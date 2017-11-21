On reconsideration of a decision at the License Appeal Tribunal
(LAT), Executive Chair Linda Lamoureux has confirmed that an
insurer's deficient notice under Section 38 of the SABS will
have strict consequences.
The decision, M.F.Z. v Aviva Insurance Canada, dealt with two
claims, which the insurer treated within the Minor Injury Guideline
(MIG). When denying a claimant's application for medical and
rehabilitation benefits, Section 38 requires that the insurer's
correspondence include specific information. The LAT has generally
followed the FSCO decision of Augustin v. Unifund (2013) when
determining the proper content of a Section 38 notice. If the
insurer's denial correspondence fails to satisfy the Section 38
notice requirements, subsection (11) provides for two
consequences:
The insurer is prohibited from taking
the position that the insured person has an impairment to which the
Minor Injury Guideline applies.
The insurer shall pay for all goods,
services, assessments and examinations described in the treatment
and assessment plan that relate to the period starting on the 11th
business day after the day the insurer received the application and
ending on the day the insurer gives a notice described in
subsection (8).
The M.F.Z. reconsideration request raised two distinct legal
issues in circumstances where an insurer's notice fails to
comply with Section 38. First, Aviva challenged the finding that
the insurer is forever precluded from relying on the MIG after one
deficient notice letter. Second, Aviva argued that the disputed
OCF-18, for which an improper denial notice was given, should not
be automatically payable without consideration as to whether it was
reasonable and necessary.
E.C. Lamoureux held that the SABS completely bars an insurer
from ever taking the position that the MIG applies following a
deficient Section 38 notice. Where deficient notice has been given,
E.C. Lamoureux also held that there ought to be no consideration as
to whether the disputed OCF-18 was "reasonable and
necessary".
With regards to one of the disputed OCF-18s, E.C. Lamoureux
found that the claimant was automatically entitled to the treatment
incurred during the period of deficient notice. Although the
initial denial was deficient, Aviva's subsequent letter serving
the Section 44 report was proper notice which "cured" the
defect. Section 38(11)2 only provides for "automatic"
entitlement up to the date the insurer provides proper notice.
There was no discussion as to how benefits incurred after the
defect is cured are to be treated.
The M.F.Z. decision is being further appealed to the Divisional
Court. For the time being, insurers should be aware that the LAT
will be strictly applying the consequences outlined in Section
38(11)2. Insurers should always take care when drafting denial
letters to ensure compliance with Section 38. However, subsequent
correspondence (e.g. a letter providing a copy of the Section 44
report) should also be carefully drafted to fully explain the
insurer's decision. Such letters which arise in the ordinary
course of handling may go a long way to minimize the damage flowing
from "automatic" entitlement.
