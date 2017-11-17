On November 14, 2017, Bill 22, also known as the proposed Pooled
Registered Pension Plan Act (the "NB Act"), was
introduced in the New Brunswick Legislature. If passed, New
Brunswick would join other provinces, including Nova Scotia, in enacting legislation similar
to the Federal Act bearing the same name which was introduced in
2012. Like the Federal Act, which covers federally regulated
employees, the NB Act would potentially provide access to Pooled
Registered Pension Plans ("PRPPs") to New Brunswick
employees.
In general, PRPPs are seen as a means of filling in gaps for
employers that do not provide employment pension plans, by pooling
contributions and distributing the associated costs across sectors.
The regulatory framework enables third-party companies to seek
licenses to provide PRPPs to multiple employers with investment and
administrative management of the funds. Employer participation is
voluntary and is open to smaller employers and the
self-employed.
PRPPs must be provided to members for "low cost",
which according to the Federal definition means the cost of a
defined contribution plan with at least 500 employees. The proposed
NB Act leaves the definition of "low cost" to be
determined by regulation.
Like other provincial PRPP legislation, the proposed NB Act
aligns very closely with the Federal PRPP scheme, with the main
differences being mostly procedural in nature. The NB Act also
deals at length with the entitlement to pension funds of former
spouses or common law partners on the breakdown of a marriage or
partnership.
Given the close adherence of the proposed NB Act to the Federal
model, it seems possible that New Brunswick will subscribe to the
Multilateral Agreement Respecting Pooled
Registered Pension Plans and Voluntary Retirement Savings
Plans ("Multilateral Agreement") once its
legislation is passed. Currently, all provinces with PRPP
legislation in effect are signatories. The signatory provinces
effectively delegate responsibility for licensing, registering and
supervising PRPPs to the Federal Office of the Superintendent of
Financial Institutions ("OSFI"). This coordination
further enables multi-jurisdictional PRPPs by streamlining and
centralizing the regulatory regime. It remains to be seen whether
steps will be taken to join the other signatory provinces and make
OSFI-regulated PRPPs immediately available in
New Brunswick as well.
The proposed NB Act also follows other provinces to enact PRPP
legislation in leaving a broad spectrum of matters to be determined
by regulations, which are yet to come. For example, such important
matters as frequency of employer contributions, when an
employer's contribution rate may be set to 0, and the criteria
for determining whether a PRPP is "low cost", are left to
be provided in the regulations. In Nova Scotia, PRPP regulations
were released for consultation prior to being
passed.
If passed, the NB Act should be viewed as a positive step
towards offering New Brunswickers another option in saving for
their retirement.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
