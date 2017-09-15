On September 7, 2017, TransCanada announced that it has filed a letter with the National Energy Board (NEB)
seeking a 30-day suspension of the Energy East
and Eastern Mainline Applications. TransCanada's letter
indicates that it requires this time to review the NEB's
recently released Decision on the List of Issues and "its
implications to the projects." TransCanada requests that the
NEB undertake no further review of the projects during this
thirty-day period. TransCanada also requests an extension to the
deadline for the filing of "project updates" required by
the NEB's September 1, 2017 letter that followed the Decision on the List of Issues. The NEB has indicated
that "[t]he Hearing Panel for the Energy East and Eastern
Mainline Projects will review this letter, make a decision and
share that decision publically."
As we described in an
earlier post, the NEB's Decision on the List of Issues expanded the
scope of evidence that the regulator will consider in its review of
the Energy East and Eastern Mainline projects. The NEB has
determined that as part of the broad public interest review, it is
appropriate to consider indirect greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.
The NEB indicates that it "will focus on the quantification of
incremental upstream and incremental downstream GHG emissions, as
well as incremental emissions resulting from third-party
electricity generation." The NEB also recognizes that GHG laws
and policies are relevant because they may impact existing and
potential markets for the pipelines. Therefore, the NEB will review
supply and demand scenarios incorporating the impacts of GHG laws
and policies, potential oil and gas prices and levels of economic
growth.
It is not clear whether TransCanada will decide to abandon its
request to have the NEB approve the Energy East
and Eastern Mainline Applications. TransCanada's announcement of the request to have the NEB
suspend the project review indicates that this is a possibility,
stating "[s]hould TransCanada decide not to proceed with the
projects after a thorough review of the impact of the NEB's
amendments, the carrying value of its investment in the projects as
well as its ability to recover development costs incurred to date
would be negatively impacted."
