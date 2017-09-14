An employee may be left with several questions when
their job is suddenly terminated. These can be related to the
employer's right to terminate their employment, what the
reasons for dismissal were, and whether an assertion by the
employer that there was just cause for the dismissal is accurate.
Ocassionally, employees may also have questions about their
rights to sue for the
wrongful termination of their employment.
Generally speaking, an employer must provide either notice of
dismissal or payment in lieu of notice to dismiss an employee
without just cause. However, if there is just cause, the
employee's employment can be terminated instantly without
notice or pay.
Just cause will be found in circumstances where the trust
inherent in the employment relationship can no longer be said to
exist, such that continued employment would be impossible. Typical
examples justifying just cause include gross
incompetence, serious or repeated insubordination, theft,
embezzlement, or lying to the employer.
Other examples of just cause may include intentional disregard
of rules or instructions, consistent refusal to follow the chain of
authority, lying about skills and qualifications, or starting
a competitive business while still employed. Ultimately, an
analysis that considers the employees actions or omissions in
context is required before determining whether summary dismissal
for cause is the proportionate response.
Any British Columbia employee who questions an employer's
claim that there was just cause for dismissal should seek advice.
Serious reputational harm can flow from a termination for just
cause, along with other issues such as the rejection of a claim for
employment insurance benefits. Experienced employment counsel
can advise on an employee's situation, including the wisdom of
filing, or avoiding, a lawsuit in the circumtances. He or she
can explain the dismissed employee's rights, provide an opinion
on potential recovery, and determine the viability of a claim. If
grounds for a lawsuit exist, the lawyer can advocate for the
employee throughout the legal proceedings that will follow, aiming
to achieve the best possible resolution.
Legal counsel are just as valuable to the employer considering
the termination. Proactive legal advice can help ensure that
employment is only terminated for just cause when it clearly
applies, and the employer plan accordingly to avoid or mitigate
risk of litigation and claims.
An employee may be disciplined (including fired) for fraudulent sick leave, but does this include an employee working another job while on sick leave? Possibly, though employers should exercise caution before pulling the trigger.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).