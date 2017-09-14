In a recent decision, J.F. v. Waterloo Catholic District
School Board, the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario (Tribunal)
denied an application of discrimination based on a decision by the
Waterloo Catholic District School Board (Board) denying the
applicant's request to attend school with a service dog.
The applicant, a student in grade three diagnosed with Autism
Spectrum Disorder (ASD), sought to attend school with an Autism
Service Dog. The applicant argued that, pursuant to the
Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA),
the Board was obligated to allow him to attend school with his
service dog. The Tribunal, however, found that schools are not
public spaces, pursuant to the Education Act (Act) and its
regulations, and that the AODA therefore did not apply to give the
applicant an unfettered right to attend school with his service
dog.
The Tribunal then proceeded to consider the Board's
procedural and substantive duties to accommodate the student's
disability-related educational needs to enable him to profit from
Ontario's publicly funded education system.
The applicant argued that the Board failed to accommodate him
both procedurally and substantively because i) he had an
uncontested disability; ii) a service dog had been recommended by a
medical professional; and iii) the dog was properly certified and
trained as an Autism Service Dog by the Lion's Foundation.
The Board argued that it considered the applicant's
educational needs and determined that his existing accommodations
enabled him to benefit from instruction and succeed in school. The
Board further argued that there was no evidence-based research to
support the use of an Autism Service Dog in schools and that the
applicant's increasing independence would be negatively
impacted because he could not be the dog's handler and would
therefore require greater Educational Assistant support.
The Tribunal held that the Board met its procedural duties to
the applicant when it made inquiries and considered the following
information in determining the applicant's accommodation needs:
the applicant's existing accommodations; his academic
performance; professional assessments; the results of an
observation and report by the Board's behavioural team; and
consultation with the applicant's parents, their lawyer and a
dog trainer from the Lion's Foundation.
The Tribunal also found that the Board met the student's
substantive accommodation needs by implementing a variety of
environmental, instructional and assessment accommodations, which
were frequently evaluated and updated, and by demonstrating that
the applicant was meeting with success. Although the applicant led
evidence that the service dog functioned to help him feel calm,
refrain from bolting, and sleep, the applicant failed to provide
sufficient evidence to demonstrate how his service dog would meet
his educational needs. The Tribunal therefore accepted that the
service dog would not assist to identify the underlying reasons why
the applicant might become agitated or have anxiety when asked to
perform certain academic tasks. The applicant was unable to
establish that the dog's absence from the classroom had an
adverse impact on his ability to access education.
The Education Act requires that all students be
accommodated to the point of undue hardship to enable them to
realize their educational potential. This Tribunal decision
supports the rights of school boards to enforce policies that allow
for meaningful investigation on a case-by-case basis to determine a
student's accommodation needs, including whether the
student's educational needs require attendance at school with a
service dog or can be met with alternative accommodations.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
