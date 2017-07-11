In Stewart v. Elk Valley Coal Corp.,
2017 SCC 30, the Supreme Court of Canada recently reaffirmed the
two-part test for discrimination in the workplace. Centered on the
termination of an employee's employment for drug use in
violation of a drug and alcohol policy, this decision reinforces
employers' ability to implement and rely upon drug and alcohol
policies aimed at promoting a safe workplace.
Facts
Elk Valley Coal Corporation implemented an Alcohol, Illegal
Drugs & Medication Policy ("Policy") aimed at
promoting safety at its mine. The Policy contained a "No Free
Accident Rule" – employees who disclosed any dependence
or addiction issues would be offered rehabilitation and treatment
without fear of reprisal; however, employees who failed to disclose
dependency or addiction issues, and tested positive for a substance
following an incident would have their employment terminated.
Ian Stewart was employed as a load driver. Stewart signed a form
acknowledging that he understood and would comply with the Policy.
He used cocaine on his days off, but did not disclose his substance
use to Elk Valley. Stewart was involved in an incident while
driving the loader, and post-accident testing produced a positive
result for cocaine. Elk Valley terminated Stewart's employment
pursuant to the Policy. Stewart's union representative filed a
complaint with the Alberta Human Rights Tribunal, arguing that the
termination of Stewart's employment was the result of
discrimination based on addiction.
Decision
The Human Rights Tribunal of Alberta found that
Elk Valley's decision to terminate Stewart's employment was
not influenced by addiction; rather, the termination resulted
because Stewart failed to disclose his substance use in accordance
with the Policy. Consequently, Stewart failed to establish
prima facie discrimination, which is the first stage of
the test for discrimination. In particular, at the first stage, the
complainant must demonstrate:
a disability protected under the
relevant human rights legislation;
adverse treatment with regard to the
claimant's employment or a term of that employment; and
the disability was a factor in the
adverse treatment.
A majority of the Supreme Court of Canada upheld the
Tribunal's conclusion that Stewart did not establish prima
facie discrimination. In doing so, the majority rejected the
argument that Stewart's addiction prevented him from complying
with the Policy, and was, therefore, an "indirect" factor
in his termination. While acknowledging that addiction can
sometimes deprive a person of the capacity to comply with workplace
policies, the majority accepted the Tribunal's finding that
Stewart had the capacity to decide when to use drugs, and to
disclose his use. The fact that Stewart may have been in denial
about his addiction did not alter this conclusion. As stated by the
majority:
[39] It cannot be assumed that Mr.
Stewart's addiction diminished his ability to comply with the
terms of the Policy. In some cases, a person with an addiction may
be fully capable of complying with workplace rules. In others, the
addiction may effectively deprive a person of the capacity to
comply, and the breach of the rule will be inextricably connected
with the addiction. Many cases may exist somewhere between these
two extremes. Whether a protected characteristic is a factor in the
adverse impact will depend on the facts and must be assessed on a
case-by-case basis. The connection between an addiction and adverse
treatment cannot be assumed and must be based on evidence:
Health Employers Assn. of British Columbia v. B.C.N.U.,
2006 BCCA 57, 54 B.C.L.R. (4th) 113, at para. 41.
The majority also took this case as an opportunity to further
confirm the first stage of the test for discrimination in the
workplace. Specifically, the majority confirmed that a finding of
stereotypical or arbitrary decision-making is not necessary to find
prima facie discrimination. Further, the majority rejected
calls to insert "significant" or "material"
before "a factor" under the third element of the
prima facie discrimination test.
Take Away for Employers
The Stewart decision affirms employers' ability to
implement policies to prevent alcohol and drug use in high-risk
workplaces. Notably, in appropriate circumstances and with the
right language, an employer can adopt a stringent "No Free
Accident Rule" or "zero-tolerance" policy for drugs
and alcohol as a mechanism to promote workplace safety. However,
such policies will not override an employer's duties under
applicable human rights legislation. As occurred in
Stewart, providing employees with a copy of the policy,
educating employees about the policy, and obtaining their
acknowledgment of the policy is good practice, both from a safety
and enforcement perspective.
