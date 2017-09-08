For a second time this year, the Bank of Canada (the
Bank) has raised interest rates. As of September 6, 2017, the overnight lending rate
is 1 per cent, up from 0.75 per cent.
Two increases in a single quarter certainly bucks the trend that
the Bank had been setting since 2010. Before July 12, 2017, there hadn't been any
movement in interest rates for 7 years. That being said, the
interest rate increase is not surprising given the current strength
of the Canadian economy. In its press release, the Bank presented
an optimistic view: growth in Canada is becoming more broadly-based
and self-sustaining.
Increases in interest rates are typically associated with
dampened investment activity. In particular, the cost of an
acquisition financed by a loan increases when rates are hiked.
Saving becomes attractive in a high interest environment.
However this is not a hard and fast rule, particularly in the
M&A context. Gradual interest rate increases which occur in
times of healthy economic growth can be a sign of corporate
confidence. Higher confidence levels could actually encourage
dealmakers to engage in transactions.
Plus there are other factors that may affect the pace of
dealmaking more significantly than modest changes to interest
rates. Currency values, equity valuations and geopolitics all play
chief roles in M&A discussions in 2017.
Notably, interest rate increases affect private equity acquirers
more than strategic buyers (i.e., buyers who are looking
to acquire to take advantage of synergies and operational
efficiencies). For the latter type of buyer, the interest rate news
is unlikely to be a determinant in an acquisition decision. As
well, acquirers using a high ratio of capital over debt to finance
acquisitions are impacted less by interest rate increases.
As the last interest rate increase occurred quite recently, the
jury is still out about the actual effects of the the Bank's
July increase. However observers have predicted that increasing
interest rates are unlikely to stifle M&A activity in Canada.
In any case, it will be fascinating to see how the September
increase (and the signals the second increase gives about the
Canadian economy) will play into M&A activity numbers for
2017.
The Bank's next announcement regarding interest rates is
scheduled for October 25, 2017. The October announcement will be
accompanied by a full update regarding the Bank's outlook for
the economy and inflation.
