to do now?
The Amendments mark a significant change in direction in the
approach of the Russian tax authorities to the use of offshore
structures by Russian tax residents.
Now is the time for a full root and branch review of existing
offshore structures and consideration of potential solutions.
Depending on individual circumstances, such solutions might range
from exiting structures and repatriating capital to Russia to
restructuring and the increased use of corporate and trust vehicles
that fall outside of the CFC Rules, and jurisdictions such as
Jersey, Guernsey and the Cayman Islands.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
