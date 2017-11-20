Canada: Courts vs. Private Arbitration: Arbitrators Can Decide Who Has Jurisdiction

Last Updated: November 20 2017
Article by Matti Lemmens and Zachary A. Seymour
Most Read Contributor in Canada, October 2017

Introduction

The relationship between the Courts and private arbitration is complicated. The growing popularity of arbitration means that establishing judicial principles regarding the interplay of these two forms of dispute resolution is more important than ever. In Husky Oil Operations Limited v Husky Oil Canada Inc, 2017 ABQB 489 ("Husky Oil"), the Court of Queen's Bench heard an application seeking the stay of an arbitration when parallel litigation and arbitration proceedings were taking place. Ultimately, Madam Justice K. Horner dismissed the application and referred the applicant's arguments against proceeding with the arbitration to the arbitrator.

The decision in Husky Oil affirms the Court's policy of non-intervention where parties have chosen to resolve their disputes by arbitration. It demonstrates an arbitration-friendly approach to determining whether jurisdictional challenges to an arbitration should be referred to the arbitrator.

Background

In 2010, Husky Oil Operations Limited ("Husky") entered into a contract with Saipem Canada Inc. ("Saipem") in which Saipem agreed to provide engineering, procurement and construction services to build certain facilities at Husky's Sunrise Energy Project (the "Contract"). The Contract included provisions which prescribed a bifurcated dispute resolution process. In particular, the dispute resolution provisions provided that disputes concerning a narrow set of matters would be submitted to arbitration and that disputes outside that scope would be litigated before the Alberta Courts (the "Arbitration Agreement").

Husky purported to terminate the Contract in March of 2015. Shortly thereafter, Husky filed an action against Saipem in the Alberta Court of Queen's Bench seeking damages in excess of $1.325 billion for construction delays and increased costs (the "Husky Action"). Subsequently, Saipem filed a separate action in the Alberta Court against Husky and its partners in the Sunrise Energy Project seeking damages in excess of $800 million for construction delays and increased costs (the "Saipem Action").

Several months after filing the Husky Action, Husky commenced arbitration proceedings against Saipem seeking a $45 million credit for changes to the scope of work under the Contract (the "Arbitration").

Eventually Saipem brought an application to stay the Arbitration. Saipem supported this application by relying on the Court's powers under the Arbitration Act, RSA 2000, c A-43 (the "Act") and the Court's residual powers under the Judicature Act, RSA 2000, c J-2. In response to Saipem's application, Husky made a cross-application for a partial stay of the Saipem Action. Husky supported its cross-application by arguing that some of the issues in the Saipem Action overlapped with some of the issues in the Arbitration.

The Alberta Court determined that the offsetting applications gave rise to six issues, several of which involved Saipem challenging the jurisdiction of the Arbitration. The Alberta Court listed these six issues as follows:

  1. Has the Arbitration Agreement become invalid because Husky repudiated the Contract?
  2. Has Husky waived its right to arbitration by attorning to the jurisdiction of the Court of Queen's Bench?
  3. Are the claims contemplated in the Arbitration within the scope of the Arbitration Agreement?
  4. Are the claims contemplated in the Arbitration limitation-barred?
  5. Would the Arbitration result in unfair and unequal treatment of Saipem such that the Arbitration should be stayed?
  6. Should a stay of all or part of the Saipem Action be granted?

The Decision

The Court ultimately dismissed both Saipem's application to stay the Arbitration and Husky's cross-application to partially stay the Saipem Action.

Prior to addressing the specific issues raised by the applications, the Court reviewed the respective jurisprudence cited by Husky and Saipem regarding a court's obligation to refer to the arbitrator a jurisdictional challenge to an arbitration. Husky argued that a court's starting point is not to intervene where the parties have selected arbitration to resolve their disputes. Moreover, Husky argued that a court is obligated to refer to the arbitrator a jurisdictional challenge to an arbitration unless the challenge is based solely on a question of law. In response, Saipem argued that a Court may resolve a jurisdictional challenge to an arbitration where the challenge is either based solely on a question of law or involves a question of mixed fact and law which can be resolved on the basis of the evidentiary record. The Court held that a court has the discretion not to refer to the arbitrator a jurisdictional challenge to an arbitration where the jurisdictional challenge is based solely on a question of law or can be resolved on the basis of the evidentiary record.

The Court then turned to address whether the Arbitration Agreement survived Husky's alleged repudiation of the Contract. The Court found that this issue involved a jurisdictional challenge to the Arbitration which involved an issue of mixed fact and law that could not be resolved on the basis of the limited evidentiary record before her, therefore, referring the matter to the Arbitrator.

The second issue addressed was whether Husky waived its right to arbitration by attorning to the jurisdiction of the Alberta Court of Queen's Bench by submitting the same issues involved in the Arbitration to the Court by filing the Husky Action. Ultimately, the Court again referred the issue to the Arbitrator for determination.

The third issue was whether the dispute over the changes to the Contract's scope of work fell into the narrow list of topics that the Arbitration Agreement directed to arbitration. Ultimately, the Court held that this issue involved a jurisdictional challenge to the arbitration which should be resolved by the arbitrator on first instance.

The fourth issue was whether the claims Husky made in the Arbitration were limitation-barred. Saipem's argument regarding this issue was that Alberta case law states that the determination of a limitation period is a threshold issue that must be decided by the Court. Despite Saipem's argument, the Court held that an arbitrator has jurisdiction to consider limitations issues and that, at least in the factual context of Husky Oil, it was appropriate to refer the limitations issue to the Arbitration.

The final issue was whether allowing the Arbitration to proceed would result in unfair or unequal treatment of Saipem necessitating a stay of the Arbitration. This issue arose due to Saipem's reliance on subsection 6(c) of the Act, which permits a court to intervene in an Arbitration in order to prevent the "[m]anifestly unfair or unequal treatment of a party to an arbitration agreement." Saipem argued that allowing the Arbitration to proceed would render it unfairly or unequally treated in two ways. First, Saipem argued that the Arbitration considered the same issues as the Husky Action and that allowing the Arbitration to proceed risked creating a multiplicity of proceedings. Second, Saipem argued that Husky's partners in the Sunrise Energy Project were not parties to the Arbitration and that this created a danger of inconsistent findings. Despite Saipem's arguments, the Court found that Saipem failed to demonstrate any manifestly unfair or unequal treatment necessary for the Court to stay the Arbitration. On this point, the Court stated: "[t]here is nothing inherently unfair in allowing parallel arbitration and litigation proceedings where that is what was agreed to by the parties to the contract." Ultimately, the issue regarding risks of a multiplicity of proceedings and inconsistent findings were again referred to the Arbitrator.

Implications

The judgment in Husky Oil increases certainty for parties who include arbitration clauses in their agreements by emphasizing the Court's policy of not interfering in arbitrations. The Court's reasoning suggests that the Court will not interfere with an arbitration where arbitration is the dispute resolution mechanism the parties have selected. This is a positive development for the jurisprudence concerning court intervention in arbitration, and ensures that when parties agree to submit their disputes to arbitration, arbitration is where those disputes will be resolved. The Court repeatedly declined the invitation to resolve jurisdictional challenges to an arbitration, instead referring each of those jurisdictional challenges to the arbitrator. This approach ensures that a court will not allow a party to override the arbitration clause in a contract by launching veiled attacks against the jurisdiction of the arbitration, holding the parties to their bargain made in their arbitration agreement.

About BLG

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.

Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.

Authors
 
In association with
Alexander Holburn Beaudin + Lang LLP
Recently viewed items tracks each article you read and gives you a quick link back to that article if you need to review it again.
To activate recently viewed, you just need to login or register with us above.
Up-coming Events Search
Tools
Print
Font Size:
Translation
Channels
Mondaq on Twitter
Free News Alert
 
News Alert|Login|Register
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).
 
Email Address
Company Name
Password
Confirm Password
Position
Mondaq Topics -- Select your Interests
 Accounting
 Anti-trust
 Commercial
 Compliance
 Consumer
 Criminal
 Employment
 Energy
 Environment
 Family
 Finance
 Government
 Healthcare
 Immigration
 Insolvency
 Insurance
 International
 IP
 Law Performance
 Law Practice
 Litigation
 Media & IT
 Privacy
 Real Estate
 Strategy
 Tax
 Technology
 Transport
 Wealth Mgt
Regions
Africa
Asia
Asia Pacific
Australasia
Canada
Caribbean
Europe
European Union
Latin America
Middle East
U.K.
United States
Worldwide Updates
Check to state you have read and
agree to our Terms and Conditions

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Statement

Mondaq.com (the Website) is owned and managed by Mondaq Ltd and as a user you are granted a non-exclusive, revocable license to access the Website under its terms and conditions of use. Your use of the Website constitutes your agreement to the following terms and conditions of use. Mondaq Ltd may terminate your use of the Website if you are in breach of these terms and conditions or if Mondaq Ltd decides to terminate your license of use for whatever reason.

Use of www.mondaq.com

You may use the Website but are required to register as a user if you wish to read the full text of the content and articles available (the Content). You may not modify, publish, transmit, transfer or sell, reproduce, create derivative works from, distribute, perform, link, display, or in any way exploit any of the Content, in whole or in part, except as expressly permitted in these terms & conditions or with the prior written consent of Mondaq Ltd. You may not use electronic or other means to extract details or information about Mondaq.com’s content, users or contributors in order to offer them any services or products which compete directly or indirectly with Mondaq Ltd’s services and products.

Disclaimer

Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers make no representations about the suitability of the information contained in the documents and related graphics published on this server for any purpose. All such documents and related graphics are provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers hereby disclaim all warranties and conditions with regard to this information, including all implied warranties and conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title and non-infringement. In no event shall Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers be liable for any special, indirect or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever resulting from loss of use, data or profits, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tortious action, arising out of or in connection with the use or performance of information available from this server.

The documents and related graphics published on this server could include technical inaccuracies or typographical errors. Changes are periodically added to the information herein. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers may make improvements and/or changes in the product(s) and/or the program(s) described herein at any time.

Registration

Mondaq Ltd requires you to register and provide information that personally identifies you, including what sort of information you are interested in, for three primary purposes:

  • To allow you to personalize the Mondaq websites you are visiting.
  • To enable features such as password reminder, newsletter alerts, email a colleague, and linking from Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to your website.
  • To produce demographic feedback for our information providers who provide information free for your use.

Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) do not sell or provide your details to third parties other than information providers. The reason we provide our information providers with this information is so that they can measure the response their articles are receiving and provide you with information about their products and services.

If you do not want us to provide your name and email address you may opt out by clicking here .

If you do not wish to receive any future announcements of products and services offered by Mondaq by clicking here .

Information Collection and Use

We require site users to register with Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to view the free information on the site. We also collect information from our users at several different points on the websites: this is so that we can customise the sites according to individual usage, provide 'session-aware' functionality, and ensure that content is acquired and developed appropriately. This gives us an overall picture of our user profiles, which in turn shows to our Editorial Contributors the type of person they are reaching by posting articles on Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) – meaning more free content for registered users.

We are only able to provide the material on the Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) site free to site visitors because we can pass on information about the pages that users are viewing and the personal information users provide to us (e.g. email addresses) to reputable contributing firms such as law firms who author those pages. We do not sell or rent information to anyone else other than the authors of those pages, who may change from time to time. Should you wish us not to disclose your details to any of these parties, please tick the box above or tick the box marked "Opt out of Registration Information Disclosure" on the Your Profile page. We and our author organisations may only contact you via email or other means if you allow us to do so. Users can opt out of contact when they register on the site, or send an email to unsubscribe@mondaq.com with “no disclosure” in the subject heading

Mondaq News Alerts

In order to receive Mondaq News Alerts, users have to complete a separate registration form. This is a personalised service where users choose regions and topics of interest and we send it only to those users who have requested it. Users can stop receiving these Alerts by going to the Mondaq News Alerts page and deselecting all interest areas. In the same way users can amend their personal preferences to add or remove subject areas.

Cookies

A cookie is a small text file written to a user’s hard drive that contains an identifying user number. The cookies do not contain any personal information about users. We use the cookie so users do not have to log in every time they use the service and the cookie will automatically expire if you do not visit the Mondaq website (or its affiliate sites) for 12 months. We also use the cookie to personalise a user's experience of the site (for example to show information specific to a user's region). As the Mondaq sites are fully personalised and cookies are essential to its core technology the site will function unpredictably with browsers that do not support cookies - or where cookies are disabled (in these circumstances we advise you to attempt to locate the information you require elsewhere on the web). However if you are concerned about the presence of a Mondaq cookie on your machine you can also choose to expire the cookie immediately (remove it) by selecting the 'Log Off' menu option as the last thing you do when you use the site.

Some of our business partners may use cookies on our site (for example, advertisers). However, we have no access to or control over these cookies and we are not aware of any at present that do so.

Log Files

We use IP addresses to analyse trends, administer the site, track movement, and gather broad demographic information for aggregate use. IP addresses are not linked to personally identifiable information.

Links

This web site contains links to other sites. Please be aware that Mondaq (or its affiliate sites) are not responsible for the privacy practices of such other sites. We encourage our users to be aware when they leave our site and to read the privacy statements of these third party sites. This privacy statement applies solely to information collected by this Web site.

Surveys & Contests

From time-to-time our site requests information from users via surveys or contests. Participation in these surveys or contests is completely voluntary and the user therefore has a choice whether or not to disclose any information requested. Information requested may include contact information (such as name and delivery address), and demographic information (such as postcode, age level). Contact information will be used to notify the winners and award prizes. Survey information will be used for purposes of monitoring or improving the functionality of the site.

Mail-A-Friend

If a user elects to use our referral service for informing a friend about our site, we ask them for the friend’s name and email address. Mondaq stores this information and may contact the friend to invite them to register with Mondaq, but they will not be contacted more than once. The friend may contact Mondaq to request the removal of this information from our database.

Emails

From time to time Mondaq may send you emails promoting Mondaq services including new services. You may opt out of receiving such emails by clicking below.

*** If you do not wish to receive any future announcements of services offered by Mondaq you may opt out by clicking here .

Security

This website takes every reasonable precaution to protect our users’ information. When users submit sensitive information via the website, your information is protected using firewalls and other security technology. If you have any questions about the security at our website, you can send an email to webmaster@mondaq.com.

Correcting/Updating Personal Information

If a user’s personally identifiable information changes (such as postcode), or if a user no longer desires our service, we will endeavour to provide a way to correct, update or remove that user’s personal data provided to us. This can usually be done at the “Your Profile” page or by sending an email to EditorialAdvisor@mondaq.com.

Notification of Changes

If we decide to change our Terms & Conditions or Privacy Policy, we will post those changes on our site so our users are always aware of what information we collect, how we use it, and under what circumstances, if any, we disclose it. If at any point we decide to use personally identifiable information in a manner different from that stated at the time it was collected, we will notify users by way of an email. Users will have a choice as to whether or not we use their information in this different manner. We will use information in accordance with the privacy policy under which the information was collected.

How to contact Mondaq

You can contact us with comments or queries at enquiries@mondaq.com.

If for some reason you believe Mondaq Ltd. has not adhered to these principles, please notify us by e-mail at problems@mondaq.com and we will use commercially reasonable efforts to determine and correct the problem promptly.