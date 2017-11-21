In Mabe Canada Inc. v. United Floor Ltd., the Ontario
Court of Appeal weighed in on the standard of care in the context
of contractual duties and industry practices.
Mabe sustained damages when a drainage pipe that ran underneath
a floor installed by United Floor caused a flood in Mabe's
warehouse. United Floor was hired by First Gulf to build the
warehouse in 2004. First Gulf is not a party to the action. The
flood was caused by two holes in the drainage pipe that ran below
the concrete floor.
At trial, Mabe's alleged that the holes were caused by
United Floor when installing the floor. None of the building
drawings showed a drainage pipe in the location where the damaged
pipe was found. In addition, the pipe was installed much shallower
than it ought to have been under industry standards.
The trial judge dismissed Mabe's claim in negligence. The
trial judge found that United Floor damaged the drainage pipe by
puncturing it with a stake it used to brace its concrete floor.
However, United Floor should not have anticipated that it was as
shallow as it was. There was no reason for United Floor to be
concerned that there would be a shallow pipe in the location where
the damaged pipe was found. United Floor did not breach the
standard of care.
Mabe submitted to the Court of Appeal that the trial judge
failed to take into account the United Floor's contractual
duties in determining the standard of care; erred in his
foreseeability analysis; and erred in failing to determine whether
relevant industry practice was itself negligent and should not have
been followed.
The Court of Appeal held that, although contractual duties may,
in some circumstances, modify the standard of care that would
otherwise apply, the trial judge's findings precluded such a
finding in this case. The contract required United Floor to notify
First Gulf in writing if the subsurface conditions differed
significantly from those specified in the contract. The trial judge
found that United Floor should have been aware that a pipe ran
underneath the floor, but he accepted expert evidence that the
United Floor had no reason to foresee that the pipe would be at a
shallow depth. As a result, the respondent's duty to notify
First Gulf under the contract did not arise.
The trial judge was held not to have erred in his foreseeability
analysis. He accepted expert evidence offered by United Floor that
there was no reason not to put a stake in the ground at the subject
location. It was the plumber's responsibility to alert First
Gulf to the shallow depth of the pipe and First Gulf's
responsibility to notify United Floor. First Gulf failed to do
so.
It was accepted by the Trial Judge that a flooring contractor
would not have expected to have a pipe running through the subfloor
at the position it was in. United Floor's expert testified that
drainage pipes would normally be set two to three feet into the
subfloor, well below the reach of the 18 inch stakes used by United
Floor. The trial judge rejected the Mabe's expert evidence and
found that there were no other factors that should have alerted
United Floor to the possibility of puncturing a pipe.
The Court of Appeal held that, although it is clear that
conformity with standard practice in an industry does not
necessarily insulate a defendant from a finding of negligence, as
the Supreme Court explained in Neuzen v. Korn, [1995], a practice
will be judged negligent "only where the practice does not
conform with basic care which is easily understood by the ordinary
person who has no particular expertise in the practices of the
profession" – only where it is "fraught with
danger". Mabe's expert provided the only evidence
supporting the submission that industry practice was negligent in
this case. But it was rejected by the trial judge, who preferred
the evidence of United Floor's experts in concluding that the
United Floor had no obligation to do more than it did to determine
the location of the drainage pipe. There was no basis for the Court
of Appeal to interfere with the trial judge's decision
concerning the expert evidence and the weight to be attached to
it.
