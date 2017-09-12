In Sutton (Re), the Investment Industry Regulatory
Organization of Canada's (IIROC) found that
individuals with regulatory functions in securities industry may
not enjoy immunity for errors where they acted in good faith and
with reasonable diligence.
Sutton was a specialist in the field of securities industry
regulation. From March 2003 until July 2012, he acted as the CFO
for First Leaside Securities Inc., which was a part of the First
Leaside Group of Companies. As part of his role, Sutton was
required to monitor First Leaside Securities Inc.'s policies
and procedures to ensure that it complied with the financial rules
about the pricing of its unlisted securities.
For financing, the First Leaside Group issued fund units at
$1.00. The issue before IIROC was whether Sutton, as CFO of First
Leaside Securities, breached IIROC Dealer Member Rule 38.6(c) by
failing to ensure that these fund units were properly priced on
client account statements.
Sutton's position was that there was an active market for
the fund units and that the securities' $1.00 price was the
result of that active market. He opined that he did not need to
take any further steps to determine a price. The Hearing Panel was
unpersuaded :
61 [...] Infrequent transactions at a fixed price, offered by
the issuer of the Fund Units, for the ultimate purpose of
maintaining the price and utilizing funds which were obtained from
other investors for such purchases has none of the hallmarks of an
active market.
In responding to the argument that individuals with regulatory
functions in the securities industry should enjoy a degree of
immunity from errors, the Hearing Panel acknowledged SEC statements
and sentiments that compliance officers should not have to fear
enforcement actions if they perform their responsibilities
diligently, in good faith, and in compliance with the law.
Nevertheless, the Hearing Panel found that Sutton breached the
IIROC Dealer Member Rule 38.6(c) because the fund units were not
properly priced. The Hearing Panel opined that if immunity were
afforded, it would be contrary to the purpose of having a CFO
supervise pricing. As such, the absence of intentional wrongdoing
or mens rea, or the fact that Sutton may have acted with
reasonable diligence were not considered a defence by the Hearing
Panel.
The Hearing Panel ruled that, if required, a Sanction Hearing
will take place at a date and place to be determined.
The authors would like to thank Saam Pousht-Mashhad,
Articling Student, for his contribution to this article.
About Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP
Norton Rose Fulbright is a global law firm. We provide the
world's preeminent corporations and financial institutions with
a full business law service. We have 3800 lawyers and other legal
staff based in more than 50 cities across Europe, the United
States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa, the Middle
East and Central Asia.
Recognized for our industry focus, we are strong across all the
key industry sectors: financial institutions; energy;
infrastructure, mining and commodities; transport; technology and
innovation; and life sciences and healthcare.
Wherever we are, we operate in accordance with our global
business principles of quality, unity and integrity. We aim to
provide the highest possible standard of legal service in each of
our offices and to maintain that level of quality at every point of
contact.
Smart contracts, which replace traditional paper documents with a computer program that automatically verifies and executes an agreement, are poised to fundamentally alter the way M&A and contract-based legal work is performed.
The Staff of the Canadian Securities Administrators (the "CSA") issued CSA Staff Notice 46-307 — Cryptocurrency Offerings (the "Notice") that outlines its views on the application of securities law to cryptocurrencies, such as "coins" and "tokens".
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).