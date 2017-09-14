Canada: Detailed Judicial Blueprint For Aboriginal Consultation: The Case Of Site C

Last Updated: September 14 2017
Article by Jonathan S. Drance and Rachel V. Hutton

In our recent post, Judicial Blueprint for Aboriginal Consultation, we reviewed the various judicial cases relating to the adequacy of Aboriginal Consultation regarding the Site C Dam in northern BC.

In that post, we noted that, for those with an interest in following the judicial analysis of the various components of Aboriginal consultation, we would post a more detailed and more focused piece – following the analysis of the Site C case as decided by the Supreme Court of British Columbia. The BC Supreme Court decision was the most detailed and fact-based of all the Site C cases in reviewing Aboriginal consultation. This piece is intended to be read in conjunction with the BC Supreme Court decision and all terms in this post have the same meanings as in that decision.

This post identifies the key stages in the project approval process for Site C and identifies the key consultation activities that took place at each stage and that were found legally relevant by the Court.

Stage

Dates

Milestones

Early Development

2004 – May 2011

· BC Hydro Feasibility Study

· Project Description

Prior to any formal environmental assessment process, Site C was studied and analyzed for almost seven years before a Project Description was filed by BC Hydro in May 2011.

The first half of that period, roughly from 2004 through to mid-2007, was devoted to BC Hydro's own Feasibility Study of Site C and its suitability to meet the utility's mandate to provide safe, reliable and clean power at low cost. The Feasibility Study was internal; however, the background to BC Hydro's evolving analysis of Site C during this period was generally made available to the public through required periodic filings with the British Columbia Utilities Commission. During this period there was no formal consultation process with Aboriginal groups – and the Court did not suggest that there should have been.

BC Hydro's formal consultation with affected Aboriginal groups started in the fall of 2007, following completion of the Feasibility Study and roughly at the same time as BC Hydro started work on a Project Description for Site C. These consultations included various Aboriginal groups which were members of Treaty 8 and likely to be most directly affected by the project. At that time BC Hydro also started to provide capacity funding to the key affected Aboriginal groups. The BC Supreme Court noted that BC Hydro ensured that Aboriginal groups had access to material information and had opportunities to meet with responsible officials throughout the environmental assessment process, including the period when the Project Description was prepared and prior to its filing.

Stage

Dates

Milestones

Pre-Panel

May 2011 - August 2013

· Joint Agreement

· Terms of Reference

· EIS Gidelines

· EIS Filing

In May 2011 BC Hydro filed its detailed Project Description with the Canadian and BC environmental assessment authorities – CEAA and the BCEAO, respectively. This filing effectively launched the environmental assessment process of Site C.

To facilitate consultation during this stage, CEAA and BCEAO established a Working Group comprised of Aboriginal groups, including those in Treaty 8, as well as representatives of federal, provincial, territorial and local government agencies. The Working Group reviewed and assisted in the settlement of the key documents at this stage of the environmental assessment – including the proposed Joint Agreement between the federal and BC governments to establish a Joint Review Panel to oversee the environmental assessment process. Other key documents at this stage included the Terms of Reference which defined the scope of the assessment process to be overseen by the Joint Review Panel.

The BC Supreme Court found that Aboriginal groups had the opportunity to review and to meaningfully comment on drafts of the Joint Agreement and the Terms of Reference during a roughly 5 month period starting in September 2011 and concluding with their execution in February 2012.

Following the signing of the Joint Agreement and the settlement of the Terms of Reference the next step was the preparation of EIS Guidelines which would determine the scope and coverage of the Environmental Impact Statement, or EIS, to be prepared and filed by BC Hydro.

To settle the EIS Guidelines, numerous meetings of the Working Group and other contacts with affected Aboriginal groups occurred over an 8 month period between January and September 2012. These were hardly pro forma affairs, as there was vigorous discussion over the scope of the EIS Guidelines in dealing with Treaty 8 rights; as well as the guidelines applicable to the need for, and alternatives to, Site C and the cumulative effects to be assessed in connection with the pre-existing dams on the Peace River.

Following approval of the EIS Guidelines in September 2012, BC Hydro prepared a draft EIS in the fall of 2012 and submitted it in January 2013.

Principally through the Working Group, Aboriginal groups had the opportunity to make comments on the draft EIS from January to April 2013; BC Hydro responded to those comments in May 2013 and the Working Group met to review the status of the EIS over a three day period in June 2013. After further dialogue and discussion, CEAA and the BCEAO accepted the EIS after requiring various amendments with respect to Aboriginal concerns about the treatment and analysis of the need for Site C, alternatives, current land use, cultural use of Site C land, wildlife issues, cumulative effects methodology and impacts on treaty rights.

Stage

Dates

Milestones

Panel

August 2013 – May 2014

· EIS Panel Review

· Public Hearings

· Panel Report

The Joint Review Panel itself was appointed by the governments of Canada and BC in August 2013 – and reviewed the EIS filed by BC Hydro for completeness and to ensure conformity with the EIS Guidelines. Comments and submissions were solicited from affected Aboriginal groups and were reviewed before the Panel declared the EIS was ready to proceed to public hearings.

Public hearings were scheduled for December 2013 through late January 2014 and various arrangements were made to help ensure effective Aboriginal participation. In advance of the public hearings the Panel helped identify issues where they particularly needed Aboriginal input. The hearings involved community hearings conducted in affected Aboriginal communities as well as a full-day session to receive evidence of the impact of Site C on treaty rights.

The BC Supreme Court noted that the Aboriginal groups participated actively in the public hearing process, filing materials and providing commentary on treaty rights, current use of the Site C lands, the cumulative effects of Site C and the other dams on the Peace River and the need for and alternatives to the project.

The Panel Report was released to the public in early May 2014 – and prior to its release affected Aboriginal groups were apprised of specific features relevant to their concerns and issues. In addition, the CEAA and the BCEAO consulted Aboriginal groups about the post-Panel process and their participation in the process leading to a referral to the federal and BC governments.

Stage

Dates

Milestones

Post-Panel

May 2014 – October 2014

· Consultation Report

· Accommodations Measures

· Referral Package

Immediately following the release of the Panel Report in May 2014, the CEAA and the BCEAO commenced consultation with Aboriginal groups on the content of the Panel Report, about the content of a draft of the Consultation Report and of the proposed Conditions that would form part of any Approval Certificate or equivalent.

Critical to the Referral Package were the consultation record and the proposed accommodations made, or at least proposed to, affected Aboriginals.

The consultation record was summarized in the Consultation Report which was circulated to Aboriginal groups soon after the Panel Report in May 2014. The Consultation Report was settled over a 4 month period of discussion. The Consultation Report contained a summary of procedural and substantive aspects of Crown-Aboriginal consultation over the course of the environmental assessment process. It included a description of the views of affected Aboriginal groups of the impact of Site C on their Aboriginal interests as well as methods to mitigate or address potential impacts.

One of the most critical pieces in the Referral Package to the Ministers was the proposed accommodation measures. These measures were contained in a variety of documents – in the proposed conditions for any Approval Certificate; in a number of modifications to the Site C project made or committed to by BC Hydro; in proposed Impact Benefit Agreements and in compensation arrangements where the impacts of Site C could not be avoided or substantially mitigated.

Obviously, not every case will be identical and there will necessarily be some variation in specific consultation processes. Yet the analysis of the BC Supreme Court was sufficiently detailed to serve as a useful blueprint for others in terms of the comprehensiveness and care that proponents should take in fashioning an Aboriginal consultation program. Some proponents may lack the resources and the strategic patience and/or orientation of BC Hydro to undertake such a comprehensive consultation exercise. If so, they can fashion their own process and they can proceed at their own risk. However, to do a major project in modern-day British Columbia with a high probability of meeting judicial standards for proper Aboriginal consultation will require the same standards, dedication and resources that BC Hydro and the relevant government authorities displayed in completing the Site C project review process.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.

Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.

Authors
 
In association with
Recently viewed items tracks each article you read and gives you a quick link back to that article if you need to review it again.
To activate recently viewed, you just need to login or register with us above.
Up-coming Events Search
Tools
Print
Font Size:
Translation
Channels
Mondaq on Twitter
Free News Alert
 
News Alert|Login|Register
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).
 
Email Address
Company Name
Password
Confirm Password
Position
Mondaq Topics -- Select your Interests
 Accounting
 Anti-trust
 Commercial
 Compliance
 Consumer
 Criminal
 Employment
 Energy
 Environment
 Family
 Finance
 Government
 Healthcare
 Immigration
 Insolvency
 Insurance
 International
 IP
 Law Performance
 Law Practice
 Litigation
 Media & IT
 Privacy
 Real Estate
 Strategy
 Tax
 Technology
 Transport
 Wealth Mgt
Regions
Africa
Asia
Asia Pacific
Australasia
Canada
Caribbean
Europe
European Union
Latin America
Middle East
U.K.
United States
Worldwide Updates
Check to state you have read and
agree to our Terms and Conditions

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Statement

Mondaq.com (the Website) is owned and managed by Mondaq Ltd and as a user you are granted a non-exclusive, revocable license to access the Website under its terms and conditions of use. Your use of the Website constitutes your agreement to the following terms and conditions of use. Mondaq Ltd may terminate your use of the Website if you are in breach of these terms and conditions or if Mondaq Ltd decides to terminate your license of use for whatever reason.

Use of www.mondaq.com

You may use the Website but are required to register as a user if you wish to read the full text of the content and articles available (the Content). You may not modify, publish, transmit, transfer or sell, reproduce, create derivative works from, distribute, perform, link, display, or in any way exploit any of the Content, in whole or in part, except as expressly permitted in these terms & conditions or with the prior written consent of Mondaq Ltd. You may not use electronic or other means to extract details or information about Mondaq.com’s content, users or contributors in order to offer them any services or products which compete directly or indirectly with Mondaq Ltd’s services and products.

Disclaimer

Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers make no representations about the suitability of the information contained in the documents and related graphics published on this server for any purpose. All such documents and related graphics are provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers hereby disclaim all warranties and conditions with regard to this information, including all implied warranties and conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title and non-infringement. In no event shall Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers be liable for any special, indirect or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever resulting from loss of use, data or profits, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tortious action, arising out of or in connection with the use or performance of information available from this server.

The documents and related graphics published on this server could include technical inaccuracies or typographical errors. Changes are periodically added to the information herein. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers may make improvements and/or changes in the product(s) and/or the program(s) described herein at any time.

Registration

Mondaq Ltd requires you to register and provide information that personally identifies you, including what sort of information you are interested in, for three primary purposes:

  • To allow you to personalize the Mondaq websites you are visiting.
  • To enable features such as password reminder, newsletter alerts, email a colleague, and linking from Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to your website.
  • To produce demographic feedback for our information providers who provide information free for your use.

Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) do not sell or provide your details to third parties other than information providers. The reason we provide our information providers with this information is so that they can measure the response their articles are receiving and provide you with information about their products and services.

If you do not want us to provide your name and email address you may opt out by clicking here .

If you do not wish to receive any future announcements of products and services offered by Mondaq by clicking here .

Information Collection and Use

We require site users to register with Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to view the free information on the site. We also collect information from our users at several different points on the websites: this is so that we can customise the sites according to individual usage, provide 'session-aware' functionality, and ensure that content is acquired and developed appropriately. This gives us an overall picture of our user profiles, which in turn shows to our Editorial Contributors the type of person they are reaching by posting articles on Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) – meaning more free content for registered users.

We are only able to provide the material on the Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) site free to site visitors because we can pass on information about the pages that users are viewing and the personal information users provide to us (e.g. email addresses) to reputable contributing firms such as law firms who author those pages. We do not sell or rent information to anyone else other than the authors of those pages, who may change from time to time. Should you wish us not to disclose your details to any of these parties, please tick the box above or tick the box marked "Opt out of Registration Information Disclosure" on the Your Profile page. We and our author organisations may only contact you via email or other means if you allow us to do so. Users can opt out of contact when they register on the site, or send an email to unsubscribe@mondaq.com with “no disclosure” in the subject heading

Mondaq News Alerts

In order to receive Mondaq News Alerts, users have to complete a separate registration form. This is a personalised service where users choose regions and topics of interest and we send it only to those users who have requested it. Users can stop receiving these Alerts by going to the Mondaq News Alerts page and deselecting all interest areas. In the same way users can amend their personal preferences to add or remove subject areas.

Cookies

A cookie is a small text file written to a user’s hard drive that contains an identifying user number. The cookies do not contain any personal information about users. We use the cookie so users do not have to log in every time they use the service and the cookie will automatically expire if you do not visit the Mondaq website (or its affiliate sites) for 12 months. We also use the cookie to personalise a user's experience of the site (for example to show information specific to a user's region). As the Mondaq sites are fully personalised and cookies are essential to its core technology the site will function unpredictably with browsers that do not support cookies - or where cookies are disabled (in these circumstances we advise you to attempt to locate the information you require elsewhere on the web). However if you are concerned about the presence of a Mondaq cookie on your machine you can also choose to expire the cookie immediately (remove it) by selecting the 'Log Off' menu option as the last thing you do when you use the site.

Some of our business partners may use cookies on our site (for example, advertisers). However, we have no access to or control over these cookies and we are not aware of any at present that do so.

Log Files

We use IP addresses to analyse trends, administer the site, track movement, and gather broad demographic information for aggregate use. IP addresses are not linked to personally identifiable information.

Links

This web site contains links to other sites. Please be aware that Mondaq (or its affiliate sites) are not responsible for the privacy practices of such other sites. We encourage our users to be aware when they leave our site and to read the privacy statements of these third party sites. This privacy statement applies solely to information collected by this Web site.

Surveys & Contests

From time-to-time our site requests information from users via surveys or contests. Participation in these surveys or contests is completely voluntary and the user therefore has a choice whether or not to disclose any information requested. Information requested may include contact information (such as name and delivery address), and demographic information (such as postcode, age level). Contact information will be used to notify the winners and award prizes. Survey information will be used for purposes of monitoring or improving the functionality of the site.

Mail-A-Friend

If a user elects to use our referral service for informing a friend about our site, we ask them for the friend’s name and email address. Mondaq stores this information and may contact the friend to invite them to register with Mondaq, but they will not be contacted more than once. The friend may contact Mondaq to request the removal of this information from our database.

Security

This website takes every reasonable precaution to protect our users’ information. When users submit sensitive information via the website, your information is protected using firewalls and other security technology. If you have any questions about the security at our website, you can send an email to webmaster@mondaq.com.

Correcting/Updating Personal Information

If a user’s personally identifiable information changes (such as postcode), or if a user no longer desires our service, we will endeavour to provide a way to correct, update or remove that user’s personal data provided to us. This can usually be done at the “Your Profile” page or by sending an email to EditorialAdvisor@mondaq.com.

Notification of Changes

If we decide to change our Terms & Conditions or Privacy Policy, we will post those changes on our site so our users are always aware of what information we collect, how we use it, and under what circumstances, if any, we disclose it. If at any point we decide to use personally identifiable information in a manner different from that stated at the time it was collected, we will notify users by way of an email. Users will have a choice as to whether or not we use their information in this different manner. We will use information in accordance with the privacy policy under which the information was collected.

How to contact Mondaq

You can contact us with comments or queries at enquiries@mondaq.com.

If for some reason you believe Mondaq Ltd. has not adhered to these principles, please notify us by e-mail at problems@mondaq.com and we will use commercially reasonable efforts to determine and correct the problem promptly.