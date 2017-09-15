On August 29, 2017, the Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC)
issued a decision on an application by ATCO Pipelines
for approval of its 2017-2018 general rate application. The
decision addressed many issues, including points of dispute with
regard to rate base and operating costs and numerous issues arising
from a depreciation study filed by ATCO Pipelines.
In their arguments, certain parties expressed concerns about the
disclosure of information during the proceeding by ATCO Pipelines.
It was argued that ATCO Pipelines had failed to provide relevant
information and had exploited information asymmetry between it, on
the one hand, and the interveners and the AUC, on the other hand.
Submissions on this issue referred to a previous decision with
respect to an application by ATCO Electric Ltd. in which the AUC
had made comments about information asymmetry. In the earlier
decision, the AUC recognized that information asymmetry presents a
challenge, but said that its process incorporates robust
pre-hearing discovery mechanisms and that the process, when engaged
in by the parties in a focused manner and in good faith, provides
ample opportunity for the development of an unbiased and complete
record.
In the August 29th decision, the AUC noted the
concerns that had been expressed in argument, but said it was not
persuaded that any reduced weight should be applied to the evidence
on the record. The AUC went on to confirm that the determinations
made in the proceeding would be based on the merits of the
application and that the burden of proof is on the utility to show
that increases, changes or alterations to rates are just and
reasonable. While the AUC indicated its concern about the level of
responsiveness in interrogatory responses by the applicant, it
acknowledged that, in certain other instances in the proceeding,
the applicant had submitted information in an organized and
transparent manner.
