Canada: Fan Art: Appropriation Or Appreciation?

Last Updated: January 7 2020
Article by Ron Segev and Eric Kroshus

This month, Vancouver hosted the Vancouver Mural Festival (VMF) which celebrates Vancouver's dynamic and growing arts and culture scene (dance, music, food, crafts) surrounded by the city's best and most stunning outdoor mural art.

More information on the VMF can be found on their site, www.VanMuralFest.ca .

As we wound our way through the festival streets, laneways and alleys, we couldn't help but notice some challenging and beautiful fan art on show. Some of it was featured in murals, while some of it was being sold. Is this appropriation or merely appreciation?

What is fan art?

Fan art is artwork created by fans of a works of fiction and derived from a series-character or other aspect of that work. This can range from amateur sketches to full blown murals or works of sculpture. There is a diversity of expression within this genre – a lot of it on display at the VMF.

Fan art creators on display at the VMF

Two young fans discuss the legality of a Pacman inspired mural by an unknown muralist at the VMF (please contact t.borycki@segev.ca to provide artist attribution credit).

Transformers inspired murals at VMF by AA Crew and DEDOS

Mario Brothers inspired art on show at VMF by Ben Duncan

© Ben Duncan, 2019. Used by permission.

Ben Duncan is a local artist clearly inspired by video game art who creates some compelling original pieces based on characters produced by Nintendo. Here, Ben Duncan repurposes the character 'Mario' from the popular 'Mario Brothers' franchise for his own anarchic artistic vision. You can check out more of Ben's great work on his site www.benduncanmadeit.com

Some other examples of fan art

Brian Jungen is an artist of Dane-Zaa and Swiss ancestry living and working in the North Okanagan of British Columbia. He has shown his art globally, including at New York's New Museum, the Vancouver Art Gallery and the Shanghai Biennale. Below, he uses Air Jordans to create bold masks that link globalization with perceptions of Indigenous cultures.

Jungen's work is a twist on conventional fan art. He takes his fandom of Air Jordan's to new heights – transforming the Nike brand and product into new forms where the underlying intellectual property (IP) is unrelated to its original form, and difficult to recognize in the resulting art work.

In these two iconic pieces, Shephard Fairey uses a photo (Barack Obama and Andre the Giant) then alters it to create an artistic and political message.

While all these artists appropriate underlying material, their expression and technique vary wildly. Here are some more examples showing the range of fan art expression online:

What is the law?

The question at hand: is fan art considered appropriation or appreciation? Potential legal landmines for fan art fall into two main categories: copyright and trademark. Here's what you need to know.

Copyright

To be eligible for copyright, a work needs to be an original work of fixed in a tangible medium of expression. This includes (but is certainly not limited to) literature, music, plays, pictures and architectural works. Copyright cannot be applied to concepts, facts, ideas, or other broad principles. In both Canada and the US, copyright goes into effect automatically, even if a work is not published. The length of copyright varies in each country, but in Canada it lasts 50 years past the death of the creator of the work.

If there is a copyright, the right to reproduce the work (or, the right to copy) is controlled by the holder of that copyright. This rights holder also controls the display and distribution of all derivative work. Since fan art is, by definition, derivative, the display and distribution of such work by anyone but the rights holder is considered to be unlawful.

Exceptions to the law

However, all hope is not lost, as there are certain exceptions. The most prominent is the fair dealing exemption, a notoriously vague doctrine. To qualify under the fair dealing exemption in Canada, the dealing must fit one of the enumerated purposes in the Copyright Act of Canada; research, private study, education, parody, satire, criticism or review and news reporting. Additionally, the dealing must be considered 'fair', a concept established and elaborated by the Supreme Court of Canada. Deciding what is considered 'fair dealing' is not an exact science — Canadian courts use a list of 6 non-exhaustive factors to guide them:

  1. Purpose of the dealing.
  2. Character of the dealing.
  3. Amount of the dealing.
  4. Alternatives to the dealing.
  5. Nature of the work.
  6. Effect of the dealing on the work.

Given that so much of fan art exists in the online world, another exception, known as the copyright 'mash-up' exception, is especially relevant to note. Section 29.21 of Canada's Copyright Act notes that an individual can "use an existing work...or copy of one...in the creation of a new work or other subject-matter in which copyright subsists." This provision was designed to allow for things such as a home video recording with music playing in the background. In the age of YouTube, it is relied upon constantly.

However, this provision requires that the new work be for "solely non-commercial purposes." Therefore, you can't use your creation as advertising or to sell something. You also need to cite the source if it is 'reasonable' to include the citation in your work. You also need to be 'reasonably sure' that the underlying work you use was not from an illegal copy of the original work. Finally, your mash-up must not affect the market for the original work negatively.

Trademark

The second legal landmine for fan art is trademark. Protection in the trademark realm covers the right to claim you are the rightful source of a good. Trademarks are violated when a 2nd party markets goods so that the public might believe they are buying from the rightful source. Trademarks can protect words or phrases, company logos, and can also extend to packaging.

In Canada, the Trademarks Act provides for the registration of trademarks and the enforcement of registered and unregistered rights. There are also rights conferred through common law, rights which are limited to the geographic area where the trademark has been used.

In the Canadian trademark realm, you could potentially be sued for the following: passing off or infringement, the latter which can include descriptions of goods that are materially false and mislead the public as to their character, geographic origin or mode of manufacture. You could also be sued for depreciation of goodwill (similar to the concept of trademark dilution in America), but only if the trademark has been registered.

If you are sued, the plaintiff bears the burden of proving their case on a balance of probabilities. In infringement and passing-off actions, a common defense is absence of likelihood of confusion.

Likelihood of confusion is determined by reference to the following (though it is not limited to these factors):

  1. The inherent distinctiveness of the trademarks or trade names and the extent to which they have become known;
  2. The length of time the trademarks or trade names have been in use;
  3. The nature of the goods, services or business;
  4. The nature of the trade;
  5. The degree of resemblance between the trademarks or trade names in appearance or sound or in the ideas suggested by them.

What does this mean for creators of fan art?

Despite the fact that most fan art is legal only through narrow exceptions, the medium continues to flourish. This is in large part because rights holders view fan art and the community that creates it as having a positive effect on their underlying intellectual property. The community that creates fan art is among the most loyal of a given TV program or character, and using legal means to dissuade this enthusiasm would, in most cases, be counterproductive. Allowing fans to create works of appreciation typically increases their feelings of loyalty and passion for a show and likely benefits the rights holders in the long run by bringing more fans to the show and/or having their fans purchase more affiliated products. It is, in a sense, free promotion.

Also, given that most fan art is produced on a small scale, the optics of a major rights holder suing or going after a fan would likely be undesirable. No rights holder wants to alienate their most passionate fans over a few dollars.

This does not mean rights holder will ignore their legal rights in all circumstances. For example, JK Rowling accepts and encourages fan art of her Harry Potter series made by genuine fans which is not sold and so long as the creator makes it clear that Rowling is unaffiliated. However, if it falls outside the bounds of propriety, she objects to its creation and promulgation. For example, those who create art using her intellectual property that is either racist or overly sexual will attract scrutiny and swift legal action.

In conclusion

To ensure you can create your fan art without legal repercussions, we suggest the following.

  1. Know the Rules: Fan art and fan fiction communities sometimes have guidelines and some authors have made public statements on the issue. Do some digging before creating and uploading.
  2. Clearly Unofficial:Have clear, unambiguous statements on your site that your work is just a fan creation. This might not help with a trademark or copyright dispute, but it shows good faith and encourages rightsholders to work with you.
  3. Non-Commercial: Try to be completely non-commercial with your fan art. This means no selling copies, no sponsorships, no advertisements. Non-commercial uses are far more likely to fall under fair use than commercial uses. Note that just because something is non-commercial doesn't mean it is legal, and just because something is commercial doesn't mean it is illegal. There are ways that you can sell your fan art and have it be legal, though these exceptions are both narrow and fuzzy. If you are commercial, stay small. Size will attract attention from rights holders, which could lead to legal consequences.
  4. Treat Domain Names with Care: Your domain can become a trademark issue if it causes others to believe that you might be an official site.
  5. Cooperate with Requests:If the creator or their representative makes a request of you, listen to it and comply. This is a practical strategy to head off a legal confrontation before it starts.

Finally, the more original your work is, the more protected you are. Be creative instead of derivative, that's where the fun is anyway.

August 30th, 2019

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.

Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.

Authors
 
In association with
Related Topics
 
Related Articles
 
Up-coming Events Search
Tools
Print
Font Size:
Translation
Channels
Mondaq on Twitter
Free News Alert
 
News Alert| Login| Register
Mondaq Free Registration
Gain access to Mondaq global archive of over 375,000 articles covering 200 countries with a personalised News Alert and automatic login on this device.
Mondaq News Alert (some suggested topics and region)
Select Topics
More
Registration (please scroll down to set your data preferences)

Mondaq Ltd requires you to register and provide information that personally identifies you, including your content preferences, for three primary purposes (full details of Mondaq’s use of your personal data can be found in our Privacy and Cookies Notice):

  • To allow you to personalize the Mondaq websites you are visiting to show content ("Content") relevant to your interests.
  • To enable features such as password reminder, news alerts, email a colleague, and linking from Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to your website.
  • To produce demographic feedback for our content providers ("Contributors") who contribute Content for free for your use.

Mondaq hopes that our registered users will support us in maintaining our free to view business model by consenting to our use of your personal data as described below.

Mondaq has a "free to view" business model. Our services are paid for by Contributors in exchange for Mondaq providing them with access to information about who accesses their content. Once personal data is transferred to our Contributors they become a data controller of this personal data. They use it to measure the response that their articles are receiving, as a form of market research. They may also use it to provide Mondaq users with information about their products and services.

Details of each Contributor to which your personal data will be transferred is clearly stated within the Content that you access. For full details of how this Contributor will use your personal data, you should review the Contributor’s own Privacy Notice.

Please indicate your preference below:

Yes, I am happy to support Mondaq in maintaining its free to view business model by agreeing to allow Mondaq to share my personal data with Contributors whose Content I access
No, I do not want Mondaq to share my personal data with Contributors

Also please let us know whether you are happy to receive communications promoting products and services offered by Mondaq:

Yes, I am happy to received promotional communications from Mondaq
No, please do not send me promotional communications from Mondaq
Terms & Conditions

Mondaq.com (the Website) is owned and managed by Mondaq Ltd (Mondaq). Mondaq grants you a non-exclusive, revocable licence to access the Website and associated services, such as the Mondaq News Alerts (Services), subject to and in consideration of your compliance with the following terms and conditions of use (Terms). Your use of the Website and/or Services constitutes your agreement to the Terms. Mondaq may terminate your use of the Website and Services if you are in breach of these Terms or if Mondaq decides to terminate the licence granted hereunder for any reason whatsoever.

Use of www.mondaq.com

To Use Mondaq.com you must be: eighteen (18) years old or over; legally capable of entering into binding contracts; and not in any way prohibited by the applicable law to enter into these Terms in the jurisdiction which you are currently located.

You may use the Website as an unregistered user, however, you are required to register as a user if you wish to read the full text of the Content or to receive the Services.

You may not modify, publish, transmit, transfer or sell, reproduce, create derivative works from, distribute, perform, link, display, or in any way exploit any of the Content, in whole or in part, except as expressly permitted in these Terms or with the prior written consent of Mondaq. You may not use electronic or other means to extract details or information from the Content. Nor shall you extract information about users or Contributors in order to offer them any services or products.

In your use of the Website and/or Services you shall: comply with all applicable laws, regulations, directives and legislations which apply to your Use of the Website and/or Services in whatever country you are physically located including without limitation any and all consumer law, export control laws and regulations; provide to us true, correct and accurate information and promptly inform us in the event that any information that you have provided to us changes or becomes inaccurate; notify Mondaq immediately of any circumstances where you have reason to believe that any Intellectual Property Rights or any other rights of any third party may have been infringed; co-operate with reasonable security or other checks or requests for information made by Mondaq from time to time; and at all times be fully liable for the breach of any of these Terms by a third party using your login details to access the Website and/or Services

however, you shall not: do anything likely to impair, interfere with or damage or cause harm or distress to any persons, or the network; do anything that will infringe any Intellectual Property Rights or other rights of Mondaq or any third party; or use the Website, Services and/or Content otherwise than in accordance with these Terms; use any trade marks or service marks of Mondaq or the Contributors, or do anything which may be seen to take unfair advantage of the reputation and goodwill of Mondaq or the Contributors, or the Website, Services and/or Content.

Mondaq reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to take any action that it deems necessary and appropriate in the event it considers that there is a breach or threatened breach of the Terms.

Mondaq’s Rights and Obligations

Unless otherwise expressly set out to the contrary, nothing in these Terms shall serve to transfer from Mondaq to you, any Intellectual Property Rights owned by and/or licensed to Mondaq and all rights, title and interest in and to such Intellectual Property Rights will remain exclusively with Mondaq and/or its licensors.

Mondaq shall use its reasonable endeavours to make the Website and Services available to you at all times, but we cannot guarantee an uninterrupted and fault free service.

Mondaq reserves the right to make changes to the services and/or the Website or part thereof, from time to time, and we may add, remove, modify and/or vary any elements of features and functionalities of the Website or the services.

Mondaq also reserves the right from time to time to monitor your Use of the Website and/or services.

Disclaimer

The Content is general information only. It is not intended to constitute legal advice or seek to be the complete and comprehensive statement of the law, nor is it intended to address your specific requirements or provide advice on which reliance should be placed. Mondaq and/or its Contributors and other suppliers make no representations about the suitability of the information contained in the Content for any purpose. All Content provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. Mondaq and/or its Contributors and other suppliers hereby exclude and disclaim all representations, warranties or guarantees with regard to the Content, including all implied warranties and conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title and non-infringement. To the maximum extent permitted by law, Mondaq expressly excludes all representations, warranties, obligations, and liabilities arising out of or in connection with all Content. In no event shall Mondaq and/or its respective suppliers be liable for any special, indirect or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever resulting from loss of use, data or profits, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tortious action, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Content or performance of Mondaq’s Services.

General

Mondaq may alter or amend these Terms by amending them on the Website. By continuing to Use the Services and/or the Website after such amendment, you will be deemed to have accepted any amendment to these Terms.

These Terms shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of England and Wales and you irrevocably submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales to settle any dispute which may arise out of or in connection with these Terms. If you live outside the United Kingdom, English law shall apply only to the extent that English law shall not deprive you of any legal protection accorded in accordance with the law of the place where you are habitually resident ("Local Law"). In the event English law deprives you of any legal protection which is accorded to you under Local Law, then these terms shall be governed by Local Law and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with these Terms shall be subject to the non-exclusive jurisdiction of the courts where you are habitually resident.

You may print and keep a copy of these Terms, which form the entire agreement between you and Mondaq and supersede any other communications or advertising in respect of the Service and/or the Website.

No delay in exercising or non-exercise by you and/or Mondaq of any of its rights under or in connection with these Terms shall operate as a waiver or release of each of your or Mondaq’s right. Rather, any such waiver or release must be specifically granted in writing signed by the party granting it.

If any part of these Terms is held unenforceable, that part shall be enforced to the maximum extent permissible so as to give effect to the intent of the parties, and the Terms shall continue in full force and effect.

Mondaq shall not incur any liability to you on account of any loss or damage resulting from any delay or failure to perform all or any part of these Terms if such delay or failure is caused, in whole or in part, by events, occurrences, or causes beyond the control of Mondaq. Such events, occurrences or causes will include, without limitation, acts of God, strikes, lockouts, server and network failure, riots, acts of war, earthquakes, fire and explosions.

By clicking Register you state you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions