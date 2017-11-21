On November 16, 2017, the Government of Alberta introduced Bill
26, An Act to Control and Regulate
Cannabis (Bill), which contains the proposed regulatory
framework for recreational cannabis sales in Alberta. The Bill
seeks to amend the Gaming and Liquor Act (GLA) to govern
the purchase, distribution, sale and consumption of recreational
cannabis in the province and proposes a hybrid retail model for
recreational cannabis sales.
The Bill confirms that the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission
(AGLC) will be responsible for managing oversight and compliance
functions for the provincial cannabis industry, including
wholesaling, distribution and licensing. Federally licensed
producers (Cannabis Suppliers) will be required to sell cannabis
directly to the AGLC, which will then distribute cannabis to
licensed private retailers (Licensees) for sale to the public.
Alberta's proposed cannabis framework is substantially similar
to the regime for retail liquor sales with the exception of online
sales, which are to be conducted exclusively by the province.
Although Alberta has indicated that it will restrict online
purchases from other provinces, the outcome of the R. v.
Comeau appeal discussed in our September 2017
Blakes Bulletin: How the Comeau Decision May Affect
Inter-Provincial Distribution of Cannabis may affect the
enforceability of such prohibition.
Other notable proposals in the Bill include:
Changing the title of the GLA to the
Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Act
Prohibiting the sale of cannabis in
locations where alcohol, tobacco, pharmaceuticals or any other item
is sold except cannabis accessories and certain prescribed
items
Requiring the AGLC to treat all
Licensees of the same class equally in respect of cannabis pricing
at any one time
Prohibiting commission-based sales of
cannabis and initially prohibiting promotional agreements between
Cannabis Suppliers and Licensees
Requiring that any person acting as a
sales representative of a Cannabis Supplier be registered with the
AGLC
Authorizing the AGLC to make policies
for the advertising and promotion of cannabis
Prohibiting the transportation of
cannabis in a vehicle unless such cannabis is in closed packaging
and is out of reach of the driver and other occupants of the
vehicle
Prohibiting the smoking or vaping of
cannabis in the same places where the smoking of tobacco is
prohibited, including bars and restaurants and also within
prescribed distances from schools, daycares, hospitals, pools and
other places frequented by children
Imposing the same duties under the
new GLA on the directors, officers, employees or agents in charge
of licensed premises as on the corporate Licensee
Allowing an AGLC inspector to review
and temporarily remove any records, documents, books of account and
receipts relating to cannabis, a cannabis licence or licensed
premises in the course of an inspection.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
Join members of the Blakes Environmental group for a discussion of hot topics and trends in Canadian environmental law. In a “quick hits” format with time for discussion, our panellists will speak on a variety of cutting-edge issues.
Mental illness is becoming the leading cause of disability globally, yet it remains cloaked in secrecy, shame and misunderstanding. This presentation discusses the reality and impact of mental illness in our lives as well as models of understanding and intervention. The goal is both to raise literacy as well as change culture in a way that leads to better lives for the many affected Canadians and their families.
David Goldbloom, MD, is Senior Medical Adviser at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto and former chair of the Mental Health Commission of Canada. He is a professor of psychiatry at the University of Toronto and author of the book How Can I Help?
Blakes is proud to host our New to In-House Series, designed to bring together junior and mid-level in-house counsel for a candid exchange of insights to highlight and address some of the challenges and opportunities facing in-house lawyers in their roles today.
One of the key duties of legal departments is evaluating and managing risk, particularly around litigation.
Please join members of the Blakes Litigation & Dispute Resolution group as we discuss strategic considerations in assessing litigation, practical steps in managing documentary production and the use of new technology, and recent developments in the law of privilege.
A highly-anticipated decision was released by Madam Justice Pollak of the Ontario Superior Court on October 16, 2017, granting the City of Toronto an interlocutory injunction against illegal cannabis dispensaries...
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).