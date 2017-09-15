The Government of India recently announced it is accelerating
the pace of its Smart Cities Mission by asking states to focus on
impactful and public-private-partnership-based smart city projects,
which can achieve results over the next year and have a rigorous
review mechanism in place.
The Smart Cities Mission presents many opportunities for
Canadian players in the technology and infrastructure sectors to
promote their services and expertise.
BACKGROUND
In 2015, the Government of India launched its Smart Cities
Mission with the aim of developing 100 smart cities across the
country. The Smart Cities Mission's objective is to promote
cities that provide core infrastructure and give a decent quality
of life to its citizens, a clean and sustainable environment and
application of smart solutions.
India is urbanizing at a rapid pace. Nearly 31 per cent of
India's current population lives in urban areas and this number
is expected to climb to 40 per cent by 2030. The Smart Cities
Mission emphasizes building and supporting the physical, digital
and data infrastructure required to accommodate such unprecedented
urban growth.
While there is no consensus on the definition of a smart city,
India's government views smart cities as places that operate as
part of an ecosystem that includes institutional, physical, social
and economic infrastructure and services.
SMART CITIES MISSION ON THE FAST-TRACK
After India's government announced the acceleration of its
Smart Cities Mission, India's Ministry of Housing and Urban
Affairs, who is responsible for the Smart Cities Mission, urged
India's states to ensure that work begins by November 2017 on
261 identified impactful smart city projects in 60 cities across
the country. These identified projects account for an investment of
C$5.8-billion. The states have also been asked to speed up work on
370 public-private-partnership (PPP) projects that involve an
investment of C$6-billion. The projects identified range from urban
space development in Amritsar at a cost of C$195-million to the
redevelopment of a 340-acre area in Bhopal at a cost of
C$570-million. This move follows directives from India's Prime
Minister, who put an emphasis on early implementation of projects
during a recent review of the initiative.
OPPORTUNITIES FOR CANADIAN COMPANIES
With an increase of almost 30 per cent in bilateral trade over
the past two years between India and Canada, this initiative
presents many opportunities for Canadian players in the technology
and infrastructure sectors. In order to pursue such opportunities,
the High Commission of Canada in Delhi and the National Research
Council's Industrial Research Assistance Program organized a
Canadian Smart Cities Mission to India in February 2017,
for Canadian companies engaged in infrastructure and smart cities
technology.
Also supporting Canadian interest in the Smart Cities Mission is
the long-standing memorandum of understanding between India and
Canada in co-operation with the road transportation sector with a
focus on Intelligent Transportation Systems and Road Safety.
Although the Canadian government is expected to launch its own
C$80-million smart cities competition in the fall of 2017, the
scope and financial incentives of India's Smart Cities Mission
may also prove rewarding to Canadian companies.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
CETA’s investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS) provisions, when they come into force, will represent a significant change in the approach the international community is taking to ISDS, with important consequences both to the scope of protections available to investors as well as to how investors can enforce such protections.
Now is an opportune time to understand CETA’s ISDS provisions before they come into force. Please join members of our Arbitration group for a webinar to discuss your rights and remedies available under international investment agreements such as CETA and how to incorporate this understanding into your international business strategy, whether in Europe or beyond.
Join leaders in the Canadian cannabis industry for an in-depth look at the legal and regulatory landscape of medical and recreational cannabis. The Blakes Cannabis Summit will feature thought leaders from across the sector in Canada and the U.S., along with Blakes lawyers, who will delve into the latest developments, potential challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for businesses intersecting with cannabis in the upcoming year.
The Canadian banking sector is evolving at a fast pace. Accelerating customer expectations, innovation in technology and new market entrants are leading to significant changes in the regulatory landscape.
The Supreme Court of Canada recently refused leave to appeal in two noteworthy Aboriginal law cases, meaning that the lower court decisions continue to have precedential value and remain the current state of the law.
It has been over a year since the federal government announced at the UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues that Canada was now a full and unqualified supporter of UNDRIP and that the federal government...
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).