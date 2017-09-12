As we return from Labour Day weekend and reflect back on the
summer that never quite was, a major issue that will grab attention
over the next weeks, now that it's business as usual again, is
the government's recent tax proposals.
The government chose on July 17, 2017 in the midst of the summer
doldrums to launch its strategic ballistic missile of tax proposals
and draft legislation on the taxation of private corporations and
their shareholders. We were forewarned in the February 2017 Budget
to take cover as the government pronounced that it intended to
target private corporations and their shareholders who it says
unfairly use tax planning to lower their tax bill.
And with that, we now have proposals which contain what could be
the most significant changes to tax policy in over forty years and
which have rocked the tax planning community, as it digests and
come to grips with the potential impact of these measures and, with
other stakeholders, prepare to offer their rejoinder in a too-short
consultation process (only 75 days) which ends on October 2, 2017.
No doubt, there will be a flurry of activity this month and
increased media attention. The Society of Trust and Estate
Practitioners ("STEP") quickly convened a one-day
symposium on August 17, 2017 to discuss and form conclusions on the
proposals, and the Canadian Tax Foundation is slated to do so on
September 25, 2017.
The consultation paper "Tax Planning Using Private
Corporations" and draft legislation focus on three main issues
that the government says can result in "high income
individuals gaining tax advantages that are not available to most
Canadians": sprinkling income using private corporations to
lower tax-rate family members; holding passive investments inside a
private corporation to gain the advantage of lower rates than
personal rates facilitating the accumulation of earnings; and
converting a private corporation's regular income into capital
gains to take advantage of the lower rate on capital gains.
As they say, it is not what you do but how you do it that is
important. The emerging consensus is that these measures have broad
and negative impact on business owners, including small business
owners who employ most Canadians, generate most of the new jobs,
and who have organized their affairs over the last several decades
based and relying on existing tax policy and accepted tax planning
in order to have a sustainable business.
What is missing to date are objective, comprehensive impact
studies of who will be affected, and how, if these proposals are
carried through not only at the micro level of the individual
business owner, but at the macro level of the Canadian economy as a
whole.
No doubt there are a number of serious fundamental questions
that need to be posed, reflected on, debated and responded to with
regard to existing tax rules and planning, and whether they
appropriately achieve their objectives to ensure our taxation
system works well, and that developed and thoughtful tax policy
underpins it. However, measures that undermine Canadian
entrepreneurialism and small business owners just when it seems the
Canadian economy is starting to get on a roll again and which could
kill the proverbial golden goose that lays the egg, would be
ill-conceived.
On July 1, 2017, Canadians celebrated with pride and
satisfaction our 150th birthday, and generally relative to many
other countries, our national motto of "peace, order and good
government" has been lived up to. Let us hope that as tax
changes are enacted, in whatever final form, our national motto
will infuse the discussion and the debate, and that we do our best
to continue to live up to it.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
