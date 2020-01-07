Worldwide: Canada vs. USA: Cross-Border Challenges In Cannabis

Last Updated: January 7 2020
Article by Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP

Cannabis is arguably one of the most talked about – but turbulent – markets in recent times.

Although there are rumblings on the cannabis market throughout the world, it is without doubt that Canada and the US are the focus of investor attention.

Top of mind for investors is the potential passage of US federal law, making it "open season" for expansion of the recreational and medical markets. Until then, in the US, there is significant future uncertainty burdening this fascinating but falteringly fragmented sector.

Notwithstanding the apparent slowing in the North American cannabis markets reported of late, the US journey has been groundbreaking. California passed the Compassionate Use Act back in 1996, effectively legalizing medical cannabis. Fast forward to today, 33 states have legalized medical cannabis at some level and 11 states (and Washington DC) have legalized both uses.

Meanwhile, Canada saw a late start. Health Canada established the "Marijuana for Medical Purposes Regulations" in July 2001, permitting certain patients access to medical cannabis. A shot in the arm came from the legal crescendo north of the border on October 17, 2018 and made cannabis federally legal.

By this time, some licensed producers, pharmaceutical and medical research companies such as Aurora Cannabis, Inc. had already completed public listings on the Toronto (TSX) and Canadian Stock Exchanges (CSE).

Things have been a little more complex for US cannabis operators seeking to access the public markets...

Double Standards

The more relaxed legislative environment in Canada meant that the first and highest volume of IPOs have been on its exchanges, with the likes of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada), Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada), Tilray, Inc. (Canada), Cronos Group, Inc. (Canada), GW Pharmaceuticals plc (UK) and HEXO Corp (Canada) all making their public debuts on the TSX or CSE.

Particularly interesting is that listing on just one exchange wasn't enough, especially where access to US return-hungry investors was concerned. This saw Canadian-based players "double-dipping" by listing on both a Canadian and U.S. exchange which provided them a capital-injected-springboard and helped the legal cannabis market in Canada outpace the US – not just by the benefit of greater trading freedoms, but from access to two pools of public capital.

A successful listing on NASDAQ or NYSE also means status. Being able to sit beside other established companies could lead to further validation from equity analyst reports, increased investment, and greater stock liquidity – factors not usually associated with alternative exchanges.

Of course, the solution for some US cannabis companies seeking public listings is the reverse of their Canadian counterparts: to list in Canada. Trulieve Cannabis Corp., Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., Cresco Labs Inc., Acreage Holdings, Inc., and MedMen Enterprises, Inc. are all US based operators listed on the CSE.

Naturally, Canada's head start allowed for faster growth while most US operators that could not get a CSE listing relied on capital from private equity sources while being hindered by stringent banking restrictions, though some sought an alternative exchange.

A number of the mid-market US cannabis operators are listed on the Over-the-Counter exchanges (OTC). OTC has fewer listing, reporting and regulatory requirements compared to NASDAQ or NYSE, which both prohibit 'plant-touching' US cannabis stocks. Some financial institutions decline to invest in OTC traded stocks which in turn limits trading volumes, positive coverage and may even create 'stigma' around cannabis stocks. However OTC still remains an alternative, legal source of capital, public company status and positioning for potential "up listing."

Among those listed on the OTC is MedMen Enterprises and KushCo Holdings. These are by no means small players – each had respective revenues of $130 million and $149 million for the last twelve months, according to S&P's Capital IQ.

Cross-Border Positioning and CBD

While US listing restrictions prevent a US cannabis grower or producer from undertaking an IPO on the more rigorous NASDAQ or NYSE, there is a grey area when it comes to a pure-play, hemp-derived CBD operator. With the passage of the Farm Bill and the explosion of the CBD market (CBD is also a derivative of cannabis but is reportedly non-psychoactive, unlike THC).

If the FDA further clarify policy and regulation in 2020, will this be the next wave of public listings for US companies, or will CBD companies remain a prohibited stock in the same way current US cannabis stocks are?

Perhaps the 'giants' of the Canadian markets are preparing for mass acquisition of CBD and hemp related operators to give them a firm foothold in the US market which can then quickly be converted to, or dually-operated as, a cannabis operation.

M&A activity across the borders initially was driven by the relative infancy and ponderous US market which meant lower-valued companies and Canadian acquirers looking to capitalize before the potential US federal legalization added another few 'x' to each deal.

BNN Bloomberg reported that over 20 additional acquisitions of US companies were made by Canadian cannabis companies in the first three quarters of 2018 versus 2017. In September 2019, the Cannabis Business Times reported it expects this activity to continue.

Of late, it seems behaviors are changing with the softer market and M&A activity will be more about strategic alliance rather than land-grabbing. With the restrictions in place in the US and current operational challenges faced, US companies are likely to continue to seek capital from Canada, but this may be in the form of stock-for-stock transactions in the future as opposed to cash.

Selective Acquisition Opportunities Ahead?

As the smoke clears away, the signs of a slowdown and consolidation are appearing, and the data certainly supports this trend.

MBD reported that 25 of the M&A deals in the nine months to September 30, 2019, were in the private sector which could be a sign of consolidation of smaller participants.

Data obtained from S&P's Capital IQ shows that 42 publicly listed cannabis companies (as monitored in NCV's Global Cannabis Index) have a combined market capitalization of $32 billion. And yet, in the last 12 months, generated just $3.7 billion in revenues and incurred $1.7 billion (almost half) of negative EBITDA. This is an average valuation of 8.6x revenues – something usually only seen in tech companies. It's hard to believe valuations like this are realistic, especially when only 10 of those companies generated positive EBITDA in the same period for a total of $272 million.

While there may be a calming in spending, less access to capital and correction in value, not all is lost for this exciting sector. New Frontier Data (NFD) estimates that legal US cannabis sales will grow to $29.7 billion by 2025 which, if it materializes, may justify the valuations mentioned above, but this is not likely to be without some casualties.

There has been a flurry of IPO and capital activity in the early years of this industry and now there are multiple indicators of a slowdown.

The growers and producers in the US have cash hungry business models which require high operational and capital investment to survive. But there is a lack of available capital from the US markets for even some of the US operators listed in Canada.

An interesting time of consolidation may be upon us as we look ahead to 2020 but with stock-for-stock deal structures and deferred cash mechanisms.

Either way, stronger operators in the US and Canada with established supply chains, scalable and vertically integrated models will reap the value opportunities ahead in the form of cross-border collaboration and M&A activity which may be fueled partly with alternative capital from associated sectors, as already seen from beverage and tobacco giants Constellation Brands and Altria.

Authored by Nick Welch, BFP FCA, FMAAT, Managing Director with GlassRatner, a B. Riley Financial company.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.

Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.

Authors
 
In association with
Related Topics
 
Related Articles
 
Up-coming Events Search
Tools
Print
Font Size:
Translation
Channels
Mondaq on Twitter
Free News Alert
 
News Alert| Login| Register
Mondaq Free Registration
Gain access to Mondaq global archive of over 375,000 articles covering 200 countries with a personalised News Alert and automatic login on this device.
Mondaq News Alert (some suggested topics and region)
Select Topics
More
Registration (please scroll down to set your data preferences)

Mondaq Ltd requires you to register and provide information that personally identifies you, including your content preferences, for three primary purposes (full details of Mondaq’s use of your personal data can be found in our Privacy and Cookies Notice):

  • To allow you to personalize the Mondaq websites you are visiting to show content ("Content") relevant to your interests.
  • To enable features such as password reminder, news alerts, email a colleague, and linking from Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to your website.
  • To produce demographic feedback for our content providers ("Contributors") who contribute Content for free for your use.

Mondaq hopes that our registered users will support us in maintaining our free to view business model by consenting to our use of your personal data as described below.

Mondaq has a "free to view" business model. Our services are paid for by Contributors in exchange for Mondaq providing them with access to information about who accesses their content. Once personal data is transferred to our Contributors they become a data controller of this personal data. They use it to measure the response that their articles are receiving, as a form of market research. They may also use it to provide Mondaq users with information about their products and services.

Details of each Contributor to which your personal data will be transferred is clearly stated within the Content that you access. For full details of how this Contributor will use your personal data, you should review the Contributor’s own Privacy Notice.

Please indicate your preference below:

Yes, I am happy to support Mondaq in maintaining its free to view business model by agreeing to allow Mondaq to share my personal data with Contributors whose Content I access
No, I do not want Mondaq to share my personal data with Contributors

Also please let us know whether you are happy to receive communications promoting products and services offered by Mondaq:

Yes, I am happy to received promotional communications from Mondaq
No, please do not send me promotional communications from Mondaq
Terms & Conditions

Mondaq.com (the Website) is owned and managed by Mondaq Ltd (Mondaq). Mondaq grants you a non-exclusive, revocable licence to access the Website and associated services, such as the Mondaq News Alerts (Services), subject to and in consideration of your compliance with the following terms and conditions of use (Terms). Your use of the Website and/or Services constitutes your agreement to the Terms. Mondaq may terminate your use of the Website and Services if you are in breach of these Terms or if Mondaq decides to terminate the licence granted hereunder for any reason whatsoever.

Use of www.mondaq.com

To Use Mondaq.com you must be: eighteen (18) years old or over; legally capable of entering into binding contracts; and not in any way prohibited by the applicable law to enter into these Terms in the jurisdiction which you are currently located.

You may use the Website as an unregistered user, however, you are required to register as a user if you wish to read the full text of the Content or to receive the Services.

You may not modify, publish, transmit, transfer or sell, reproduce, create derivative works from, distribute, perform, link, display, or in any way exploit any of the Content, in whole or in part, except as expressly permitted in these Terms or with the prior written consent of Mondaq. You may not use electronic or other means to extract details or information from the Content. Nor shall you extract information about users or Contributors in order to offer them any services or products.

In your use of the Website and/or Services you shall: comply with all applicable laws, regulations, directives and legislations which apply to your Use of the Website and/or Services in whatever country you are physically located including without limitation any and all consumer law, export control laws and regulations; provide to us true, correct and accurate information and promptly inform us in the event that any information that you have provided to us changes or becomes inaccurate; notify Mondaq immediately of any circumstances where you have reason to believe that any Intellectual Property Rights or any other rights of any third party may have been infringed; co-operate with reasonable security or other checks or requests for information made by Mondaq from time to time; and at all times be fully liable for the breach of any of these Terms by a third party using your login details to access the Website and/or Services

however, you shall not: do anything likely to impair, interfere with or damage or cause harm or distress to any persons, or the network; do anything that will infringe any Intellectual Property Rights or other rights of Mondaq or any third party; or use the Website, Services and/or Content otherwise than in accordance with these Terms; use any trade marks or service marks of Mondaq or the Contributors, or do anything which may be seen to take unfair advantage of the reputation and goodwill of Mondaq or the Contributors, or the Website, Services and/or Content.

Mondaq reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to take any action that it deems necessary and appropriate in the event it considers that there is a breach or threatened breach of the Terms.

Mondaq’s Rights and Obligations

Unless otherwise expressly set out to the contrary, nothing in these Terms shall serve to transfer from Mondaq to you, any Intellectual Property Rights owned by and/or licensed to Mondaq and all rights, title and interest in and to such Intellectual Property Rights will remain exclusively with Mondaq and/or its licensors.

Mondaq shall use its reasonable endeavours to make the Website and Services available to you at all times, but we cannot guarantee an uninterrupted and fault free service.

Mondaq reserves the right to make changes to the services and/or the Website or part thereof, from time to time, and we may add, remove, modify and/or vary any elements of features and functionalities of the Website or the services.

Mondaq also reserves the right from time to time to monitor your Use of the Website and/or services.

Disclaimer

The Content is general information only. It is not intended to constitute legal advice or seek to be the complete and comprehensive statement of the law, nor is it intended to address your specific requirements or provide advice on which reliance should be placed. Mondaq and/or its Contributors and other suppliers make no representations about the suitability of the information contained in the Content for any purpose. All Content provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. Mondaq and/or its Contributors and other suppliers hereby exclude and disclaim all representations, warranties or guarantees with regard to the Content, including all implied warranties and conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title and non-infringement. To the maximum extent permitted by law, Mondaq expressly excludes all representations, warranties, obligations, and liabilities arising out of or in connection with all Content. In no event shall Mondaq and/or its respective suppliers be liable for any special, indirect or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever resulting from loss of use, data or profits, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tortious action, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Content or performance of Mondaq’s Services.

General

Mondaq may alter or amend these Terms by amending them on the Website. By continuing to Use the Services and/or the Website after such amendment, you will be deemed to have accepted any amendment to these Terms.

These Terms shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of England and Wales and you irrevocably submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales to settle any dispute which may arise out of or in connection with these Terms. If you live outside the United Kingdom, English law shall apply only to the extent that English law shall not deprive you of any legal protection accorded in accordance with the law of the place where you are habitually resident ("Local Law"). In the event English law deprives you of any legal protection which is accorded to you under Local Law, then these terms shall be governed by Local Law and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with these Terms shall be subject to the non-exclusive jurisdiction of the courts where you are habitually resident.

You may print and keep a copy of these Terms, which form the entire agreement between you and Mondaq and supersede any other communications or advertising in respect of the Service and/or the Website.

No delay in exercising or non-exercise by you and/or Mondaq of any of its rights under or in connection with these Terms shall operate as a waiver or release of each of your or Mondaq’s right. Rather, any such waiver or release must be specifically granted in writing signed by the party granting it.

If any part of these Terms is held unenforceable, that part shall be enforced to the maximum extent permissible so as to give effect to the intent of the parties, and the Terms shall continue in full force and effect.

Mondaq shall not incur any liability to you on account of any loss or damage resulting from any delay or failure to perform all or any part of these Terms if such delay or failure is caused, in whole or in part, by events, occurrences, or causes beyond the control of Mondaq. Such events, occurrences or causes will include, without limitation, acts of God, strikes, lockouts, server and network failure, riots, acts of war, earthquakes, fire and explosions.

By clicking Register you state you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions