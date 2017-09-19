Employers need to protect their customer base. Employees need to
retain control and autonomy over their lives. The potential
conflict between basic tenets of the employer-employee relationship
are readily apparent in Donaldson Travel Inc v Murphy, 2016
ONCA 649 [Donaldson Travel]. In that recent decision, Ontario
Court of Appeal emphasizes the difference between non-solicit and
non-compete clauses in employment agreements, and remind us that
courts prefer not to interfere with an individual's ability to
earn a living any more than is reasonably necessary.
While post-termination non-competition clauses that restrict
individuals from working in the same industry as their former
employer may be enforced by Canadian courts in some cases, they are
considered prima facie unenforceable for restraint of
trade. By comparison, if sufficiently limited in scope,
post-termination non-solicitation clauses are generally perceived
as more reasonable. They allow individuals to continue working in
the same industry, as long as they do not actively contact their
former employer's customers for business opportunities, or
soliciting their former employer's workers away from their
employment for a reasonable period of time.
In Donaldson Travel, the employer tried –
unsuccessfully – to expand the scope of a post-termination
non-solicitation clause to prevent a former employee from accepting
any business from Donaldson's customers. The non-solicitation
clause in question included the following prohibition:
"[The employee] agrees that in the event of termination or
resignation that she will not solicit or accept
business from any corporate accounts or customers that are
serviced by [the employer], directly, or indirectly."
(emphasis added).
A motions judge found the prohibition on accepting business to
be unreasonable and unenforceable, and struck the clause down in
its entirety. Considering the clause to be akin to a
non-competition clause, the Ontario Court of Appeal agreed with the
motions judge's finding, stating:
"We see no basis on which to interfere with the motion
judge's finding. Further, given that the restrictive covenant
is a non-competition clause (as opposed to a non-solicitation
clause) and also because it contains no temporal limitation, there
is no basis on which to interfere with the motion judge's
conclusion that the clause is unreasonable and therefore
unenforceable.
In general, to stand a reasonable chance of enforceability,
non-solicitation clauses should be clearly and narrowly drafted to
prohibit former employees from soliciting customers they serviced
directly for a post-termination period that is reasonable in the
circumstances. If the clause is unclear or overreaches in any way,
it is very likely to be struck down in its entirety.
Written with the assistance of Shreya Tekriwal, articling
student.
