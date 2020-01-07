Canada: Diversity And Inclusion

Last Updated: January 7 2020
Article by Ryan Baker

Our D&I Principles

At Bereskin&Parr, we are proud of our diverse culture and support inclusion of everyone regardless of race, religion, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation and physical or mental health. Our key values are excellence, respect, fairness and teamwork. Promoting and embracing a diverse and inclusive working environment is key to living our values.

Our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy codifies our practices relating to the advancement of diversity and inclusion in our firm. It outlines our commitment to, and strategy for, establishing and maintaining a diverse, inclusive and equitable workplace, particularly for those who are under-represented, including individuals who are identified by grounds under human rights legislation, such as, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, individuals from racialized groups, people of diverse faiths and creeds, people with diverse gender identities or expressions, people with diverse sexual orientations, and women.

"IP plays a key role in engaging women in innovation, business markets, and leadership. At our firm, we continue to support women, fostering and protecting the products of their creativity, with the goal of building a more gender-balanced world. #BalanceforBetter" - Micheline Gravelle, Partner and head of the firm's Life Sciences practice group, served as the firm's Managing Partner from 2014-2020

Our senior leadership has demonstrated its commitment to promoting and advancing diversity and inclusion in our firm by:

  • maintaining and supporting the efforts of our Diversity & Inclusion Committee;
  • encouraging and providing diversity and inclusion education/training;
  • ensuring that human resources staff have training and expertise in human rights legislation, and diversity and inclusion strategies; and
  • measuring and tracking the impact of our activities to ensure that diversity and inclusion efforts are resulting in desired, positive changes.

Fundamental to our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy is a core value of our firm: treating all members of the firm – lawyers, agents, management and staff – with fairness and respect.
 

Affiliations, Awards and Activities

  • The committee has two members (Scott and Margaret) who attend LFDIN's meetings and represent B&P in law firm-related D&I discussions with other Canadian law firms
  • B&P sponsors LFDIN's annual programming done together with the Law Leaders for Diversity, an association of Canadian in-house counsel
  • Creation of the firm's Diversity Equality and Inclusion Policy
    • The LSO required firms in 2018 to establish DEI policies – the committee drafted the firm's policy 
  • Creation of model Statement of Principles
    • The LSO required individual Ontario lawyers in 2018 to establish Statements of Principles – the committee assisted professionals in drafting their own Statement of Principles
  • Unconscious Bias Training
    • The committee assisted in B&P providing unconscious bias training to its associates as part of the annual associate retreat, and the firm's management also took part in unconscious bias training in a separate session
    • The committee assisted in formulating the training for partners held earlier this year
    • http://annemarieshrouder.com/facilitation-and-consulting/
    • Authenticity as Resistance – Ritu Bhasin
    • B&P professional staff attended a talk about diversity and authenticity as resistance to, and support of, diversity in workplaces
    • Allyship – Ritu Bhasin - Micheline and Nelly attended a talk focused on allies and powerful communications
  • Mental Health and Awareness Week
    • The committee, in conjunction with HR, hosted a week-long mental health awareness week for support and professional staff, including activities, professional development and healthy snacks 
  • International Women's Day
    • The committee hosted activities throughout the day, including each office taking group photos, wearing purple, Micheline sending out a personal message, and multiple marketing social media posts
  • International Day of Pink
    • The committee sent out an internal email and took group photos of everyone wearing pink, which were posted on social media
  • World Diversity Day - Diversi-Tea
    • The committee sent internal emails and hosted its third annual Diversi-Tea event, encouraging everyone to bring in cultural treats and to share in "afternoon tea" with one another
  • Pride Events
    • B&P co-sponsored a Pride event hosted by the Wildeboer firm
    • B&P professional staff attended 
  • Pride "Out at Work" event Amrita attended on behalf of B&P this annual Microsoft event hosted at The 519
  • Firm Pride Parties
    • The committee hosted its second annual Pride parties in June, featuring themed beer, rainbow cake/cupcakes, a photo booth wall, and snacks – more than 80 people attended in Toronto
    • The committee also hosted a Montreal Pride breakfast in August 
  • OBA Women Lawyers Forum
    • Amrita is an executive member of the Forum and attends weekly meeting and participates in advocacy efforts, CPD and social events
  • INTA "GLINTA" Party
    • B&P sponsors and a number of professionals attend the annual INTA "Glinta" party in support of the INTA LGBTQ community
  • IPIC WING Committee (Women in IP)
    • Amrita and others in the firm are part of this committee, and participate in meetings, book club breakfasts and other networking events
  • Montreal's Let's Bond
    • Francois attended Montreal's Let's Bond event, an event raising awareness on mental health issues affecting young people, and to raise funds for research

Bereskin & Parr is proud to announce seven of our professionals are recognized in the Euromoney's 2019 Expert Guides: Women in Business Law. At Bereskin & Parr, you will discover a team of woman and men committed to providing practical and strategic solutions to help create, manage and inform worldwide intellectual property portfolios. We celebrate the following outstanding women, identified by clients and peers to be the best of their fields, a testimony to our progressive culture fostered over the years.

Bereskin & Parr has recently become a member of the 30% Club Canada. As a member, our firm supports the notion that it is good business practice to have women holding 30% of board seats in Canada as well as stronger representation in C Suites. As a key member of Canada's business community, we share the aspiration to collectively reach this goal by the end of 2019. Bereskin & Parr believes that valuing and enhancing diversity and inclusion will help us attract and retain the best talent and better serve our clients' needs in an evolving global marketplace. For more information on the 30% Club, visit their website.
 

Events

