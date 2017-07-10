On June 30, 2017, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial
Institutions ("OSFI") issued Advisory 2017-01 (the
"Advisory") providing additional guidance on its
interpretation of the limitations in the Bank Act (Canada)
(the "Bank Act") on the uses of the words
"bank", "banker" and "banking" and
related exceptions.
Background
Section 983 of the Bank Act provides that, subject to very
limited exceptions, a non-bank entity that acquires, adopts or
retains a name that includes the word "bank",
"banker" or "banking", either alone or in
combination with other words, to indicate or describe a business in
Canada or any part of a business in Canada, without being
authorized to do so under the Bank Act or any other Act of
Parliament, is guilty of an offence under the Bank Act. The
Advisory is intended to provide clarification on OSFI's
interpretation of this Section.
In conjunction with issuing such Advisory, OSFI noted that it
"has observed increased use of the words "bank",
"banker" and "banking" by non-bank financial
service providers. OSFI is issuing the Advisory to provide clarity
regarding its interpretation of the restrictions and the exception
mentioned above. The restrictions apply to all non-bank financial
service providers, including both federally regulated trust and
loan companies and provincially regulated institutions. They also
apply to unregulated financial service providers."
This is not the first time that OSFI has considered Section 983.
In 2004, OSFI issued Ruling 2004-8 concluding that a not-for-profit
entity that, as part of its investment activities, provides equity
and debt financing ("merchant banking activities"), would
be precluded by virtue of Section 983 from adopting a name that
included the word " bank" and its French-language
equivalent "banque", and using those words to describe
its merchant banking activities. More recently, in March 2015, OSFI
issued a Warning Notice in respect of oneBANK/ Edgewood Bank of
Canada/ Edgewood Banque du Canada, advising the public that this
entity was not a bank, was not regulated by OSFI and had not
applied to OSFI to incorporate as a bank or incorporate a bank.
Interpretation of s. 983
The Advisory clarifies OSFI's views on the meaning of the
words "to indicate or describe" in the Section as meaning
"that could reasonably suggest to the public the nature of the
entity's business (or any part of its business)". The
Advisory lists specific examples of phrases that, when used in
connection with a business or any part of a business in Canada
(including in a logo, slogan or advertisement), would be viewed by
OSFI as contravening s. 983 when used by a non-exempt entity. These
examples are broad and include "...for all your banking
needs", "come do your banking with us", "bank
at your convenience" and "welcome to Canada's newest
online bank". In addition, advertising under the
"banks" heading of a Canadian directory by a non-bank
would also contravene the provision. The restrictions apply
regardless of the medium being used, including webpages, web
addresses, apps, signage, print and radio.
The Advisory also provides further guidance on OSFI's
interpretation of the words "a business" under the
Section, which OSFI interprets as meaning "the carrying on of
a serious occupation" and including a not-for-profit
entity.
Non-Financial Activity Exception to s. 983
One of the exceptions to Section 983 is set out in Section
983.5.1, which provides an exception "if the activity referred
to in that subsection is in relation to a business that is not
engaged in financial activities unless the business is carried out
by a prescribed entity." Prescribed entities are listed under
the Use of the Word "Bank" by Non-financial
Businesses (Excluded Entities) Regulations and include for
example non-bank provincially and federally regulated financial
institutions (credit unions, trust companies, etc.) and foreign
banks. As a result, prescribed entities are not permitted to use
the word "bank" in relation to a non-financial services
business, such as a "gene bank". Conversely, an entity
that is not a prescribed entity, could use the words "food
bank" in describing a business that collects and distributes
food, but would be prohibited from using the word "bank"
to describe a business that includes any financial activities, such
as providing financing or carrying out financial transactions.
Timing
While the Advisory is effective immediately, OSFI specified that
it expects non-banks to ensure that they are in compliance with s.
983 by no later than (i) December 31, 2017 in the case of
information contained on websites or other electronic media, (ii)
June 30, 2018 for information contained on print materials, and
(iii) June 30, 2019 for information contained on physical
signage.
